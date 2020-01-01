01/01/2020, 18:25
Still Giant bikes at CCC
Once again, CCC are riding Giant - here's some pictures of them being ridden on the team's recent training camp by, respectively, Alessandro De Marchi, Matteo Trentin and The Man With The Golden Helmet, Greg Van Avermaet.
01/01/2020, 17:46
New Canyon bikes for Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team, too
It's not just Movistar who are getting new Canyon bikes - they're also headed the way of cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team, previously known as Corenden-Circus.
The Dutchman's big goal for the year isn't on the road, however - he's gunning for the gold medal in the cross-country mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympics.
01/01/2020, 17:12
Movistar's 2020 Canyon Aeroad and Canyon Ultimate
Movistar are among the teams to have flagged up new bikes and kit today as the New Year begins - here's a look at the 2019 kit - we're liking the Spanish national champions' jerseys - plus their Canyon Aeroad and Ultimate bikes, and their components.
Canyon Aeroad CF SLX
Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
01/01/2020, 16:34
Here's a look at Bahrain-McLaren's new kit and bikes
A short overview of what has changed with the equipment that @Bahrain_Merida is racing on in 2020:
- wheels are from @visionmy now
- power meter: @ShimanoROAD
- bike wear @LeColUK
And yes: The #SCULTURA and #REACTOEVO @MeridaBikes will be specced with disc brakes. pic.twitter.com/3LBOGTOsOi
— MeridaProRoadRacing (@MeridaProRoad) January 1, 2020
01/01/2020, 15:05
New year, new colours
Today's the day that contracts for 2020 kick in, meaning riders who have switched teams are now free to show off their new kit - here's Vincenzo Nibali getting out of his former Bahrain Merida kit and into his Trek Segafredo training jersey...
Primo gennaio
Anno nuovo, nuovi colori @TrekSegafredo @TrekBikes @SANTINI_SMS @segafredoitalia pic.twitter.com/b8hlz0jPbh
— Vincenzo Nibali (@vincenzonibali) January 1, 2020
01/01/2020, 12:11
Two Astana riders hit by car while training
Yet another case of a driver putting pro cyclists in hospital after crashing into them while they were training - this latest one happened in Spain.
Today, our riders Yevgeniy Gidich and Vadim Pronskiy were hit by a car while training in Altea, Spain. Both riders have been moved to the hospital shortly after the accident.#AstanaProTeam
— Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) December 30, 2019
Let this accident be yet another reminder for everybody to stay concentrated in traffic and respectful to other road users.
— Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) December 30, 2019
01/01/2020, 12:07
No thanks
Bolivia's 'Death Road' is on the bucket list of many backpackers visiting Latin America. The road.cc branch of the Self Preservation Society is inclined to give it a miss, however.
I did this! It was fun
— leanne (@walkabout26) December 30, 2019
01/01/2020, 11:58
Commuter switches to cycling - and builds a stack of cash
Ok, so we all know that commuting by bike is cheaper than doing so by car or public transport.
One Twitter user however who switched from the bus to her bike to get to work decided to put aside the money she saved over the year ... and ended up with the princely sum of £652.43.
We might make putting money aside each time we use the bike rather than some other means of transport one of our New Year's resolutions ... that money would come in handy next Christmas.
Yesterday was my last working day this year and I've saved £652.43. I had to withdraw the money each week or I knew I would just spend it. But it's now tucked away in a savings account! #cycletowork #commutebybike
— helen (@choink) December 31, 2019