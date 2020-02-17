Back to news
Video: Brutal 205km 'Ice Storm' endurance race; SA cyclist beaten after being 'knocked over by motorist'; Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado tops CX earnings list; Hull 'cycling crossing' takes twice as long; Spalding CC funeral cortège + more on the live blog

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 09:08
9
15:48
The 205km 'Ice Storm' endurance race in Siberia, where cyclists ride for three days over ice cracking beneath them

Battling -15°c temperatures and fierce winds, entrants are allowed to choose their mode of transport over the 205km route with most opting for bikes, skates and kicksleds. The Lake Baikal ice naturally makes a soft crackling sound beneath, which is in no danger of breaking completely but adds to the thrill of crossing over the huge frozen lake - the race began at the weekend. 

Pointing at a more serious bunch of competitors, one entrant told the BBC: "Victory is for those, the sportsmen. Us folks approaching retirement age, we just need to feel happy, feel the nature and the moment, and preferably stay alive before the finish."

Probably best not to drop down dead at the end either, but in any case the gentleman's outlook is admirable... 

15:31
Segregated cycling infrastructure comes to Ethiopia's capital

Which makes us despair even more at the 'cycle crossing' and the confusing shared space in this article...

14:02
Shocking footage from South Africa shows cyclist getting beaten by motorist after he allegedly run him over

Posted by South African social justice advocate Yusuf Abramjee, the footage starts with the cyclist on the floor after allegedly being knocked over by the driver operating the white SUV. The cyclist then hits out at the car in anger, after which the motorist gets out and assaults the cyclist.  

Some commenters have suggested the driver was simply trying to move his car, while others have said he was likely trying to drive away from the scene, which likely caused the cyclist to react angrily. The driver eventually pulls up onto a grass verge before the end of the clip. 

15:15
British Cycling launch 'Women and Girls’ Club Toolkit' to reduce cycling club gender gap

As part of their effort to try to get one million more women cycling by the end of 2020, British Cycling have launched a toolkit that contains advice, tips and best-practice examples of making the cycling club environment as appealing as possible to prospective female members - it will be distributed to every single one of British Cycling’s 1,845 affiliated clubs across the UK. 

While British Cycling claim "huge strides" have been made in encouraging more women into both competitive and recreational cycling, they say only 18% of overall affiliated club membership is currently female. British Cycling’s Head of Programme Design Jill Puttnam said: “We know that there are huge, ever-growing numbers of women cycling, and playing active roles in the sport throughout the country. However, the figure that shows that only 18% of club members are female highlights that there is still work to do in ensuring that women see a cycling club as an environment that is suitable to them.

“We have launched this toolkit to work alongside clubs to help this to happen. Some clubs are doing fantastic work in recruiting more women and girls, but we know that others want to do more but lack the time and resource, which is where we hope this toolkit will help.

“There are clear and achievable steps which clubs can take, all of which are informed by research, which would make a real difference to both the levels of female participation and the health of individual clubs.”

The Toolkit can be downloaded here

12:36
World champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado out-earned any pro man in the 2019/20 CX season

Nieuwsblad reports that the 21-year-old UCI World Champion earned €126,870 in prize money from a total of 30 races, while the top-earning male pro Eli Iserbyt of Belgium took home €108,380. Meanwhile, male world champ Mathieu van der Poel took home just €66,000 from 25 races... what's this then, reverse patriarchy?

It's more a case of Alvarado stringing together the most consistent results across the whole season and finishing in the top 3 more often than not in all of her events, with the prize money being equal for men and women for higher placings in the majority of races; as mentioned in Nieuwsblad's article, there are some discrepancies between male and female prize money in the lower placings, but these are set to be eliminated in the next couple of years. Van der Poel's lower earnings were down to the fact that he didn't contest the overall classifications of the various race series, but of course, he pulled out big performances when it mattered. 

Alvero commented on her earning more prize money than all of all her fellow pro cyclocrossers: "Well, that's a nice amount, I had no idea at all. It's the first year that I have won so much. 

"For me, my prize money is higher than my wages. In total earnings we don't get close to the men, but it's great that I can go home with such an amount."
 

13:13
'Drillium Porn': Pointless yet awesome 'marginal gains'

Courtesy of Campagnolo specialist the Campag Kid, here we have a marvellous, yet ultimately useless feat of engineering by modern bike design standards. Drilling holes in bike parts used to be standard fare to save weight, with time triallists believing it would make them faster too. Former British 25 TT record holder Alf Engers was known for drilling out just about everything on his bike apart from the frame; however the consensus now is that 'drillium' can actually increase drag significantly rather than provide sweet marginal gains... sorry Alf! 

12:17
'Cognitive dissonance': TV clip of cyclist riding through huge traffic jam

We're not 100% sure which country this is from, but the point stands... 

*Update: we've been reliably informed that it's a sketch from Icelandic comedy show RÚV Sjónvarp. 

12:11
'Debate' over New Zealand cyclist hit by car turning into his path

The video has made international news, with some claiming that the cyclist could have been paying more attention as he was riding in a bus lane past a queue of traffic on his right. 

Although, more sensible analysts have suggested that the onus should really be on the driver who pulled out to make sure nothing was coming; as the cyclist who uploaded the clip mentions: "He's just lucky I wasn't a bus."

11:56
Edinburgh to get 42 new JustEat hire bike points as part of £500k cash injection

Edinburgh Evening News reports that the scheme run on behalf of Transport for Edinburgh will increase its fleet significantly thanks to a funding boost. The total number of hire points will grow to 101 by spring 2020, with the funding awarded to encourage more people to cycle as a low carbon alternative to other forms of travel. 

Alex Macdonald, Serco’s general manager for Just Eat Cycles, said: "We are extremely thankful for the work SPEN (SP Energy Newtworks) and TfE (Transport for Edinburgh) have done to support the scheme since its launch.

"A cost effective, green alternative to travelling by car or bus is pivotal to the City’s goals for an integrated and sustainable travel network. Expanding the existing network of hire points around Edinburgh’s city centre helps contribute to these objectives. We are hugely grateful for this funding and we thank SPEN for its ongoing support.”

11:42
Wet feet vs very very large bill: riding through the floods

We know which one we'd rather deal with... 

11:25
Bristol's Gert Lush vintage cycling festival returns with VE Day theme

The Gert Lush, named after the west country slang phrase that means something along the lines of 'very nice', is back for 2020 with a VE Day celebration to mark 75 years of peace in Europe. 

Riders will be strongly encouraged to ride vintage bikes and wear 1940's costumes, and the event will provide an immersive experience along the way to transport riders back in time: “We want to celebrate the outbreak of peace across Europe on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two,” says event director and founder Patrick Collerton.

“As well as an incredible route that takes in the best of Bristol’s beautiful countryside, we have a family-friendly VE street party finale and some extraordinary period treats for riders along the route.”

“We’re also celebrating the history of UK cycling and the craftspeople who created the works of art that we ride.” 

The Gert Lush ride is 65 miles with 3,420 feet of climbing, and there's also the 34 mile Roight Lush which is 34 miles with 1,791 feet of ascent; For kids there's the Babba Lush, a free four mile fancy dress bike ride accompanied by parents on traffic-free cycle paths. Head over to thegertlush.com to book your place if you fancy it. 

11:47
Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey named honourary captain of U.S. Olympic cycling team

Dempsey is a very keen cyclist as well as being an actor and motor racer, and will take up the roll for the U.S cycling team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He told The Portland Press Herald: “I have been a passionate cyclist for years now and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, one that I could not pass up.

"Cycling is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle, and it is important to bring awareness to the world. I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to play a small part in USA Cycling.”

10:57
Spalding cycling club provide funeral cortège for long-serving member Tim Bryett

The 65-year-old was a member of Spalding CC for over 30 years, and sadly passed away just before Christmas. At Mr Bryett's funeral, 13 club members accompanied the hearse Surfleet to the crematorium in tribute to their club mate, reports Spalding Today. 

"It was important for us to do this as we wanted to honour Tim. He was a great guy", said club chairman Simon Hare. 

""He was a popular member, very friendly and helpful to everyone. He was very keen on his bikes and mechanics and would offer help."

10:42
Two-time Transcon winner James Hayden leading the Atlas Mountain Race in new Endura gear

The adventure specialist announced a new partnership with Endura shortly before starting the Atlas Mountain Race (AMR) in Morocco, a 1,145 kilometre unsupported off-road race. Hayden says: “This partnership is a perfect fit for me; during ultra-races I can find myself in 40 degree heat, to then being caught in a snowstorm all in the same race - so I need kit that fits a range of ever-changing conditions which Endura certainly deliver on.”

Hayden currently finds himself in second place having completed just over 590km at the time of writing, with leader Sofiane Sehili setting an astonishing pace up front and approaching the 680km mark - you can dot-watch here

09:45
Major(ish) Tech News
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grino? #whatsinaname #cxworlds 🌈 #prototype 📸 @rennradnews

A post shared by A. Dugast Bv (@a_dugast) on

Ever got to the start of a CX race and thought "gosh darn, this mud is not quite slippery enough for a mud tread, but it's just slightly too slippery for an intermediate tread". 

I know, I have the same thoughts numerous times (possibly once) per season.

Well, good news tyre fans! Dugast has a new tubular in the prototype phase. It mixes the low central tread height of the Typhoon intermediate tyre with the aggressive side knobs of the Rhino mud tyre.

If your name begins with "Van der" or ends with "Aert", you'll be able to get your muddy hands on a pair in 2021.

09:18
Over 20 seconds or less than 10 seconds? Cyclist demonstrates the inefficiency of 'cycle crossing' in Hull

Take a look at Chris Boardman's Bee Network plan for Manchester or take a ride round Amsterdam, and you'll often find that cycle lanes and crossings appear to be made to get you around as efficiently as possible while avoiding traffic... that doesn't appear to be the case with this new 'cycle crossing' in Hull, with the cyclist in the clip saying it puts riders into conflict with pedestrians and is far slower than using the road. 

We clocked the time it took the cyclist to complete the turn from entering the cycle lane to rejoining it after he'd turned right, and got 22 seconds for run one and just 9 seconds for attempt number 2. A similar scenario was filmed in Bristol back in December to demonstrate the extra time it takes to use these new breed of cycle lanes compared to using the road: 

Do you think there's a place for cycle crossings such as the one in Hull, or does it need ripping up and starting again? Let us know your thoughts as always. 

09:05
A refreshingly sensible letter about cycling in a local newspaper

There's hitting the nail on the head, and then there's D. Gordon of Ormskirk... this letter is nothing short of a myth-dispelling masterpiece!

