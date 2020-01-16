Team INEOS Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford has been speaking ahead of the start of the 2020 season. Listen to his thoughts on the upcoming season, the team's Grand Tour aspirations and a special message for Team INEOS fans. pic.twitter.com/JlLfZvmG0K — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) January 16, 2020

New signing Carapaz will head back to the Giro in an attempt to defend the Maglia Rosa that he won last year.

Bernal and Thomas will share co-leadership at the Tour in a similar plan to last year. Brailsford sounded cautious when speaking about Froome's recovery and while the 4-time winner of the world's biggest bike race will be keen to get back to challenge for a fifth title, there are some that doubt if he can get back to the same level.