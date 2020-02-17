Video: Brutal 205km 'Ice Storm' endurance race; SA cyclist beaten after being 'knocked over by motorist'; Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado tops CX earnings list; Hull 'cycling crossing' takes twice as long; Spalding CC funeral cortège + more on the live blog

As part of their effort to try to get one million more women cycling by the end of 2020, British Cycling have launched a toolkit that contains advice, tips and best-practice examples of making the cycling club environment as appealing as possible to prospective female members - it will be distributed to every single one of British Cycling’s 1,845 affiliated clubs across the UK.

While British Cycling claim "huge strides" have been made in encouraging more women into both competitive and recreational cycling, they say only 18% of overall affiliated club membership is currently female. British Cycling’s Head of Programme Design Jill Puttnam said: “We know that there are huge, ever-growing numbers of women cycling, and playing active roles in the sport throughout the country. However, the figure that shows that only 18% of club members are female highlights that there is still work to do in ensuring that women see a cycling club as an environment that is suitable to them.

“We have launched this toolkit to work alongside clubs to help this to happen. Some clubs are doing fantastic work in recruiting more women and girls, but we know that others want to do more but lack the time and resource, which is where we hope this toolkit will help.

“There are clear and achievable steps which clubs can take, all of which are informed by research, which would make a real difference to both the levels of female participation and the health of individual clubs.”

The Toolkit can be downloaded here.