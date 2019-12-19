The BBC reports that an unemployed German man who was living out of his car deliberately drove into a cyclist in what turned out to be a successful bid to be sent to prison.

The 62-year-old man had lost his job as a computer scientist and then blown all his savings on a trip around Europe.

With no home and his car's licence having expired, he apparently resolved to commit a crime in an attempt to gain "all-round care in a penal institution".

He drove into an oncoming cycle lane and hit a 48-year-old cyclist at 50mph. The cyclist is still suffering physical and psychological effects of the collision.

Judges ruled the motorist’s actions constituted attempted murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

A court spokesman said he had since shown some remorse and had decided to hand his pension payments to his victim.