The Assistant Commissioner of road policing in Victoria, Australia, Libby Murphy has played down talk of a law that would see drivers obliged to give cyclists at least a meter when overtaking.

Speaking on 3AW Breakfast with Ross and John, the Senior Manager of Transport for the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV), Peter Kartsidimas called for a trial of the law citing the simple aim of saving "lot of cyclists lives".

Victoria is the only state in Australia that doesn't have a close passing law, making it hard to understand why one hasn't been brought in.

The proposed law would require drivers to pass cyclists with a meter of space when travelling under 60kph (37mph) while leaving 1.5m or more when travelling faster.

The breakfast show hosts weren't so keen, pointing out that many people are bad at judging distances while the Assistant Commissioner of road policing in Victoria, Australia, Libby Murphy said that the law would be very hard to police.

Responding later to the interview, Murphy suggeted that cyclists could incur an offence for a drive with "the slightest movement".