Live blog: Amador finally released from Movistar contract after long-running dispute; Make Evans Great Again is BACK; Netherlands 'second-worst in Europe' for cyclist deaths; UCI update transgender athlete rules; No doping controls at French race + more

With no posts since January 11th, we were wondering what had happened to the Instagram account Make Evans Great Again, and indeed the person running it who claimed they were one of numerous disgruntled employees at the Sports Direct-owned bike retailer. The account was renamed and posts and stories after December 30th changed their tune dramatically, with the account admin(s) bemoaning Evans' buying department, who they claimed had stocked stores with less desirable brands. They also posted to promote 'Make Evans Great Again' merchandise, a baseball cap with an ironic nod to Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign slogan.

After Evans' PR firm told us Evans Cycles were considering taking legal action against the people/person who hijacked the account, we assumed things had not gone so well for our anonymous friend(s), and the account had either been suspended or restored to be used for its original purposes; however, a new Instagram Story appeared last night (screenshotted above) to remind us Make Evans Great Again are still very much here.

*Update: Make Evans Great Again have told road.cc that Evans' head office have tried to take the account down, but can't because the email and password has been changed. We understand there have been sackings, and account admins are worried there will be more.