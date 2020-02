André Greipel hosting ALS awareness Zwift ride in tribute to his mother; “I've never been convicted of doping”, says Dr Ferrari; Vid shows problems with Poole's shared infra; Former car ad producer hits back at Superbowl + more on the live blog

Greipel's mother passed away after a long fight with Lou Gehrig's Disease (known as ALS in America) in 2017 after initially being diagnosed in 2013; and on 8th February at 5pm, Zwifters are invited to join the 'André Greipel Fight ALS Mega Ride'. Zwift are hoping it will be the biggest group ride on the platform ever, and they will also donate $1 for every rider that joins up to $10,000.

The event description says: “Gudrun was Andre's biggest supporter, and now it's up to us to help support him and her legacy by joining him in the fight against ALS. With this ride on February 8th, we’re raising awareness and money to accelerate the pace of ALS research. The donations go entirely to ALS researcher Professor Prudlo, currently conducting research at the DZNE, the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases.”

Lou Gehrig's Disease is thought to affect up to 450,000 people across the globe - much awareness was raised back in 2014 through the Ice Bucket Challenge, where participants filmed themselves pouring icy water over their heads and donating to a relevant charity.

You can side up for the André Greipel Fight ALS Mega Ride here. You'll also unlock in-game 'Fight ALS' kit by participating.