Live blog: Crazy bespoke 'Big Bed Bike' for sale on eBay for £100; Cyclists 'have better sex lives'; Amsterdam thief stuffed 30 phones down his cycling shorts; Fan causes crash at Vuelta San Juan; Man run over by drink driver now competitive mtb'er + more

Today marks the five year anniversary of the day my life changed forever. A thread... — Kady Middleton (@KadyMiddleton) January 26, 2020

There is quite a remarkable story of recovery contained within this Twitter thread posted by BBC journalist Kady Middleton... and it culminated in her ex-boyfriend (the pair are still good friends) Louis finding his passion for bike riding after suffering horrific injuries five years ago at the hands of a drink driver.

We came up with some of the best stories when people asked ‘what happened to us’ as we both hobbled along on crutches with body braces on. We tried to make it in the Circus was my fave, got into a fight with a shark was Louis’... pic.twitter.com/XnZOd48HXF — Kady Middleton (@KadyMiddleton) January 26, 2020

Kady and Louis were out walking after dinner at around 8pm, when they were hit by a pick-up truck on a country lane - the driver had been drinking, and was found hiding in his house with the smashed truck on his driveway shortly after. The pair suffered horrendous injuries and and both had to learn to walk again, while the driver was jailed for two years and 8 months; he only served 11 months.

Five years on and Louis has now found a passion for bike racing, competing for the Mountain Mania Cycles team and having ridden the equivalent of a lap of the earth. Kady finished her post by saying: "I hope by reading this you will pass on the message to your peers, drinking and driving isn’t worth it. If we hadn’t been so lucky, his life could’ve also been ruined. If there’s one thing I hope to do, it’s to raise awareness that drinking and driving is not ok. At any level."

Louis reminded his Instagram followers "don’t f**king drink and drive", and to find something that you love. Chapeau to both!