Live blog: Halfords staff come to rescue of woman who fell off her bike; UCI chief says Bjarne Riis has 'right to return'; First Bus boss blames bus delay on cyclists using buses; Council leave thorns on bike path; Sagan sends fan signed jersey + more

The Ravenside branch of Halfords went above and beyond for unfortunate Claire Errey, who came off her bike on Wednesday afternoon close to the store on her way to the shops. Ms Errey hit her head on concrete which caused a concussion, and also suffered a small fracture above her eyebrow and bruised knees. ​

She tried to continue her shopping trip, but was spotted by Halfords staff who saw blood running down her face and phoned for an ambulance. She told the Hastings and St Leonards Observer: “They took me through to the back and phoned an ambulance for me.

“They even took my bike and offered to do a maintenance check on it for free and gave me a free helmet. I wasn’t wearing a helmet when I came off my bike, and the biggest thing I have learnt from this is that all cyclists should wear a helmet.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to the staff at Halfords, particularly the manager Sophie.”