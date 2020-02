Live blog: 48-year-old Davide Rebellin signs pro contract extension with Meridiana Kamen; Police officer sparks helmet row and blames driver's collision with cyclist on "a minor error of judgement"; 'If houses were designed like our streets' + more

The story of our 'cycle network' in two acts: 1. Horrible muddy surface, no lighting

2. Poorly maintained signage, more rocky muddy surface Only navigable on certain bikes in the best weather conditions. We cannot 'encourage' more people to cycle with routes like this. https://t.co/bFLNrm4wtQ — Hannah 😈 🚲 (@theeyecollector) February 4, 2020

Yesterday's live blog ended with some harsh words regarding the Trans Pennine Trail, which numerous cyclists called out for being poorly maintained and too treacherous...

This morning Trans Pennine Trail have replied under our post, saying: “Thank you to everyone that has commented on our original post yesterday. It is great to see how passionate people are about the Trail, just like ourselves and shows that the work we do is definitely appreciated by everyone.

“Please note this particular section has recently suffered from flooding so the surface is definitely not up to a good standard. The Trans Pennine Trail was the UKs first multi user route and is unique in the way that we cater for a number of different users on the same route (walkers,cyclists and horse riders). With this is mind when considering surfacing, we do have to ensure that the surface chosen is suitable for all users. However we do agree that the current state of the surface is not ideal for many users, including those with disabilities and we would like to reiterate again that we are aware and working frantically in the background to try and seek improvements and source funding wherever possible.

“We do have a charity the ‘Friends of the Trans Pennine Trail’ that work alongside us and are seeking new members to join for a nominal annual fee. The higher their membership, the stronger position they are in to work alongside Partners, landowners and external funders to secure upgrades and improvements to the route.

“If you do have any further concerns regarding the state of the Trail please do get in touch with us direct and we will respond to all emails individually.”