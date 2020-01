Live blog: Police search for cyclist who left man with broken leg in Bushy Park attack; Driver admits hitting cyclist in comments of local news article; Kent man attempting to cycle the length of India; Hugh Porter honoured for 80th birthday + more

A 'minor disagreement' at the park in London on Saturday 28th December "very quickly escalated to totally unnecessary violence", after a 60-year-old was left with a broken leg after being attacked by a man riding a mountain bike shortly before the incident.

The man, described as white, between the age of 30-40 and with a London accent, rode off leaving the victim on the ground - the injuries were described as not life-threatening, but the victim required surgery for the broken leg.

The Met Police have launched an appeal, with Sergeant Pete Sturgess saying: “I am keen to hear from anyone who can identify the man in the picture. While the quality of the image (above) is not great, if you know him, it’s likely that you will recognise him."​

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the crime number 3234/28DEC.