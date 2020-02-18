Female cyclist says male e-bike wheelsucker "exponentially creepier"; Gallopin's ex-wife dating Alaphilippe; Councillor says Dutch infra 'not such a good idea'; Dealer wearing 'exercise is highly addictive' shirt jailed + more on the live blog

Williamson suffered a broken back, neck and pelvis in a horror crash before Rio 2016, and after back pain resurfaced which forced her out of this year's summer Olympics, she announced her switch to bobsleigh in December last year - the next winter Olympics will be in 2022, giving her just under another two years to prepare.

In an interview with Sky News, the 26-year-old said: "I'm not here to finish 10th. I'm not just one of those athletes to say I'm here because I represent GB.

"I'm here because I want to be in that top percentage and be the best at what I want to do - it's definitely going to be a difficult task but I reckon I can do it, I reckon this will be the Olympics where we can definitely the medals back.

"I want to let the performance do the talking we've got two years to slicken up and get the team running really well."