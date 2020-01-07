07/01/2020, 16:18
Rohan Dennis reveals he nearly ended up with an eating disorder last year attempting to become a GC contender
The Australian Team Ineos rider had one eye on emulating Bradley Wiggins and transforming himself from a time trial specialist to Grand Tour contender last year; but revealed the battle to lose weight resulted in him starving himself and that he was on a "slippery slope", weighing in at 68kg at his lightest. Dennis told The Advertiser: “Last year I was thinking ‘you know what? it’s probably something that physically I can do - be a Grand Tour rider - and I have the capabilities.
“But I just don’t know if I want to go down the road, and I’ll be honest with you, I started to eat and not eat and was on that slippery slope of a complex or disorder.
“I would end up starving myself then bonking at training, and I said ‘it’s not worth it, what am I doing?’
“I pulled the reins on that a fair bit earlier last year, it’s not worth having a disorder."
Dennis says that he isn't "naturally really skinny" like other GC contenders such as Egan Bernal, and is now content with focussing on one week races and time trials, aiming for gold at the Tokyo Olympics and world championship time trials: “I’m not sure if it’s really worth going through the stress of trying to match that. I’m more comfortable with still having a life off the bike and being the best in the world at something (time trialling).
“One week races and TT’s I’m going to continue to focus on.”
Cyclists in Barrow facing £50 fines for riding in pedestrianised areas
The Mail reports that anyone caught cycling in pedestrianised zones in Barrow-in-Furness could end up with a £50 fine starting from today. PC Emmie Doughty said: “In a nut shell, cycling has been banned on the pedestrianised area in the town centre for some time.
“We have been aware of complaints that have been made to us about people cycling and a recent accident which involved an elderly female being run over and sustaining some serious injuries.
“As part of the force wide week of action we have added this issue to the list of things we are dealing with this week. We have decided to advise people for the first couple of days and then take enforcement action.
“Anyone found to be contravening this will receive a £50 fine.”
A shopper helpfully told The Mail: “I am sick to death of cyclists. They pick and choose which rules to follow.”
Finally, a clean cyclist...
Popped out for a walk at lunchtime and bumped into Liam.https://t.co/0zLKg1psAq
That's 125 litres of window cleaning fluid he can carry.
Mentioned you @pedalmeapp he said he would look you up. He definitely prefers the bike to car/van for work. pic.twitter.com/jxQpGlxp2l
Chapeau to Liam of Mitchell Clean, who runs a 100% eco-friendly window cleaning business by riding to all his jobs on a four-wheeled cargo bike that can carry up to 125 litres of cleaning fluid. Check him out on Instagram here.
Swiss under 12's may soon be able to ride on footpaths to make cycling safer for children
The The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) outlined their proposals as part of a package of safety measures to improve safety and traffic flow. 877 cyclists were seriously injured on Swiss roads in 2018 - more than the 7979 hurt in cars - and FEDRO say these changes could help to reduce injuries and deaths further.
The Pedestrian Mobility Switzerland organisation is said to be concerned, fearing parents might join their children cycling on footpaths which could increase risks to pedestrians. FEDRO expect the number of cyclists to increase by 32% by 2040 and drivers by 18%, saying that measures must be taken to accommodate extra traffic via all modes of transport.
Bargain!
Review: Santini Adapt Polartec Thermal C3 bib tights £215! @roadcc https://t.co/OhAiXNBFtc
Yes you'll have to stump up a lot of cash, but they're really very good according to our reviewer Stu. Read the test report here.
Sh*tfrastructure: we have a winner
Cycle facility of the month outside Belfast pic.twitter.com/6HOKvFvwLk
We appear to have missed this over the Christmas break, but... is this cycle lane between Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland the most pointless you've ever seen, or can you top it? Let us know in the comments if you have any 'better' examples. At least the bollards are happy...
It’s lovely to see so many bollards using the facilities.
Austrian transport minister commits to green commuting
Austria’s new transport minister is a Green Party politician and she’s going to cycle to work https://t.co/j5kEs7XPTQ
More of this from UK politicians please.
New South Wales cyclist landed with $915 fine for three incidents in one go
Arguably Australia has far more pressing things to be worrying about at the moment, but a Sydney cyclist has took to Facebook to share photos of three separate fines he racked up in just a day to act as a warning to others. The hapless rider's crimes were riding without a helmet, riding through a red light and riding on a footpath, with the total amount in fines totalling $915.
“Friendly warning to Sydney bike riders and unfamiliar tourists ... Riding without a helmet, riding on a footpath, not stopping before a red light, or doing all three at once could land you $915.00 in one go,” he wrote according to Yahoo News.
“The joke is on me today, don’t let the joke be on you.”
On a local Sydney cycling Facebook group responses were mix, with some expressing sympathy yet others taking issue; one described riding on the footpath as "selfish and arrogant", while another said no helmet and running red lights are "big no no's."
The fine for riding without a helmet was set at $73 for years, but has recently quadrupled to a whopping $344.
Cycling could also be "the new golf" in the Middle East, says Andy Schleck
The 2010 Tour de France winner told Arabian Business that cycling could also replace golf as the recreational sport of choice in the Middle East. Speaking from Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, Schleck said: “It (cycling) is basically today everywhere in the world. What we’ve seen all over the world is that cycling is still in a transition. It’s going from a European sport to a globalised sport. If you go back 15 or 20 years, it was solely a European sport. Now there is the Tour of Qatar, the Tour of Oman and the UAE tour, for example.”
“The beauty of the sport is that everybody can do it. I often compare cycling to going on a run with a group of people, but with a more social aspect to it.
“Cycling is the new golf. If you go on a ride, you meet people in a different way than you do in a meeting room. It doesn’t matter if you are the CEO of a big company. You can ride your bike and the only help you have is yourself."
Aref Al Awani, the general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has huge ambitions for the UAE Tour cycling stage race taking place, even suggesting that it could one day surpass the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia in popularity. If you say so Mr Awani...
CCC Team visit Australian fire crisis victims
Today, our riders met with locals from the bushfire affected community of Woodside in the Adelaide Hills. Every January, the towns in the Adelaide Hills come out and show us so much support at the @tourdownunder (1/3). pic.twitter.com/bINSu07Mq6
— CCC Team (@CCCProTeam) January 7, 2020
The scale of the disaster is unprecedented, with a reported 17.9 million acres of land burnt, 2,000 homes destroyed and millions of animals killed. The Polish World Tour team CCC took time to visit a community affected in Adelaide Hills. The Tour Down Under begins on January 21st, with concerns over unsafe parts of the course due to felled trees and fire damage.
Quintana for Flanders?
1ª vitória de Quintana na temporada. Nada de calendário WorldTour ou ProTour, foi numa prova local da Colômbia, a 12ª edição do Circuito Ciclístico Jenesano.
1 N Quintana (Arkea) 1:03:26
2 C Muñoz (UAE) a 13".
3 A Reyes (EPM) a 18".
4 D Ochoa (EPM) MT
5 É Parra (Sora) a 25” pic.twitter.com/OtDkzQyEgP
— País do Ciclismo (@DoCiclismo) January 7, 2020
The Colombian took his first victory of the season for his new team Arkea-Samsic in a local Colombian road race, which finished up what looks to be a cobbled final climb. He should have no problem with the Koppenberg then…
A decade of 'Boris Bikes': Santander and TFL launch year of celebrations to mark milestone , with prizes "that money can't buy" to be won
More than 87 million hires have been made since TfL launched in July 2010, nicknamed 'Boris Bikes' after the then-Mayor of London and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson. There are now 12,000 Santander Cycles on the streets of London in 781 docking stations, with five more set to open along Cycleway 4 in Southwark this spring. Londin's walking and cycling commissioner Will Normans says:
“The London cycle hire scheme has gone from strength to strength over the past decade, and like many I now couldn’t imagine our city without it. I’m delighted that the scheme is set to expand even further in 2020 to enable more Londoners to take to two wheels – helping improve our health and tackle congestion and air pollution at the same time.”
To mark the scheme's decade, TfL say there will be a number of "unique prizes that money can't buy", rewarding prolific users who have racked up the most journeys, those who used the scheme in its first year and people with interesting stories to share about their experience of Santander Cycles. 12 winners will be rewarded with bikes named after them, free annual membership and other prizes.
If you used the bikes in their inaugural year, have a story to tell or think you might have completed the most journeys, you can email cyclehire10 [at] tfl.gov.uk for your chance to win.
Danny MacAskill's new video is a must-watch
Enjoy this on your lunch break, or just down tools/keyboards and watch right now! You can also read our summary of it here.
Stages drops prices
Looks like Stages power meters are going to be getting cheaper again which is great if you're a fan of power.
Prices are now starting at $299USD/ £299/ €299/ $549AUD for the Shimano 105 R7000 left crank. That's down from £429 and the price change is effective as of now on Wiggle, Merlin Cycles and other online stores.
Here are the key prices...
Shimano Ultegra R8000 $349USD/ £349/ €399/ $649AUD
Carbon BB30, GXP Road, and GXP MTB L $499USD/ £439/ €499/ $799AUD
Shimano Ultegra R8000 Power LR $729USD/ £689/ €749/ $1199AUD
Shimano DuraAce R9100 Power LR $999USD/ £939/ €999/ $1499AUD
Father cycling with 11-year-old daughter in Cork records shocking close pass
Driver intentionally and needlessly misses a child by about a foot and a half to two feet. She'd have felt the wind of it passing, heard the air sucking back in behind it. She credibly fears for her safety at this point. This is not an overtake, it is an assault. https://t.co/nQC99iUfgf
— Cab Davidson #FBPE (@gnomeicide) January 5, 2020
The driver of the white Renault is filmed driving at speed and too close to the child in front of her father, described as a 'punishment pass'.
Outrageous. Report to @GardaTraffic . Ask for PULSE number for report.
— Mike Fitzgerald (@MikeDFitzgerald) January 5, 2020
Please report it to the police. That driver needs to know it's not ok
— Commuting on my bike (@chausseedeforme) January 5, 2020
Shockingly fast and close. You will get lots of replies about road positioning (and hi-viz and helmets). Well-meaning no doubt but amounting to more victim blaming.
Ignore them, keep on doing what you are doing and well done to your daughter.
— Michael (@baoigheallain) January 5, 2020
Irish traffic police have been tagged into the post but to our knowledge the incident is yet to be reported.
50% more Parisians cycling in just a year thanks to new bike lanes
“In one year, bike use in the French capital is up 54 percent”. A phenomenal behaviour change resulting from impact of introducing safe segregated cycle routes. @forbes https://t.co/hMwwX0acIH
— Cyclox (@cycloxoxford) January 6, 2020
Forbes report that a road survey conducted by the mayor's office in the French capital found bike use is up 54%: “It's the culmination of years of growing restrictions on cars, the introduction of bike-sharing services, and most recently the construction of bike lanes across the French capital", said François Picard, host of 'The Debate' on France 24.
There are now 840,000 bike trips a day in the city - more than motorcycles and scooters - althugh car trips are still far higher at 12.8%, but have dropped by 5% since 2010. Mayor Anne Hidalgo plans to build an extra 870 miles of bike lanes by the end of 2021 as part of 'Plan Velo', with the eventual aim to have every Parisian less than two kilometres away from the bike network.
Yep.
So do bike thieves https://t.co/vemkPsbb8P
— Laura J. Nelson (@laura_nelson) January 6, 2020
This 'bike lock' is still doing the rounds and puzzling anyone with a brain on Twitter...