A multi-year sponsor of GFNY discontinued their sponsorship because I refused to print their ad showcasing convicted doper Alejandro Valverde. We are told that cycling is different today. That Omertà is history. That's not my experience. This is a story of Omertà in cycling. — Uli Fluhme (@ulif) January 8, 2020

Uli Fluhme, who co-founded the GFNY race with his wife and Ironman athlete Lidia Fluhme, has revealed that a 'long-term' sponsor has pulled out because they refused to print an advert featuring Alejandro Valverde; the 2019 world champion served a two-year suspension in 2010 for blood doping.

In a series of tweets, Fluhme - who is known for being particularly outspoken on anti-doping - continued: "Being anti-doping in cycling means acting on it. For us, the most obvious is IC and OOC tests at GFNY that cost $15,000 just for our NYC race alone.

"And we don’t invite active or former pros who have been caught for doping or implicated in a scandal. Think of any former pro and we have likely been offered his appearance. No thanks. Each of our rider is the star of our events.

"Entirely avoiding cycling industry companies who sponsor dopers would mean avoiding the whole industry - which is impossible. But that doesn’t mean we will print an ad showing a doper. And we don’t allow a company's ambassador to lead group rides if he’s a doper.

" won’t get tired of standing up for the clean athletes, even if the cost to do so is significant. Forget $15,000 for doping controls. That’s nothing compared to the losses suffered due to the widespread incestuous behaviour we see every day in cycling."

It hasn't been revealed who the company is, and in the replies a number of Fluhme's followers are speculating that it's GFNY's title sponsor Campagnolo; although Valverde and his Movistar teammates are now riding on SRAM components for 2020.

GFNY is described as an event that allows you to "be a pro for a day", taking place on mostly closed roads over a 100 mile route from New York City to Bear Mountain. In the 2019 edition back in June two riders of GFNY returned positive doping tests, with race rules stating that a rider who tests positive has to reimburse the cost of the test. Fluhme said at the time: "We don't allow course-cutting at our races so why would we look the other way when it comes to doping?”