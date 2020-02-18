Back to news
Live blog: Labour councillor claims higher number of Dutch cyclist deaths mean cycle infra 'not such a good idea'; Mechanic fixes flood-damaged bikes for free; Bernal wins Laureus award; Dealer wearing 'exercise is highly addictive' shirt jailed + more

Tuesday's live blog is brought to you courtesy of Jack Sexty, with Simon MacMichael making some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Feb 18, 2020 09:26
4
10:59
Labour Councillor says "going Dutch may not be such a good idea" due to greater number of cycling deaths (he may have omitted some vital statistics)

Vincent Stops, who is a councillor in the Hackney Central Ward, claims that the 228 cycling deaths in the Netherlands in 2018 compared to Britain's 99 despite our much higher population means it "may not be such a good idea" to adopt Dutch cycling infrastructure; however as many have pointed out under his post, Mr Stops appears to have omitted stats regarding how many Dutch people actually ride compared to the UK; cycling made up just 1% of mileage of all vehicular traffic in 2018 here, while in the Netherlands cycling accounts for 27% of all trips. There is also 1.3 bicycles per person in the Netherlands and 84% of the Dutch own a bike, so it's far more likely people who die in traffic accidents will be on a bike. 

Mr Stops regularly shares articles warning against implementing Dutch cycling infrastructure, and also appears to be wholly against the sight of Jump dockless hire bikes in his Hackney locale... 

10:41
Newport's hero bike mechanic offering to repair flood-damaged bikes for free

The big-hearted mechanic who goes by the name PuffaJones picks up and restores bikes to be given out for free, and believes 'every child deserves a bike'. He's now helping out those affected by flooding, offering free repairs to fix flood-damaged bikes if he has the parts to get the bike up-and-running again. 

Mr Jones is regularly on the hunt for unwanted bikes that can be given out to those who need them - if you have anything suitable you can contact hm via the Twitter profile above. 

10:28
Could rubber pavements help keep cyclists safer?

The idea was first conceived to cushion the blow when people fall, but iNews reports that the rubberised paving made form old tyres could also be used on cycle lanes too. It's been trialled in the Swedish cities of Lund and Helsingborg, and if successful the developers hope it could become common throughout Europe in the next five years - full story to follow. ​

10:19
Breaking: Driver who killed cyclist in 2014 has appeal rejected against ten year driving ban

Andrzej Wojcicki was looking at pictures on his mobile phone when he caused the death of Owain Jones in July 2013 by crashing his minibus into him, and today a judge has rejected his application to have a ten year driving ban rejected - Wojcicki was also jailed for five years in August 2014. Full story to follow. 

09:48
Egan Bernal becomes first cyclist since a certain American to win a Laureus Sports Award

The 23-year-old Colombian won the Breakthrough Award at the prestigious ceremony yesterday, becoming the first cyclist to win a Laureus Award since... a certain Lance Armstrong, who won the Comeback Award in 2000 and the overall Sportsman of the Year gong in 2003 (both were rescinded after his doping confessions). Other nominees in Bernal's category were Andy Ruiz (boxing), Bianca Andreescu (tennis), Coco Gauff (tennis), the Japan men's rugby team and Regan Smith (swimming).

Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi shared the 2020 Sportsman of the Year Award, while gymnast Simon Biles won Sportswoman of the Year. 

09:16
Dealer jailed after being caught cycling through York with £2,000 worth of drugs

The t-shirt might not have helped his case (click through to see the slogan), as the York Press report that 29-year-old Joseph Mark Hambier was caught with almost £2,000 worth of drugs including ecstasy and cannabis while cycling through York city centre at 1.25am. 

Officers were searching for suspects on an unrelated matter when they stopped Hambier and another man on bikes and searched their bags, finding drugs and drug paraphernalia in his rucksack; 79 ecstasy tablets were found in total, and police also found messages related to drug dealind on his phone. 

Hambier pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply ecstasy and possession with intent to supply cannabis, and was jailed for 28 months. The judge took into account his "long-standing complex mental health problems" and mild depression; however a psychiatrist decided his mental health difficulties were unrelated to his drug dealing.

08:56
Australian ABC documentary tells remarkable story of how police caught a hit-and-run killer

'Closing in on a killer' tells the story of how the killer of Dr Martin Pearson was eventually brought to justice, after the police set out on an extraordinary complex mission to find the suspect. It was found that the killer was the same man who had been involved in a mysterious death almost six years to the day - a tough watch but a fascinating one. 

08:51
An egg holder on the handlebars to punish bad driving?

Heard worse ideas!

