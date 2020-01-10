NBC San Diego reports that the woman suffered 'a traumatic brain injury' after being thrown from her bike while riding on U.S Highway 8 in August 2017. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a broken section of tarmac that had risen from a tree root, creating a large pothole in the road.

According to public documents, the road near the city of El Cajon had been in disrepair for years, and this particular section was only fixed after the incident; some potholes were filled on the road following complaints from motorists, but the bike lane was left in disrepair.

Records now obtained by NBC show that the woman settled the case for $500,000 in October 2019​. Her attorney Daniel Petrov said:

"The County worked diligently to repair the rise in the concrete in the bicycle lane after the fall.

“Unfortunately, it took my client suffering a traumatic brain injury before the repair was complete. Our hope is that the county continues looking for the rises or potholes on public streets, and especially bicycle lanes, so that bicycle riders can feel safe riding in San Diego County."