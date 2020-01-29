Live blog: Ineos taking first all-South American squad to Tour of Colombia; Colchester Cycling Campaign object to hospital car park extension; Search for cyclist who left man with broken leg; Driver admits hitting cyclist in news article comments + more

The Essex County Standard reports that Colchester Cycling Campaign have objected to a new £2 million staff car park with an extra 152 spaces at Colchester Hospital, because it will increase car use and doesn't take into consideration the hospital's own travel plan.

In a letter to the council shared on their blog, Colchester Cycling Campaign said: "Tonight councillors have a difficult decision to make. On the face of it more car parking at Colchester hospital is a popular move. The issue of too few car spaces with “fees that are way too high” frequently tops the news agenda. It is a topic with which most drivers will empathise.

"On the other side of the coin, however, increased car use will lead to higher levels of obesity, heart disease, asthma and diabetes (ironically the issues that our doctors and nurses see daily).

"Of course essential hospital workers, for instance anaesthetists and bank nurses who cover for colleagues, sometimes have no option but to drive. One would hope, however, that they would aim to live near their usual place of work or near a transport hub to limit unsustainable travel. There are also workers whose shifts start or finish before public transport begins for whom a car may be essential.

"In commenting on this application, CCC’s message is not “don’t drive” but “think, drive less and don’t be daily dependent on the car”. In short, our esteemed hospital must not be treated as a special case."

The Campaign's position has split opinion, with some suggesting it isn't realistic that hospital workers can cycle to and from shifts in the early hours, and others claiming it won't increase car use. Do you support the CCC's position?