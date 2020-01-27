Back to news
Live blog

Live blog: Crazy bespoke 'Big Bed Bike' for sale on eBay for £100; Cyclists 'have better sex lives'; Amsterdam thief stuffed 30 phones down his cycling shorts; Fan causes crash at Vuelta San Juan; Man run over by drink driver now competitive mtb'er + more

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Jan 27, 2020 21:04
17:14
The bike that dreams are made of: The ‘Big Bed Bike’ can be yours for a hundred quid

Described as a 'Carnival Circus Bike', this dreamy tall bike is fashioned from a solid double headboard reinforced with square metal tubing, with the rear triangle and front forks originally belonging to a Diamondback BMX. Its owner says it has v-brakes with new Clarks brake levers added, and both head tubes are 'rigid' thanks to an 8mm flat drilled steel reinforcement added to the 'top tube'. The turning circle is described as 'large', but the owner says it's only really noticeable when you're forced to make a U-turn... sounds like you're not going to fall asleep at the wheel at least.

If you want to make it your own the eBay listing is here, with the price set at £100 with no lower offers accepted and collection in person from Southampton. We might think about splashing out ourselves, but will sleep on it before making a decision...

16:58
UCI cancels Tour of Hainan due to deadly Coronavirus

A statement from the UCI says that the presence of coronavirus left them with no choice but to provisionally cancel the Tour of Hainan, which was scheduled to take place from 23 February - 1st March. The UCI has approved a request of the Chinese National Federation to postpone it to a later date in 2020 subject to availabilities on the calendar, and they also say they're in 'regular contact with the Chinese authorities' about the health situation in the country and its impact on the organisation of future events.

15:12
A suspiciously large package: Dutch phone thief caught with 30 handsets stuffed down his cycling shorts

In a case that couldn't be more Dutch if it tried, a thief has been caught with 30 mobile phones concealed inside his cycling shorts. 

The 34-year-old pickpocketed the phones at a Sum 41 concert at AFAS Live in Amsterdam last Tuesday, and was intercepted by police before he left the venue with a little more than just the obvious inside his bike shorts. Dutch News report that bizarrely pickpockets seem to be specifically targeting Sum 41 concerts, with 50 handsets reported stolen at the band's show in Antwerp recently.  

The man caught at the Amsterdam gig is due to appear at a fast-tracked court hearing next week. 

12:45
Ouch: spectator causes horrendous crash on opening stage of Vuelta a San Juan

The intellectually challenged fan caused the crash about 3.5km from the finish line by touching the handlebars of one of the riders according to a statement from the organisers in Argentina.

The Commissaires Panel decided to give the same time to all riders that were in the bunch when the crash happened on stage 1 yesterday. Although the spectator is very silly indeed, we hope he makes a full recovery... 

14:01
Motorist thinks cyclists are to blame for Gloucester air pollution

We give up... 

14:06
Crazy Japanese cycling prank

It appears the Japanese have a thing for scaring the hell out of people by making stuff come out of the TV (watch 1998 horror classic Ring if you don't know what I mean), and here's a cycling version for you. 

13:33
Movistar happen across a Continental inner tube vending machine in Mallorca

While it doesn't look like it offers as many essentials as the Express Bar we reported on way back in 2013, this could certainly come in handy if you run out of tubes.

13:28
Rain getting you down?

Look no further than PodRide, an e-bike with four wheels that is fully covered to protect you from the elements. eBikeTips will be digging deeper and publishing a full story later this afternoon on this curious contraption...

11:47
"Don't f**king drink and drive: man who broke his back after being run over by a drink driver is now a competitive mountain biker

There is quite a remarkable story of recovery contained within this Twitter thread posted by BBC journalist Kady Middleton... and it culminated in her ex-boyfriend (the pair are still good friends) Louis finding his passion for bike riding after suffering horrific injuries five years ago at the hands of a drink driver. 

Kady and Louis were out walking after dinner at around 8pm, when they were hit by a pick-up truck on a country lane - the driver had been drinking, and was found hiding in his house with the smashed truck on his driveway shortly after. The pair suffered horrendous injuries and and both had to learn to walk again, while the driver was jailed for two years and 8 months; he only served 11 months. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Exactly 5 years ago to this minute I was lying in a hedge with a broken back leg ribs etc having been mowed down by a drink driver. 5 years on and I have cycled more than the equivalent of a lap of the Earth (40,075 km) and discovered my absolute passion in life - racing bikes! Thank you to everyone for your love and support, particularly during those crazy first few months. Here’s to the next lap! 🌎 🏁 Two top tips: 1. Don’t fucking drink and drive (he had 2.5 pints) 2. Find something you love, and do it as much as you can with whoever you can... while you can! #thankyou #family #friends #nhs #mountainbike #crosscountry #race #mtb #xco #mountainmaniaraceteam

A post shared by Louis Bronstein (@steindriven) on

Five years on and Louis has now found a passion for bike racing, competing for the Mountain Mania Cycles team and having ridden the equivalent of a lap of the earth. Kady finished her post by saying: "I hope by reading this you will pass on the message to your peers, drinking and driving isn’t worth it. If we hadn’t been so lucky, his life could’ve also been ruined. If there’s one thing I hope to do, it’s to raise awareness that drinking and driving is not ok. At any level."

Louis reminded his Instagram followers "don’t f**king drink and drive", and to find something that you love. Chapeau to both! 

12:35
'Are cars the new tobacco?' University of Westminster event will discuss how to challenge car domination

'Are Cars the new Tobacco?' will take place on Wednesday 26th February at the University of Westminster, and the expert panel will feature road.cc contributors Laura Laker and Dr Ian Walker. ​​The event description says: 

"Climate breakdown, air and noise pollution, habitat destruction, road injuries, and negative physical and mental health impacts of inactivity can all be linked to car-dominated transport systems.

..."Electric cars sales remain tiny and SUVs sales grow, despite their inefficiency and increased risk to cyclists and pedestrians. Why do cars (and the industry that produces and promotes them) still have such a hold over us? And how should we (academics, policy-makers, the public) challenge this?"

The event will start at 6pm and finish at 8 with a drinks reception after, register your attendance for free here

12:25
Brother, brother, brother, there's far too many of you riding... there are reportedly 20 pairs of brothers in this year's pro peloton

Cycling commentator José Been has calculated that there are 20 pairs of brothers riding for pro men's teams this year; with the Norwegian development team Uno-X containing no less than three pairs of brothers! The Norwegians appear to have quite a thing for competitive sporting siblings, with Jakub, Henrik and Filip Ingebrigsten all being world class middle distance runners. 

11:52
Cyclists have better sex lives: the adult industry concurs
11:06
Pilot who left towbar on the runway said he was distracted after near miss between his motorcycle and a cyclist

A pilot distracted by an earlier near miss when a cyclist allegedly pulled out in front of his motorbike failed to secure a towbar that then fell onto an airport runway, with other planes narrowly avoiding hitting it. 

The BBC reports that the pilot said he had "a fright and a close shave" with the cyclist as he made his way to the airport, and admitted to being distracted during pre-flight checks. He realised he didn't remember removing and stowing the towbar about 30 minutes into the flight and alerted the airport, saying"I cannot believe that I missed it."

The blue towbar fell onto the runway departing from London Southend Airport on 7 August, and would have been difficult to see against the ground surface; although luckily no other planes that landed in the area hit the towbar, the Civil Aviation Authority have now recommended that ground equipment has increased visibility. ​

10:59
The Dolly Parton challenge, but cycling

Chris Froome and the famous Tour de France Beefeaters are the latest from the cycling world to participate in this social media meme fad. 

10:53
Rohan Dennis does a better Chris Froome than Chris Froome

The Australian took some time to emulate/imitate his new teammate at the Tour Down Under over the weekend... wonder if he's had a go at the famous run up the Ventoux yet? 

09:20
A thrilling ride: Cycle Republic survey finds cycle commuters have more sex, socialise more and care more about their wellbeing than non-cyclists

A new survey of 1,500 people by Cycle Republic has gathered some hard evidence about cyclists' sex lives and lifestyles to finds out if they are 'superhuman' compared to the rest of society. 

Before we get to the sex bits, some selected other findings were that 60% of cyclists practice mindfulness compared to non-cyclists, which can help to lower blood pressure, improve sleep and remove stress. They also found cyclists were more sociable, with 15% socialising daily compared to 8% of non-cyclists. 17% of cyclists drink more than four cups of coffee a day, while 47% get their five portions of fruit and veg compared to 35% of non-cyclists. 

70% of cyclist said their motivation to cycle was to keep themselves fit and healthy, and 61% of cyclists exercise for over an hour a day compared to 45% for non-cyclists. Environmental impact was also a factor, with 53% of women and 50% of men saying this was motivation to cycle. 

Moving to the bedroom, Cycle Republic found that 15% of cyclists have sex daily and 44% get steamy on a weekly basis compared to 11% and 41% respectively amongst non-cyclists. Apparently (this wouldn't include me), cyclists also think of themselves as more sexually attractive than average, with 46% of cyclists rating themselves more sexually attractive than average compared to just 35% of non-cyclists. 

Strangely, Cycle Republic also asked participants if they would date someone who wore cycling shorts for fashion (google them if you're not familiar) and found 27% would compared to 17% of non-cyclists. 

Do you reckon cyclists are more prone to some extra evening exercise compared to the general population? Maybe ask your friends or relatives over dinner to gather some evidence of your own... 

09:13
Well that escalated quickly: cyclist ran off the road by bus driver gets his own back

We're pretty sure this crazy clip is from Mexico as it says 'Mexico City' on the side of the bus, and it begins with a very scary yet sadly familiar scene of a bus close passing a cyclist to the point where they are forced off the road. What happens next is described as 'rough justice' by some in the comments... (violence is never the answer, kids)

Jack Sexty

