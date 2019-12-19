19/12/2019, 09:59
Northern Quarter Bee Network consultation underway
Segregated lanes, pedestrianised areas and more.
19/12/2019, 09:43
Storage space
In Wandsworth (London), 18% of road space is used for parked cars. Congestion anyone? https://t.co/PNtIqyGoKR
— citymobility (@citycyclists) December 19, 2019
19/12/2019, 09:30
Josh Quigley won’t be home for Christmas
Round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley won’t meet his goal of being home for Christmas following a series of setbacks.
Quigley recently had to pop home from Australia to get a new passport after his old one was damaged by sweat. He’s also suffered the theft of his bike in London and, less dramatically, a £75 fine for riding his bike in Bedford.
He’s currently cycling across the US, but has been battling serious head winds and suffered four punctures in 24 hours.
Day 247: 70 miles....
Sponsor: @elixinol_eu pic.twitter.com/UKFvKhB7Z1
— Josh Quigley (@JoshQuigley92) December 18, 2019
19/12/2019, 09:20
German man drove into oncoming cycle lane because he wanted to go to jail
The BBC reports that an unemployed German man who was living out of his car deliberately drove into a cyclist in what turned out to be a successful bid to be sent to prison.
The 62-year-old man had lost his job as a computer scientist and then blown all his savings on a trip around Europe.
With no home and his car's licence having expired, he apparently resolved to commit a crime in an attempt to gain "all-round care in a penal institution".
He drove into an oncoming cycle lane and hit a 48-year-old cyclist at 50mph. The cyclist is still suffering physical and psychological effects of the collision.
Judges ruled the motorist’s actions constituted attempted murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
A court spokesman said he had since shown some remorse and had decided to hand his pension payments to his victim.