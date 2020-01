Live blog: Driver admits to hitting cyclist in the comments of a local news article; Teenage girl has clothes slashed fending off bike thieves; Kent man attempting to break record for cycling the length of India; 'No one cares about your Strava' + more

The article on the Basildon Echo is about a cyclist who suffered a head injury after a crash involving a lorry in Rochford. In the article is a quote from the Rochford Policing Team, who said: "The male suffered a deep wound to his head and would have been avoidable if he was wearing a helmet.

"Recently we have noticed a lot more cyclists without helmets and it can make all the difference if you have an accident."

This quote was picked up on in the comments, with one in particular perhaps saying a bit more than they should have admitted to saying...

In further comments, 'Surrey Boss' replies to another commenter saying: "It would be YOU should I see you cycling along a country lane, without a helmut I would crack your nut." They also say they failed to stop at the scene because there was no place to pull over, and that it was "the cyclist's fault."

road.cc have reported the comments to Surrey's Road Policing Unit, and have also notified the Echo.