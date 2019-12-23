23/12/2019, 09:32
Just imagine if he hopped back on without noticing...ouch.
The saddle sure, the seat post you can keep https://t.co/fR2oifAMZo
— Tom Pidcock (@Tompid) December 22, 2019
The last lap of yesterday's CX World Cup wasn't just hard on the riders. The bikes took a battering too.
Pidcock's seatpost snapped off (we assume in a crash) and the British Champion was left to ride out of the saddle to the pits.
Looks like this fan is gets to keep the seatpost as a momento.
23/12/2019, 09:27
Not another bike category...
Just what is a "grail" bike? Thighs Club founder Chanel explains in her own unique way.
23/12/2019, 09:23
Missed the races? They're well worth a watch.
Both the men's and women's races were ridden in horrendous conditions with mud pools that covered the bikes up to the cassettes. There were crashes galore, punctures aplenty, and even a few hypothermic riders being peeled out of skinsuits. So, standard cyclocross then.
23/12/2019, 08:49
