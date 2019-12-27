Home
All today's news from the site and beyond as we try and get over the Christmas excess...
L1090683.JPG

Welcome to a seasonal edition of the road.cc live blog. We hope that you and yours had a wonderful Christmas!

live blog
road.cc live blog
Live blog: 

27/12/2019, 01:54

Worst Retirement pro cyclist posts Best Christmas thread

Ex-pro cyclist Phil Gaimon – he of The Worst Retirement Ever series of posts on social media – has kicked off a Twitter thread that for many kids taking to two wheels for the first time, or whose parents gave them a new bike this year, will be The Best Christmas Ever.

On Christmas Day, the former Cannondale Pro Cycling rider invited followers on Twitter to share pictures of kids who had been gifted a bike this year. There was a fair old deluge of replies, and a lot of very happy faces.

It’s a fantastic thread.

27/12/2019, 01:50

Random pub meet = Christmas Day Santa ‘chapeau’

Our news editor Simon’s annual festive tradition these past five years has been the Christmas Day bike ride in London, which departs at 11am from the Southwark Needle – it’s such a friendly affair that he’s now even on first name terms now with some of the other participants (no Rapha pun intended).

Even so, he was mildly surprised when some bloke he mentioned it to in a pub near Paddington actually turned up on Wednesday morning … and way more surprised when he saw what the guy was riding.

A Santa ‘chapeau’ to him.

27/12/2019, 01:44

In the bleak midwinter ...

... you should be looking forward to longer and warmer days.

So, coach tickets are still going for next year's Dunwich Dynamo.

Make it one of your 2020 New Year's resolutions.

 

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.