21/01/2020, 15:50
A homemade solar powered e-bike with unlimited range that can carry your kayak? No problem...
Benoit Vanden Haute started with a Koga Worldtraveller touring bike, electrified it then added solar panels to effectively give it an unlimited range on sunny days. Full story and video over on eBikeTips.
21/01/2020, 12:33
Bristol cyclist says it took a burglar less than 45 seconds to take off with £5,000 3T Exploro in his garage
The unnamed cyclist told The Bristol Post that he was awoken by the sound of alarms as a burglar broke into his garage in the early hours on the 16th January, in the Bristol suburb of Stoke Bishop. The man said it took him around 45 seconds to get from his bed to the garage, but the thief had already took off with his £5,000 3T Exploro.
Police arrived in minutes and deployed a helicopter to search for the culprit, but were unable to locate them. In an appeal, Avon and Somerset Police said: "The bike taken is a custom-built lightweight racing cycle – a 3T Exploro XL frame size. It is a black frame with a grey 3T logo on the seat tube, two bottle cages and a tool kit fitted to one of the main tubes.
"We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time the incident took place, particularly any vehicles that were spotted in Ormerod Road.
"We are urging second-hand and cycle shop owners and members of local cycling clubs to be vigilant and call us if they are offered the bike or see it."
The crime reference number is 5220011694.
21/01/2020, 13:22
Size apparently matters, a lot.
All sh*ts and giggles until you have to ride the thing...
21/01/2020, 13:39
Nothing really changes...
"Mind that cyclist!" A Roland Davies road safety poster from 1950. #cycling pic.twitter.com/zQRn9pvJFH
— Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) January 21, 2020
21/01/2020, 13:34
Ouch
This was every bit as painful and terrifying as it looks. pic.twitter.com/DTs5DsCxCw
— paul morgan (@pauldmorgan) January 21, 2020
BBC tech expert Paul Morgan says he suspects black ice or 'slippery muck' on the road may have been to blame for his heavy fall, which remarkably didn't result in any broken bones. Careful out there in the ice folks, and do check out our survival guide to riding in the ice and snow for some extra handy tips.
21/01/2020, 13:27
Dehydrated dog rescued by heroic cyclist in Argentina
The abandoned pooch was lifted onto the left shoulder of one of the three riders involved in the rescue, before reportedly getting take for treatment near Villa Regina.
21/01/2020, 12:37
Quick-Step stop for a quick brew at their own branded coffee van
In this video that was definitely not staged in any way, Quick-Step riders stop off for a coffee at the Quick-Step Bar Velo popup coffee van for a caffeine fix, served by riders-turned baristas Zdenek Stybar and Tim Declercq. it's part of Quick-Step's 30th anniversary celebrations, and it's also the 22nd year they've sponsored a pro cycling team.
21/01/2020, 12:16
Cyclist who died following collision in Somerset identified
We believe we have now identified the cyclist who sadly died in the collision last night near Bridgwater. Thanks to all who RT’d our appeal. We’re still appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please call us ref 5220015515. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/2sIeKUlnax
— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) January 21, 2020
Police are appealing for information after identifying a cyclist who died after a collision with a bus last night near Bridgwater. The cyclist received treatment at the scene but died shortly afterwards, and is yet to be named publicly.
21/01/2020, 12:08
Veteran cycling champ attacked with a spear while riding in Cape Town suburb
If you think you've had rotten luck on your rides with mechanicals or even minor accidents in the past, it's probably small fry compared to former pro and now over 60's South African hour record holder Wimpie van der Merwe, who claims to have been attacked for a fourth time in three years while cycling. IOL report that on this occasion, Van der Merwe narrowly avoided being stabbed by a man wielding a spear between the Cape Town suburbs of Strand and Gordon's Bay.
In the lengthy Facebook post above Van de Merwe has listed numerous tips for cyclists to protect themselves from attackers, and a WhatsApp safety initiative has been launched for cyclists to report attacks and see where danger hotspots are.
21/01/2020, 10:16
"An utter f**king joke and a slap in the face"
Denise Betsema, who tested positive twice for anabolic steroids, will return to racing with her former team having seemingly lost none of the all-important UCI ranking points that she gained whilst doping.
Betsema was handed a ban starting on the 5th April 2019 and finishing on the 4th October 2019; for a cyclocross rider this is effectively the off-season, as no races of any importance take place.
The Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal rider accepted the sanction, but has always maintained her innocence, saying in an Instagram post: "I have never used prohibited drugs and have never been tested positive throughout the year".
The fact that Denise Betsema tested positive twice at 2 different events and the @UCI_cycling give her a 6month basically off season suspension and then her team @PS_BG_CT rehire her is an utter fucking joke and a slap in the face of every hard working, rule abiding athlete
— Ryan Trebon (@ryantrebon) January 20, 2020
It appears some riders are less than happy with the decision, with former pro Ryan Trebon calling it "an utter f*cking joke and a slap in the face of every hard working, rule abiding athlete" while current pro Katie Compton labelled Betsema's return as "bullshit".
21/01/2020, 11:27
"Changing the definition of esports": Zwift from a gamer's perspective
Virtual riding is probably taken for granted a bit nowadays in the cycling community, but it's perhaps intriguing to hear how the world of gaming perceives Zwift, the most popular virtual cycling app by number of users.
The Gamer write: "Since Zwift doesn't resemble any of today's most popular competitive video games, considering Zwift races as esports may even necessitate reconsidering what defines esports as a medium.
"...the skills required to succeed in Zwift are directly transferable from old-fashioned, non-virtual bicycling. This makes Zwift esports unlike any of its competitors. Its closest analogues are in NBA 2K and other competitive sports games, which require the similar, if not the same strategies as their real-world counterparts. But unlike in Zwift, the mechanical skills used to control a 2K team differ greatly from how real-life NBA players physically play."
Essentially, cycling esports are perhaps unique because to be any good at the game, it's imperative you're a top cyclist in real life. Can you think of any other esports that are at all similar?
21/01/2020, 11:06
Rochelle Gilmore seems pretty indifferent to receiving a brand new shiny Pinarello Dogma F12
When I watched this video I thought..... get a grip girl, it’s just a bike! (but, a pretty special one, right?) I guess the anticipation & element of surprise made the moment!
I’d love to hear your thoughts on the colour?@Pinarello_com Dogma F12 XLight. pic.twitter.com/l3dBjPEsjc
— Rochelle Gilmore (@RochelleGilmore) January 21, 2020
Spoiler... she's actually completely ecstatic. The F12 Xlight Disc with a colour-changing paint job will be worth well into five figures, so it's understandable really.
21/01/2020, 10:50
Tour of Oman may be cancelled
The Tour of Oman, which has become a useful warm-up race for the Spring Classics may have been cancelled due to the death of the Sultan.
Not only would this leave a gap in the race schedules of the pro peloton, we'll also have to find another sandy, flat cross-wind stage race to watch. Disaster.
21/01/2020, 10:13
Dowsett gets the most important team role
For the first time in the history of my cycling career I’ve been given a responsibility far higher than any other role within the team....
...bus DJ
— Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) January 21, 2020
And we thought leadout duties were high-pressure. This takes things up a notch.
21/01/2020, 09:09
Youtube vegan cyclist Durianrider speaks after claims of being 'ambushed' and assaulted in public
Controversial Australian Youtuber Durianrider, real name Harley Johnstone, was allegedly attacked along with his girlfriend outside a shopping mall in Adelaide at the weekend. Johnstone has now posted a lengthy video (above) saying how the attack was an 'ambush' from behind, and that the attacker is known to him.
He claims the person has been arrested and charged, and that it was the same individual who perpetrated a similar attack in 2016. 42-year-old Johnstone claims his 21-year-old girlfriend Natasha Miklich suffered no physical injuries, and while he was sent to hospital after falling unconscious, he asked to be discharged early because he feared for his safety.
Johnstone is known for his strong opinions on pro cycling, tech, veganism and fitness, often speaking of being abused by 'trolls' online; and it appears once again, the rivalries have spilled over into real life. CCTV stills published by the Daily Mail allegedly show Johnstone on the ground with his attacker on top of him, who was said to have been arrested at the scene while Johnstone was taken to hospital.
21/01/2020, 08:53
Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under stage 1 victory
The Irish Deceuninck–Quick-Step man won in a sprint finish on the 5 lap 150km opening stage around Tanunda, meaning last year's number 1-ranked World Tour team have instantly picked up where they left off in 2020.