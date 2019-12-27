27/12/2019, 01:54
Worst Retirement pro cyclist posts Best Christmas thread
Ex-pro cyclist Phil Gaimon – he of The Worst Retirement Ever series of posts on social media – has kicked off a Twitter thread that for many kids taking to two wheels for the first time, or whose parents gave them a new bike this year, will be The Best Christmas Ever.
On Christmas Day, the former Cannondale Pro Cycling rider invited followers on Twitter to share pictures of kids who had been gifted a bike this year. There was a fair old deluge of replies, and a lot of very happy faces.
It’s a fantastic thread.
If your kids got a bike today, please respond to this with a picture or video of them enjoying it.
— Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon) December 25, 2019
27/12/2019, 01:50
Random pub meet = Christmas Day Santa ‘chapeau’
Our news editor Simon’s annual festive tradition these past five years has been the Christmas Day bike ride in London, which departs at 11am from the Southwark Needle – it’s such a friendly affair that he’s now even on first name terms now with some of the other participants (no Rapha pun intended).
Even so, he was mildly surprised when some bloke he mentioned it to in a pub near Paddington actually turned up on Wednesday morning … and way more surprised when he saw what the guy was riding.
A Santa ‘chapeau’ to him.
Yesterday, pick bike up from where parked last week, spend 10 mins outside pub decorating it, bloke in Santa hat/beard gets chatting, I say it's for bike ride today. He asks details, so I say, London Bridge, 11am.
And he turns up.
ON A PENNY FARTHING (+ hat/beard)#legend https://t.co/CAjBh3huyC
— Simon MacMichael (@simonmacmichael) December 25, 2019
27/12/2019, 01:44
In the bleak midwinter ...
... you should be looking forward to longer and warmer days.
So, coach tickets are still going for next year's Dunwich Dynamo.
Make it one of your 2020 New Year's resolutions.
Dunwich Dynamo coach tickets are now on sale! Early bird tickets are still available.
Get them here: https://t.co/pW2Hz67JdD
— Southwark Cyclists (@southwarkcycle) December 24, 2019