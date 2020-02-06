A bike ribbed for your pleasure; 18-time British national champion alleges racism; Jeremy Vine on driverless cars; One lane, 39 seconds, 100 commuters

Russell Williams, an 18-time British National Champion and an early mentor to Sir Bradley Wiggins, says he did everything that was asked of him to be selected for the Olympics – but he never got to compete.

Speaking from his home in Adelaide, South Australia, the now 58-year-old says that he was continually overlooked because he is black.

You can hear Williams’ story in the video below.

The video arose from research conducted by Dr Marlon Moncrieffe of Brighton University and is part of an exhibition called Made in Britain: Uncovering the Life Histories of Black-British Champions in Cycling.

The exhibition invites people to consider representation at elite level in cycling, amidst concepts of nationalism, 'race' and racism and asks whether this is a microcosm of how racial inequalities function in all aspects of wider society.

Contacted by Cycling Tips about Williams’ allegations, a British Cycling spokesperson said: “Russell’s comments are deeply concerning and we will be inviting him to talk with British Cycling and discuss his experiences in more detail.

“Bigotry of any kind is wholly unacceptable and we urge anyone in our sport who believes they have been treated unfairly because of their ethnicity to contact our compliance team at compliance [at] britishcycling.org.uk. Cycling must reflect the diversity of the society which supports it and we are committed to ensuring the sport in this country is welcoming to all.”