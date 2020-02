Impatient cyclist climbs over level crossing safety barriers; CX star Manon Bakker fired for using non-spon wheels; Mobile disc brake bleed solution; CX 'Confetti Guy'; Katusha unveil made-to-measure Bigla-Katusha kit + more on the live blog

It's been suggested that we describe this as 'not the most level-headed decision'.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the incident took place at Aughton Road level crossing at Birkdale station, near Southport. The footage was shot by a motorist waiting on the opposite side.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Ignoring the warning lights, sirens or barriers at a level crossing is not only incredibly dangerous, it is also illegal.

"You may be in a hurry. You may use a level crossing every day. You may even think you know when the train is coming. But if you take a chance you’re putting your life, and train passengers' lives, at risk."

A spokesperson for British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Misusing level crossings is very dangerous and can have disastrous consequences.

"We ask anyone who witnesses such incidents to report it to us by texting 61016."