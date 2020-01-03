03/01/2020, 09:02
28 cyclists were killed on New York's streets in 2019; while Oslo recorded no cyclist or pedestrian fatalities
The New York Times has asked what went wrong on the streets of New York City last year, as total traffic deaths rose to 219 from 203 in 2018 and the highest number of cyclist deaths for two decades was recorded. A vocal part of New York's cycling community say Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to improve street safety and add in 250 more miles of protected bike lanes has been undermined by the attitude of some traffic police, such as the tendency to issue fines to cyclists for traffic violations in wake of a fatality instead of policing drivers. Some have suggested banning cars, but officials say they have to 'balance the needs' for those who rely on motor vehicles for commuting and business to get around the city.
Oslo may have some of the answers, as it's been revealed the Norwegian capital recorded no pedestrian or cyclist deaths at all in 2019. This was achieved partly thanks to a big increase in pedestrianising streets, giving priority to cyclists and pedestrians at junctions and encouraging clean modes of transport. Deaths rose to a high of 41 in 1980, before finally reaching zero 39 years later. Additionally according to Oslo-based road policy director Anders Hartmann, no children were killed in a traffic incident anywhere in Norway in 2019; the first time this has happened since 'at least World War 2'.
How much does a big crash cost you?
Not to one-up you but to agree with you...I’m on the hook for $250k from my crash in June. Places I was taken while unconscious, in pain, and on heavy drugs https://t.co/xid7OLdNhu
Phil Gaimon
Some time off work, a broken bike, pain of course... and if you live in the USA like Phil Gaimon, an extremely hefty medical bill. We know where we'd rather live when it comes to healthcare, and let's hope it doesn't change to much any time soon...
Makes sense...
We live in confusing times. pic.twitter.com/v2jKMLDPDu
Joe Simpson
The alternative Peloton ad (that you really can't unsee)
We won't embed the video directly in here, but follow this link to expose a whole different take on Peloton's now infamous motivational adverts...
Close-passing and 'must get in front', supermarket edition
Most bicycle riders have experienced some level of aggression from drivers on the road.
Australian motoring group RACQ, takes a closer look at some of this type of behaviour but in a supermarket setting... pic.twitter.com/UOcbBB5Hwu
Safe Cycling Ireland
Sadly this Australian ad highlighting poor driver behaviour by changing the setting to a supermarket will seem all too familiar to many cyclists, particularly the first impatient shopper we're introduced to.