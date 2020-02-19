Man claims son 'doesn't want to ride bike any more' after being stopped by police for not wearing hi-vis; Sagan forced to deny involvement in cryptocurrency scam; Sofiane Sehili wins first Atlas Mountain Race in 3 days 21 hours (on 2hrs sleep) + more

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Youd have seen the type of bike and the speed/effort being put in as you passed them, the next time you look back they are sat on your wheel, maybe...
"My son doesn't want to ride his bike any more" Unintended consequences of the perceived punishing of perfectly legal behaviour, whilst not...
Testing must be done to check it is not more slippery than tarmac in wet and icy conditions as well as extreme heat, both for bikes and all...
Bullets don't droop halfway along their shafts. But I can think of another vaguely cylindrical thing which could be used as an analogy for this new...
Planned obsolescence at its worst. Nothing wrong with the unit, but it's deliberately designed to be obsolete. I suspect Garmin will be forced...
But the signage from one direction shows a shared space beyond the segregated part. So from an outsider's view there is a segregated area which...
A cyclocross bike with an endurance geometry is quite fundamentally not a cross bike.
Easiest protection under the law in Australia is to report them to the EPA for littering, chasing it up with the police is nigh impossible with a...
They'd never see a "Ninja" cat......
look at the British cycling let's ride site. www.Letsride.co.uk...