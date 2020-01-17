17/01/2020, 11:25
Interesting...
This year! It's nearly ready. The NorthRoad Wolf with in built hydration is a matter of weeks away. A British designed and built Tri bike to compete with the best.
For more info and ordering details just dm.#cycling #buybritish #bemorewolf #triathlon #tt #ironman #aatr pic.twitter.com/DkCWJluHwD
It could probably do with a saddle, handlebars and a drivetrain, but when those bits are sorted it looks like NorthRoad Cycles are launching their very non-UCI legal Wolf tri bike imminently.
17/01/2020, 11:11
Tour de Yorkshire route announcement, live from Leeds
So far we know that Stage 1 on the 30th April will start in in Beverley and end in Redcar, and is 176.5km in length. Stage 2 begins in Skipton, heads through the Yorkshire dales taking in Grinton Moor and finishes in Leyburn, and Stage 3 starts in Barnsley and finished in Huddersfield.
17/01/2020, 10:58
Ride (virtually) with Geraint Thomas
On Thursday 23rd January at 7.30pm, the 2018 Tour de France champ will be Zwifting with Eric Min (Zwift CEO) and also hosting a Q+A during the ride. Riders of all ages and abilities are welcome to ride the Watopia course, that is 20.2km long with 147m of virtual elevation.
17/01/2020, 09:19
Ribble bring in-store shopping online with the launch of Live In-Store
If you don't like shopping in shops but still want all the benefits of shopping in shops, Ribble Cycles may have the solution for you... they've just launched 'Live In-Store', which gives customers using Ribble's website the chance to interact with a member of staff live from a physical Ribble store, all from the comfort of their own homes.
Ribble say they are the first in the bike industry to offer such a service, with dedicated and trained Live In-Store experts giving you the chance to browse the shelves, see things in more detail and get extra advice via your phone, tablet or computer. It's all being made possible by the Go Instore customer engagement platform, who are handling the technology side of things for the Ribble experts to broadcast themselves to customers. Go Instore's Co-founder Andre Hordagoda said: “As a keen cyclist and having been through the consultative process of buying road bikes over the years, I fully appreciate the need for professional support in getting sizing and configuration just right. From the early conceptual days of Go Instore we always felt we would work well with a leader in this category - so it’s great to be partnering with an award-
winning brand such as Ribble and we are excited to deliver their excellent customer
service to consumers worldwide”
Live In-Store will be offered by the team at Ribble's Preston shop, and will be rolled out in their other locations if successful. Audio is two-way and video is just one-way (they can't see you), good to know for those who have just rolled out of bed and fancy a new bike. The service will also be offered with extended 'opening' hours, including evenings and Sundays, and you can head over to Ribble's website for more info.
What with big name bike shop chains such as Cycle Surgery and Evans in turmoil, is this the way forward? Let us know your thoughts as always...
17/01/2020, 08:53
Bike commuting in -32c
People are shocked when I tell them I bike all winter. Today in #yyc it’s -32C. This video shows how I do it! #ohcanada #doingwinter #activewinter #wintersports #wintercycling @ParticipACTION @nenshi @bikecalgary @CTVCalgary @WomenBike @WinterCyclingFd @EWoolleyWard8 pic.twitter.com/FVtpSXwW6D
For anyone who gets a bit angsty cycling to work when the thermometer drops past zero, you've got nothing on Gabrielle Heine of Calgary. In this video she walks us through her bike that she has equipped to take on the brutal Canadian winter, with studded tyres and some homemade bar mitts that appear to be made out of neoprene boots - this gives her something extra warm to slip her hands in while still allowing access to the gears and brakes.
Her clothing ensemble consists of merino baselayers, ski socks, snow trousers, a jumper and down jacket, plus a balaclava, snood, hat and ski goggles. We're never moaning about the British 'winter' again...