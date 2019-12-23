The saddle sure, the seat post you can keep https://t.co/fR2oifAMZo — Tom Pidcock (@Tompid) December 22, 2019

The last lap of yesterday's CX World Cup wasn't just hard on the riders. The bikes took a battering too.

Pidcock's seatpost snapped off (we assume in a crash) and the British Champion was left to ride out of the saddle to the pits.

Looks like this fan is gets to keep the seatpost as a momento.