Video: Brutal 205km 'Ice Storm' endurance race; SA cyclist beaten after being 'knocked over by motorist'; Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado tops CX earnings list; Hull 'cycling crossing' takes twice as long; Spalding CC funeral cortège + more on the live blog

The pic of the beardy guy is from Edinburgh I recall and theone with the dead silver Ford Focus is my old commute into Southampton. The road there...
Enough to pay for some grass seed and a rake, methinks.
...
You do wonder, if the PC is correct, how cyclists are supposed to jump from the road, over the pavement, to land perfectly on the start of the...
"The World Naked Bike returns to London this June ... on the afternoon of Saturday 13 December" Is that late June? VERY late June. 6 months late.
The EU might fix that in 2021 for at least some goods....
The trouble with your opinion is multifold. First of all she may not be suited to motherhood, lots of bad mothers out there. Secondly, she may not...
Got a Hero (2018) and so far its been mint, thank for the advice.
Malcolm at the Cycle Clinic knows his stuff and has his own range of wheels. Worth a look for sure.
After reading the review on here I thought I'd give these a go! I did 70 miles on Sunday dodging the wind and rain, the fit was great the pad was...