The New York Times has asked what went wrong on the streets of New York City last year, as total traffic deaths rose to 219 from 203 in 2018 and the highest number of cyclist deaths for two decades was recorded. A vocal part of New York's cycling community say Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to improve street safety and add in 250 more miles of protected bike lanes has been undermined by the attitude of some traffic police, such as the tendency to issue fines to cyclists for traffic violations in wake of a fatality instead of policing drivers. Some have suggested banning cars, but officials say they have to 'balance the needs' for those who rely on motor vehicles for commuting and business to get around the city. ​

Oslo may have some of the answers, as it's been revealed the Norwegian capital recorded no pedestrian or cyclist deaths at all in 2019. This was achieved partly thanks to a big increase in pedestrianising streets, giving priority to cyclists and pedestrians at junctions and encouraging clean modes of transport. Deaths rose to a high of 41 in 1980, before finally reaching zero 39 years later. Additionally according to Oslo-based road policy director Anders Hartmann, no children were killed in a traffic incident anywhere in Norway in 2019; the first time this has happened since 'at least World War 2'.