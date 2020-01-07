The Australian Team Ineos rider had one eye on emulating Bradley Wiggins and transforming himself from a time trial specialist to Grand Tour contender last year; but revealed the battle to lose weight resulted in him starving himself and that he was on a "slippery slope", weighing in at 68kg at his lightest. Dennis told The Advertiser: “Last year I was thinking ‘you know what? it’s probably something that physically I can do - be a Grand Tour rider - and I have the capabilities.

“But I just don’t know if I want to go down the road, and I’ll be honest with you, I started to eat and not eat and was on that slippery slope of a complex or disorder.

“I would end up starving myself then bonking at training, and I said ‘it’s not worth it, what am I doing?’

“I pulled the reins on that a fair bit earlier last year, it’s not worth having a disorder."

Dennis says that he isn't "naturally really skinny" like other GC contenders such as Egan Bernal, and is now content with focussing on one week races and time trials, aiming for gold at the Tokyo Olympics and world championship time trials: “I’m not sure if it’s really worth going through the stress of trying to match that. I’m more comfortable with still having a life off the bike and being the best in the world at something (time trialling).

“One week races and TT’s I’m going to continue to focus on.”