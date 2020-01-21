The unnamed cyclist told The Bristol Post that he was awoken by the sound of alarms as a burglar broke into his garage in the early hours on the 16th January, in the Bristol suburb of Stoke Bishop. The man said it took him around 45 seconds to get from his bed to the garage, but the thief had already took off with his £5,000 3T Exploro.

Police arrived in minutes and deployed a helicopter to search for the culprit, but were unable to locate them. In an appeal, Avon and Somerset Police said: "The bike taken is a custom-built lightweight racing cycle – a 3T Exploro XL frame size. It is a black frame with a grey 3T logo on the seat tube, two bottle cages and a tool kit fitted to one of the main tubes.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time the incident took place, particularly any vehicles that were spotted in Ormerod Road.

"We are urging second-hand and cycle shop owners and members of local cycling clubs to be vigilant and call us if they are offered the bike or see it."

The crime reference number is 5220011694.