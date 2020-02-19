Man claims son 'doesn't want to ride bike any more' after being stopped by police for not wearing hi-vis; Sagan forced to deny involvement in cryptocurrency scam; Sofiane Sehili wins first Atlas Mountain Race in 3 days 21 hours (on 2hrs sleep) + more

Andy, sorry to hear this. We would certainly not ever want your son to be discouraged from #cycling. I’m away in Australia at the moment but have tasked one of my team to look into what happened and will update. — Andy Cox (@SuptAndyCox) February 19, 2020

While it's not a legal requirement to wear high-visibility clothing, Andy Evans claimed his son was spoken to by officers and handed hi-vis clothing to continue his journey despite already running lights and wearing "a bright red jacket".

Pretty sure. This was the picture of him with his mum that the Police tweeted. This was after they’d been ‘talked to’ and dressed in ‘free’ hi vis but before they were sent on their way... pic.twitter.com/Txt1j80Er2 — Andy Evans (@AndyDEvans) February 18, 2020

Mr Evans also claims the police put an unsolicited photo on their Twitter feed to promote the operation, and now Superintendent Andy Cox of the Met Police has apologised and said he will task his team with looking into the incident.

Recently the Met Police denied a scheme carried out by its Cycle Safety Team in which hi-vis vests were issued to cyclists was "victim blaming", with Superintendent Cox saying there is "some evidence" hi-vis can reduce risk; Mark Hodson of West Midands Police, one of the officers behind their renowned close pass operation, was among those to criticise the move.