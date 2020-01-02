02/01/2020, 11:43
Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso seem to be launching a new bike
Here’s a teaser video thing.
Writing on his own Instagram page, Contador said that the name would be revealed letter by letter.
So far we’ve got an A and four spaces.
“January 1st arrived and I can open the gift, what will it be? Of course it's a bike, but which one? It is a very special one, for the moment we will call it A since the name will be deciphered little by little...Bike in which we have been working for more than a year and a half with the best to offer the best bike I have ridden. I'm like a little boy! Now Full Gas”
02/01/2020, 11:21
Notice something else new in this pic?
Alpecin-Fenix goes blue in 2020 pic.twitter.com/J4LS2k4Y9N
— José Been (@TourDeJose) January 1, 2020
While Mr Van der Poel is indeed rocking his team's new kit, it also looks like he has a new bike... which we strongly suspect could be Canyon's new Aeroad. A very similar-looking bike was spotted being ridden by Van der Poel back in late September, and Canyon also added a 'CFR Disc RO65' to the UCI list; although they declined to comment when we asked them about it.
02/01/2020, 11:13
02/01/2020, 10:59
A byproduct of Conor Dunne's retirement
Conor Dunne has retired without a team at the age of 27 after Israel Cycling Academy decided not to renew his contract.
At 2.04m, Dunne had been the tallest rider in the WorldTour.
That title is now held by 2m Mathias Norsgaard.
We're very lucky to both have the smallest and tallest rider in the World Tour on @Movistar_Team. Coincidence? I THINK NOT pic.twitter.com/gP79ZHh8PD
— Mathias Norsgaard (@MathiasNorsgaar) January 1, 2020
02/01/2020, 09:48
No Milan-Sanremo in 2020?
An update on the Poggio - so often the decisive climb in Milan-Sanremo - which has suffered landslides in recent months.
Update about Poggio status (lost it in the Christmas party): Road is not fixed yet and Sanremo major said that there is risk that the race could not take place in 2020 (ANSA) https://t.co/1pqGTw4KLR
— La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) January 2, 2020
02/01/2020, 09:40
Bradley Wiggins agrees that when it comes to weight, the world of cycling is “sick”
Earlier this year, Sir Bradley Wiggins said that one of the great benefits of retiring was that he had been able to put on some weight.
Speaking during the Giro d’Italia, he said: “I’ve put 10 kilos on because I was severely underweight as a 6ft3in man. Stop this rubbish!”
He went on to say that it no longer affects him when “the sick world of cycling” tells him, “you’ve let yourself go a bit.”
Wiggins weighed 72kg for his final overall stage race victory at the 2014 Tour of California and was listed on the Team Sky website as weighing 69kg.
02/01/2020, 09:35
‘Cycling culture must change’ says dietician
A dietician who has seen a five-fold increase in the number of male cyclists referred to her with eating disorders in the past year has blamed a culture where performance is often prioritised over health.
Renee McGregor says every new male client she has seen in the last year has been a cyclist.
Speaking to Sky News, she said: "It's a very fine line between being light enough to perform optimally and being so light that it starts to affect mental and physical health.
"I don't think enough coaches and sporting teams and sporting bodies have the information and the education they need, so when that is line crossed, it's often crossed at the expense of the athlete."
One cyclist who has been seeing McGregor for help, 19-year-old Oscar Mingay, said: "I had very low self esteem. If someone told me I was looking healthy, I would think, 'Oh, I need to lose more weight, I look normal'. If someone told me I was looking unwell I would think, 'Great, I'm doing everything right'."