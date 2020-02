Sunweb cyclist who ruptured testicle fixes car to "speed up healing process"; Grant Shapps forgets cycling + walking in emoji tweet gaffe; World's best pothole pic; Man cycles 600km to meet Salman Khan + more on the live blog

Honoured to be back as Secretary of State for Transport. In a government working hard to level up Britain, connecting communities means everything! 🚆🚍🚎🚘🚡✈️🛩️🚢🚀 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 13, 2020

Trains, planes, automobiles and, erm... rockets. First spotted by Chris Boardman yesterday evening, Grant Shapps' tweet to announce his continuation in the role as Transport Secretary has been met with disbelief that he managed to pepper his post with emojis featuring pretty much every mode of widely-used transport known to man... except for cycling and walking.

Congratulations @grantshapps on your re-appointment but a missing emojis on your Tweet, surely? 🚲🚴🚴‍♂️🚵🚵‍♂️🚴‍♀️🚵‍♀️. Look forward to joining you on a bike ride soon. — Cycling UK (@WeAreCyclingUK) February 13, 2020

He’s actually put a space rocket in before cycling — Mark Lees (@KenZulu) February 13, 2020

Well we see what your priorities are. And they’re not 🚲👩🏼‍🦽🧑🏼‍🦼🧑🏽‍🦯🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏿 as they should be. — Tom Staniford (@tomstaniford) February 13, 2020

Some believe it sends out the wrong message when the environment and the climate crisis is such a hot topic; and if anyone should be at the forefront of promoting sustainable transport, you'd hope Britain's Transport Secretary would be one of them.

Shapps was also criticised last week for tweeting in support of the expansion of Bikeability cycle training for children, when there is supposedly little evidence that the government is backing this up with investing in safe places to ride.

Do you think the offending tweet was simply a case of Shapps missing a couple of keystrokes in his excitement at not suffering the fame fate as some of his (now ex) cabinet colleagues yesterday, or do you find it more worrying/sinister? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments as always...