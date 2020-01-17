@sgloscouncil #a4174 Ring road queues and congestion - no end in sight https://t.co/YncG8OK4HG — Angela Smith (@AngelaS47408700) January 16, 2020

The story begins with a Bristol Post article that says there is "no end in sight" to the congestion and tailbacks on the A4174 ring road at Bromley Heath. The main interviewee is a Mr Jason Smith, a driver nonetheless, who got in touch with The Bristol Post to say he is forced to leave at 6.30am and wake his son up to avoid the worst of the traffic. Mr Mills even quotes stats that claim five people a week are dying due to Bristol air pollution, blaming insufficient traffic lights and removal of bus lanes for the problems... so, what's the solution?

road.cc were contacted by Stefano Marazzi this morning, who is also a member of a Bromley Heath resident's Facebook group. When the article was shared on the group, none other than Mr Mills' wife Rachel made the killer suggestion that her husband could instead cycle to solve his traffic woes. She added: "He also needs to understand that he, a motorist, is contributing to air pollution. And if he is so concerned about his journey time and emissions he shouldn't have accepted a job in Abergavenny!"

Mr Marazzi told road.cc: "Basically the residents of Bromley Heath and Downend - which is literally a 2 mile/12 minute cycle to UWE, MoD, and the Filton Area - are getting stuck in gridlock for one to two hours every day, causing miles of tailbacks.

"Lots of people are moaning on the Bromley Heath Facebook group about how that in their cars it's taking them 40 minutes to travel a distance of half a mile. Not once does it seem to dawn on them that they are the problem!"

On yer bike Mr Mills, and heed the wise words of our favourite drag queen/active travel advocate RuPaul...