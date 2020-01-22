13/01/2020, 13:11
Definitely not getting sent home...
Rest day ride pit stop #trainingcamp #recovery
— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 13, 2020
Apart from during this coffee stop, the four-time Tour de France champ has well and truly put the rumours his recovery has stalled to bed by posting consistent big rides for the last three days; this 158km jaunt with a huge 3,661m of elevation was ridden at around the same average speed as the activity posted by teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, which suggests Froome was riding with the group without issue. His ride distances on Friday and Saturday were 126km and 127km respectively, again taking in plenty of elevation around the mountainous volcanic island of Gran Canaria.
13/01/2020, 13:08
Merida to launch updated Reacto road bike
Merida has had a new version of its Reacto aero road bike approved by the UCI. The Reacto 4 approval is dated 28 November 2019; it can sometimes take a few weeks following approval for a bike to be added to the list. We guess that this updated Reacto will be officially launched some time in the spring.
Interestingly, just one version of the Reacto 4 is listed; there aren't separate disc brake and rim brake models. It could be that other versions have yet to be approved or it could be that, like some other brands, Merida will introduce a disc brake model only. We already know that the Bahrain McLaren team will only ride disc brake road bikes in 2020, so this is a strong possibility.
The top-level Merida Reacto is already an exceptionally good road bike, so it'll be interesting to see where Merida takes it next. The brand has made a KOM (King of the Mountains) superlight version of the rim brake Reacto in the past, but we don't imagine that the Reacto 4 is simply a lightened version of what's already out there... Merida will almost certainly be bringing new aero tech to the table.
13/01/2020, 11:53
New bike repair company Handlebars launches in London, converting empty buildings and spaces into workshops
Handlebars is a new start-up that converts empty and disused spaces around the capital into bike repair workshops to help commuters. They say: "The introduction of the Handlebars service is well timed as commuting via bicycle is becoming more popular and electric bikes are proving to be one of the fastest growing forms of travel. This shift is partly due to a growing concern for the environment, carbon footprint and pollution in city centres."
Handlebars say there are just 12 repair shops for every 20,000 people, leaving the growing number of cyclists with a lack of convenient options if they want to get a quick repair done without booking it in for days on end: "This means many cyclists neglecting maintenance, thereby posing a danger to both themselves and pedestrians", say Handlebars.
The workshop spaces are in areas of high cycling traffic, with small but fully functional workshops set up including all tools & parts with trained mechanics. The team includes Lee Askew, former head mechanic of DHB Canyon.
It's also supported by Brompton Bike Hire, who are loaning bikes to Handlebars customers while their bike is being repaired. The current sites are in Monument Station and St John’s Church Grounds in Shoreditch, with more set to open soon across more UK cities - check out the website here for more info and prices.
13/01/2020, 11:41
Riding home later?
You might want to check out our guide to riding in the wind! Some of those tips might not apply to commuters, so mix and match that advice with our top 10 cycle commuting mistakes and how to avoid them and you've got plenty of top tips for braving the gusts.
13/01/2020, 11:36
That'll tell em
Maybe that's why so many pedestrians and cyclists are losing their lives at unprecedented rates in this country: we just haven't begged drivers politely enough to stop killing everyone.
— Car Helmets (@CarHelmets) January 12, 2020
13/01/2020, 11:20
Breaking: Birmingham announces plans for private cars to be banned from driving through city centre
Good work Birmingham City Council. It would be great to see other councils, governments and city planners take inspiration from this worldwide so people of all abilities can be more confident with active transport #ThisCityMoves
— Brompton Bicycle (@BromptonBicycle) January 13, 2020
If it goes ahead, it could be the most expansive and significant move yet amongst the flurry of initiatives to cut emissions in UK cities, with cars set to be banned from 'crossing' Birmingham city centre. Drivers would still be able to get into the centre, but would need to go back out onto the ring road to access other areas.
York has already announced that private cars will be banned by 2023, and Bristol will ban diesel vehicles from the city centre by 2021 to improve air quality and bring them down to legal limits. Full story on today's announcement from Birmingham Council to follow.
13/01/2020, 11:03
National Pothole Day is coming...
The occasion that we wish didn't exist is on Wednesday 15th January, and we'll have interviews with a couple of renowned anti-pothole activists to 'celebrate'. In the meantime do send us your top pots and pothole stories, and we might just add them to our archives for future use...
13/01/2020, 08:59
Climate crisis is encouraging more people to take up cycling, say Cycling Scotland following new research
The survey - conduced biannually by Cycling Scotland - had some good and some not so good findings, with one of the biggest changes being the rise in people who say they cycle because of the climate crisis and concern for the environment - up from 12% to 22% since 2017. From the 13 minute interviews with 1,049 people, 79% also agreed that for the sake of the environment it would be better if more people cycled, 65% said Scotland would be 'a better place' if more people used bikes and 92% agreed it improved health and wellbeing.
Not so good was the stat that 72% of drivers said they would still rather use their cars than other modes of transport, and 32% had 'no interest' in taking up cycling or considering alternative transport options. 63% also said local roads were too busy to be safe for cycling, while 64% said cycling isn't a 'viable' way for them to travel.
Keith Irving, Chief Executive of Cycling Scotland, said: “This research is important as it provides a snapshot of how attitudes towards cycling are changing and helps inform where to direct our efforts. It’s encouraging to see the environmental agenda influencing transport choices and people saying how cycling could help to shape a greener, cleaner Scotland. But, that said, there is a lot of work still to be done.
“We want anyone, anywhere to be able to cycle easily and safely. As we enter a new decade, dedicated, inclusive cycling infrastructure – that reflects the various everyday journeys that people make – continues to be the biggest priority."
13/01/2020, 08:57
Car? Bike.
Things I have transported on my bike today: Flour, sugar, milk, pepper, soap, me, cashews, shampoo, @mrendell's clothes, herbs, shower gel, butter beans, onions, garlic, pork, orange juice. I love my bike.
— Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) January 12, 2020
13/01/2020, 08:48
100% x MAAP S3 sunglasses launched
The shades specialists that supply Peter Sagan and the Aussie apparel brand have collaborated for the new limited edition S3, that come in Soft Tack Navy and Soft Tack Pink colourways. MAAP's 'M-Flag' logos are laser-etched into the lens, block logos are printed along the brow, and the fluoro nose pads add some extra bright colour so you stand out from the crowd/peloton.
They're available now for 180 euros, head over to the MAAP website to find out more and see your buying options.
13/01/2020, 08:46
Wind = worse than hills
Those who claim cycling is so prevalent in the Netherlands "because it's flat" conveniently ignore the reality of riding in a coastal region where 75 km/h headwinds are the norm; turning the entire country into a giant hill.

Stop making excuses. Start building space for cycling.
Stop making excuses. Start building space for cycling. pic.twitter.com/V3vEYhyxHT
— Modacity (@modacitylife) January 12, 2020
At least I think so anyway, and according to the founders of Modacity it's no excuse to not cycle if you live in hillier climes than the Netherlands. Speaking of which, who's looking forward to the forecast 50mph gusts on the commute home this evening?
13/01/2020, 08:33
Weekend catch-up
What could be more important than reading road.cc we don't know, but if you have been otherwise engaged over the weekend here's what you've missed...
