If you don't like shopping in shops but still want all the benefits of shopping in shops, Ribble Cycles may have the solution for you... they've just launched 'Live In-Store', which gives customers using Ribble's website the chance to interact with a member of staff live from a physical Ribble store, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Ribble say they are the first in the bike industry to offer such a service, with dedicated and trained Live In-Store experts giving you the chance to browse the shelves, see things in more detail and get extra advice via your phone, tablet or computer. It's all being made possible by the Go Instore customer engagement platform, who are handling the technology side of things for the Ribble experts to broadcast themselves to customers. Go Instore's Co-founder Andre Hordagoda said: “As a keen cyclist and having been through the consultative process of buying road bikes over the years, I fully appreciate the need for professional support in getting sizing and configuration just right. From the early conceptual days of Go Instore we always felt we would work well with a leader in this category - so it’s great to be partnering with an award-

winning brand such as Ribble and we are excited to deliver their excellent customer

service to consumers worldwide”

Live In-Store will be offered by the team at Ribble's Preston shop, and will be rolled out in their other locations if successful. Audio is two-way and video is just one-way (they can't see you), good to know for those who have just rolled out of bed and fancy a new bike. The service will also be offered with extended 'opening' hours, including evenings and Sundays, and you can head over to Ribble's website for more info.

What with big name bike shop chains such as Cycle Surgery and Evans in turmoil, is this the way forward? Let us know your thoughts as always...