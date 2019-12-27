Ex-pro cyclist Phil Gaimon – he of The Worst Retirement Ever series of posts on social media – has kicked off a Twitter thread that for many kids taking to two wheels for the first time, or whose parents gave them a new bike this year, will be The Best Christmas Ever.

On Christmas Day, the former Cannondale Pro Cycling rider invited followers on Twitter to share pictures of kids who had been gifted a bike this year. There was a fair old deluge of replies, and a lot of very happy faces.

It’s a fantastic thread.