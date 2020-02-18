Live blog: Labour councillor claims higher number of Dutch cyclist deaths mean cycle infra 'not such a good idea'; Mechanic fixes flood-damaged bikes for free; Bernal wins Laureus award; Dealer wearing 'exercise is highly addictive' shirt jailed + more

The Government proposes mini-Hollands for all as a part of its cycle plans. The Netherlands is a country of 17 million where there were 228 cycle fatalities in 2018. In the U.K, a country of 65 million there were 99 cycle fatalities. Going Dutch May not be such a good idea. pic.twitter.com/MEwO9szqvt — Vincent Stops (@VincentStops) February 18, 2020

Vincent Stops, who is a councillor in the Hackney Central Ward, claims that the 228 cycling deaths in the Netherlands in 2018 compared to Britain's 99 despite our much higher population means it "may not be such a good idea" to adopt Dutch cycling infrastructure; however as many have pointed out under his post, Mr Stops appears to have omitted stats regarding how many Dutch people actually ride compared to the UK; cycling made up just 1% of mileage of all vehicular traffic in 2018 here, while in the Netherlands cycling accounts for 27% of all trips. There is also 1.3 bicycles per person in the Netherlands and 84% of the Dutch own a bike, so it's far more likely people who die in traffic accidents will be on a bike.

oops.

NL average cycling mileage is 13 TIMES higher than UK — Bryan (@Bryan13571) February 18, 2020

In the same way that England is a much safer place to ski than Austria — Jim Stanley (@flat__stanley) February 18, 2020

