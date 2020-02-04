Win! 3 sets of Altura winter cycling kit worth £350 each!

There are three sets of great Autumn/Spring kit to be won in this competition brought to you by our good friends at Zyro Fisher and their clothing brand Altura.

Three lucky winners will win a set of the following Altura kit:

Pair of Altura Firestorm Bib Tights RRP - £89.99

Firestorm Waterproof Jacket RRP £79.99

Firestorm Long Sleeve Jersey RRP £69.99

Firestorm Gilet RRP £49.99

Pair of Firestorm Gloves RRP £39.99

And a pair of Firestorm Waterproof Overshoes RRP £39.99

That's a pretty complete two season outfit. And there's probably still a couple of months of late winter/early spring weather to break it in, ready for the autumn!

So let's have a closer look.

Here's the Winter bibtights RRP £89.99. Altura tell us these are Lightweight and breathable, providing excellent levels of comfort, great for longer rides.

The Firestorm Waterproof Jacket RRP £79.99 is "Lightweight, packable, windproof and waterproof. A great multi season jacket." You can see our review of this here . Stu said "The Altura Firestorm Waterproof Jacket keeps the rain out and is well made, plus it offers an excellent amount of reflectivity to get you noticed in the dark. The breathability isn't too bad, and it is so lightweight and compact it easily stuffs into a jersey pocket, making it an ideal emergency solution."

The Firestorm Long Sleeve Jersey RRP £69.99 is "semi fitted, lightweight and breathable. The thermal properties will keep you warm and comfortable during the colder months making it ideal choice for a winter jersey. It also features coloured reflective detailing on the sleeves to keep you safe and seen in low light conditions and darker months with the addition of 3 large cargo pockets for longer rides."

The Firestorm Gilet RRP £49.99 is "lightweight with a power mesh rear panel making it highly breathable. Designed in a relaxed fit with soft touch fabric and an elasticated rear hem its comfortable to wear and has an all-over tonal reflective print for added visibility. It has internal pocket and external large rear cargo pocket which is great for storage on long rides."

The Firestorm Gloves which we reviewed in November 2019, we gave a "good" score of 7/10, you can see the review here and our man Stu said "The Altura Firestorm Reflective gloves are great for taking the chill off your hands thanks to their lightweight, softshell construction, and if you're riding in the dark they'll help make sure your indications don't go unnoticed…The Firestorm gloves are ideal for autumn or spring temperatures when it's hanging around the 5°C to 10°C kind of area: a bit of a chill in the air which can affect your extremities but without the need to go for full on winter gloves."

And finally the Firestorm Overshoes RRP £39.99 are "Close fitting with an angled rear closure auto lock zipper with hook and loop ankle adjustment. As part of the Firestorm collection the overshoes have been designed with a reflective print providing greater visibility to other road users in low light and darker conditions."

That's a pretty comprehensive set of kit for you! All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning it is to stick your name in the form below and you could be one of our three lucky winners.