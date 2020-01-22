Merida has had a new version of its Reacto aero road bike approved by the UCI. The Reacto 4 approval is dated 28 November 2019; it can sometimes take a few weeks following approval for a bike to be added to the list. We guess that this updated Reacto will be officially launched some time in the spring.

Interestingly, just one version of the Reacto 4 is listed; there aren't separate disc brake and rim brake models. It could be that other versions have yet to be approved or it could be that, like some other brands, Merida will introduce a disc brake model only. We already know that the Bahrain McLaren team will only ride disc brake road bikes in 2020, so this is a strong possibility.

https://road.cc/content/tech-news/269967-more-teams-switch-disc-brakes-2...

The top-level Merida Reacto is already an exceptionally good road bike, so it'll be interesting to see where Merida takes it next. The brand has made a KOM (King of the Mountains) superlight version of the rim brake Reacto in the past, but we don't imagine that the Reacto 4 is simply a lightened version of what's already out there... Merida will almost certainly be bringing new aero tech to the table.