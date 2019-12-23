Home
All today's news from the site and beyond as we head towards Christmas...
Namur cyclo-cross.JPG

Welcome to the live blog with Simon MacMichael, Jack Sexty and the rest of the team.

live blog
road.cc live blog
Live blog: 

23/12/2019, 09:32

Just imagine if he hopped back on without noticing...ouch.

The last lap of yesterday's CX World Cup wasn't just hard on the riders. The bikes took a battering too. 

Pidcock's seatpost snapped off (we assume in a crash) and the British Champion was left to ride out of the saddle to the pits. 

Looks like this fan is gets to keep the seatpost as a momento. 

23/12/2019, 09:27

Not another bike category...

Just what is a "grail" bike? Thighs Club founder Chanel explains in her own unique way.

23/12/2019, 09:23

Missed the races? They're well worth a watch.

Both the men's and women's races were ridden in horrendous conditions with mud pools that covered the bikes up to the cassettes. There were crashes galore, punctures aplenty, and even a few hypothermic riders being peeled out of skinsuits. So, standard cyclocross then.

23/12/2019, 08:49

Some stories you may have missed at the weekend

Coroner asks whether speed limits should apply to cyclists after pedestrian stepped into road in front of Derbyshire rider

Jumbo-Visma to take three leaders to the Tour de France

Rohan Dennis says ‘mental struggles’ led him to abandon Tour de France

‘Like Zwift, but different’ (and free) – new indoor training app RGT Cycling launches

Man arrested after cyclist killed in West Yorkshire hit-and-run

Round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley seriously injured while riding across US

Final section of Dartmoor's Wray Valley Trail completed after 20 years

Alberto Contador and wife Macarena Pescador reported to be divorcing

 

 

 

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.