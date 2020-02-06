Back to news
Live blog

A bike ribbed for your pleasure; 18-time British national champion alleges racism; Jeremy Vine on driverless cars; One lane, 39 seconds, 100 commuters

Alex Bowden is on today's live blog with maybe a smidge of Simon MacMichael this evening...
Thu, Feb 06, 2020 09:19
12:42
Ford's Emoji Jacket, the road.cc edition

That's better... if you want to put yourself through reading a whole story about the actual Ford Emoji Jacket, you can read Simon MacMichael's summary here

12:07
This is really, really weird...

So weird.

So, so weird.

What possible reason is there for having a cassette on the front wheel?

Outside a chiropractor office. from r/bikecommuting

11:31
Which roads should be car-free for Manchester Day?

Surprisingly few people have replied suggesting every last one of them.

Manchester Day is on Sunday June 21.

11:21
What about all the driverless cars?
10:45
Homes of 2008 Lithuanian Olympic road race cyclists: Episode one in a series of one

Modesta Vžesniauskaitė is married to the billionaire founder of Phones 4U, John Caudwell.

10:43
This guy's been reported to Greater Manchester Police

Features the strongest of language pretty much throughout.

10:30
Jeremy Vine is in favour of driverless cars

We’ve covered driverless cars a lot here on road.cc. If we had to sum the safety angle up in a needlessly simplistic devoid-of-nuance kind of way, we’d say that driverless cars probably are safer than human drivers, except when they’re not.

09:48
Video: “I could never ride fast enough, or win enough, because of one thing I couldn’t do anything about: the colour of my skin”

Russell Williams, an 18-time British National Champion and an early mentor to Sir Bradley Wiggins, says he did everything that was asked of him to be selected for the Olympics – but he never got to compete.

Speaking from his home in Adelaide, South Australia, the now 58-year-old says that he was continually overlooked because he is black.

You can hear Williams’ story in the video below.

The video arose from research conducted by Dr Marlon Moncrieffe of Brighton University and is part of an exhibition called Made in Britain: Uncovering the Life Histories of Black-British Champions in Cycling.

The exhibition invites people to consider representation at elite level in cycling, amidst concepts of nationalism, 'race' and racism and asks whether this is a microcosm of how racial inequalities function in all aspects of wider society.

Contacted by Cycling Tips about Williams’ allegations, a British Cycling spokesperson said: “Russell’s comments are deeply concerning and we will be inviting him to talk with British Cycling and discuss his experiences in more detail.

“Bigotry of any kind is wholly unacceptable and we urge anyone in our sport who believes they have been treated unfairly because of their ethnicity to contact our compliance team at compliance [at] britishcycling.org.uk. Cycling must reflect the diversity of the society which supports it and we are committed to ensuring the sport in this country is welcoming to all.”

09:23
Godawful lever setup on the left

Sebastian Berwick of the St George Continental Cycling Team, please explain yourself.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yes yes yes boys another one congrats @JaiHindley & @TeamSunweb crew. #creatingmomories #keepchallanging

09:17
Cyclists require less space than motorists, part 5,467

1,500 cars per lane per hour is apparently the going rate.

