A couple of months ago, we reported how a cyclist’s bike had been clamped in London Bridge City, a development on the south bank of the River Thames owned by the Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund.

The development includes the 13-acre More London shopping area and Nigel has got in touch with road.cc to say his bike was clamped there yesterday - even though there are no signs indicating you aren’t permitted to lock your bike up.

“I just got back from a coffee with a friend near the Tooley Street exit of London Bridge station,” said Nigel. “When I came out of the cafe I found my bike had had an extra lock placed on it in the hour I was in the coffee shop.

“On this lock I was told to phone a number to get it released, and the tag giving these instructions had the branding of the local council on it. I phoned the number and was told someone would be along shortly to unlock my bike: 20 minutes later a perfectly amenable chap showed up (albeit with the wrong key at first) and unlocked my bike, saying that I can't lock my bike there.

“For context ‘there’ was around a tree, out of the way. When I told him that there were no signs up in the area suggesting that you couldn't lock your bike up or that doing so would risk having it temporarily impounded, he responded: ‘Yeah, this is private property and the owners don't want to put any signs up because then they'd have to hire guards to police it’ – ignoring the fact that the owners are clearly happy to hire people to arbitrarily lock up bikes, then come back to unlock them, or that wasting 20 minutes of my time was a bit of an inconvenience. (Thankfully it wasn't raining and I wasn't in a rush to get anywhere). I should also note that I was not fined.

Nigel added: “I feel like this sort of behaviour clearly shouldn't happen: by all means put up a sign warning cyclists not to park bikes in the area, but don't come along and lock up people’s private property for no good reason without due warning.”

The photo above is how Nigel found his bike (after he took his own lock off).