All today's news from the site and beyond and we start a new week...
peloton van blocking bike lane - credit sean conway on twitter

Welcome to Monday's live blog, with Jack Sexty, Simon MacMichael and the rest of the team. 

20/01/2020, 12:47

You couldn't make it up...

It’s the very expensive gift that keeps on giving, and we can’t work out whether they intentionally seek bad PR or if numerous people working for them just seriously lack self-awareness… but after trying to sue a YouTuber for daring to use the word ‘peloton’, creating a series of cringey bourgeois ads that starred in this epic Twitter thread, posting huge losses on the stock market and making a festive advert widely considered sexist, now photos have emerged of a Peloton delivery van parked in a U.S cycle lane. 

While we can't confirm 100% if the image is genuine there are other photos of Peloton vans blocking bike lanes floating around the Internet, and the sheer irony was not lost on Twitter. Some have made the suggestion that Peloton may even have an ulterior motive in making cycling outside more unpleasant, but we’re saying nothing of course…

20/01/2020, 12:40

Handcycle shredding

 

20/01/2020, 12:20

Ghent residents say 'streets are more alive' after city centre car ban

Ghent_April_2012-2

The centre of Ghent has been car-free since 2017, and The Guardian have interviewed locals to ask them how it's affected their day-to-day lives: 

"A city where you can hear people walking and talking mixed with the quiet zoom of bikes is such a vast improvement over the incessant noise of cars", said IT manager Manu Joye, while University research assistant Moritz Gallei says: "The expanded area has made it much safer for cyclists. Complementary policies have been introduced like the cycle streets which have led people to cycle more. There are also fewer accidents and the city has become quieter to live in."

The only negatives mentioned are that public transport could be improved further and that it was perceived the city was quieter when the ban was introduced because of 'negative communications'. 

 

20/01/2020, 11:10

“It’s just like waves creeping up a beach – but there is no beach", says Bristol man who has started naming local potholes

The Bristol Post's interview with James Anthony revealed the 56-year-old has started to name potholes in the Bristol suburb of Hartcliffe. Mr Anthony calls the one hanging over the cycle lane in the photo above as "The Wave": “It’s just like waves creeping up a beach – but there is no beach", he said. 

On his pothole tour, he also introduced the reporter to Mega Crater and the broken eggshell; Kyle Dudd of Bristol City Council insists they are committed to road maintenance, saying they repair 4,500 a year across Bristol's 650 mile road network. 

20/01/2020, 11:04

"It's too cold to cycle"

And bloody cyclists always run red lights, so I'm told... 

20/01/2020, 09:10

Sign him up: Dave Brailsford puts in monster week at Team Ineos training camp, covering 460 miles

dave brailsford strava jan 2020

The team's head honcho appeared to have simply done the full week's training that his team were tasked with doing, covering a few miles less than Michal Kwiatkowski posted on Strava from last week's big week in Gran Canaria. 

It appears Brailsford's only rest day was on 14th January, and he began the week by riding 85 miles (136km) with nearly 3000m of climbing. It all culminated in a monster 111 mile (180km) tour of Gran Canaria yesterday, where he climbed over 4000 metres and averaged 232 watts over the seven hours of riding - he even bagged a KOM on the Barranco La Aldea-Entrada Tunel section

Brailsford was diagnosed with prostate cancer and wasn't able to ride while he recovered in the summer of 2019, but it appears the 55-year-old has well and truly kicked it into touch if these latest stats are anything to go by. 

20/01/2020, 09:24

LNER gate: Doctor who was refused bike space to make formal complaint

LNER refused Dr Graham Mackenzie on a train with his bike after working a long night shift, even though four spaces were available. Despite showing a stringent adherence to the rule that no bike can grace the train without being booked on - even if there is space - it appears they're more relaxed about how that booking is made, telling Mr Mackenzie to simply hit them up on Twitter to reserve a space... totally standard and normal policy, of course. 

Since our article was published Mr Mackenzie told road.cc he intends to make a formal complaint to LNER, and said their responses "weren't useful." 

20/01/2020, 09:04

Every back-of-the-packer can relate to this...

20/01/2020, 08:56

Weekend catch-up

LNER class 225 train, licensed CC BY-SA 4.0 by Geof Sheppard on Wikimeida Commons

If your frozen hands haven't quite been able to operate a phone or computer to read all the essential news on road.cc this weekend, here's what you've missed assuming you're in a warmer room now... 

Doctor thrown off train because he hadn't reserved space for bike - even though there were four available

"Alarming" rise in doping cases in cycling last year

Great-grandmother takes on bike thief

Eroica founder discussing launch of pro gravel race series with UCI

"No evidence” drug-driver caused teen cyclist’s injuries, says CPS

Jack Sexty

