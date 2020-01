Live blog: Anti-cycling Facebook group claims those who ride bikes 'don't deserve human rights'; Rapha launch new 2020 membership at £70 a year; Specialized launch 2020 Peter Sagan collection + more

The retailer's new RCC membership is now live, which gives customers access to a number of benefits including early access to new Rapha gear and end-of-season sales, signature club kit, basic injury insurance, half price coffee at Rapha Clubhouses and hire of Canyon bikes from Clubhouse locations.

The prices have fluctuated over the years and were as high as £135 a year, but the new 2020 price is now £70 annually... if you live near one of the 23 Rapha Clubhouses worldwide and really really like their coffee, you might even make that back without even tapping into the other benefits. If you want to find out more and/or join, the link is here.