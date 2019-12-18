18/12/2019, 11:41
Would you wait longer for your shopping if it was delivered by bike?
A new survey from branding and customer experience agency I-AM has found that almost three quarters of consumers would be happy to wait longer for deliveries if the method of delivery was more sustainable.
In two notable examples of big companies embracing sustainable deliveries, Co-Op are already trialling online shopping delivery by cargo bike in some parts of London, and DPD have recently bought a fleet of four wheeled e-cargo bikes - and the research found a lot of planet-conscious consumers would approve of deliveries by bicycles or greener vehicles... 65% even said they would be happy for their order to be handled by a drone or a robot.
It does appear money eventually talks though, as while 92% back greener deliveries, only 50% would be in favour if it meant higher costs. A third said the ideal amount of time to receive products ordered online would be within 24 hours; and if the Co-Op's claims that they can cut their delivery time down to two hours using e-cargo bikes that are more convenient to park, sustainable deliveries could actually cut delivery times.
Would you pay more, or potentially wait longer, if you knew your shopping and Amazon bits weren't been delivered by a Diesel-guzzling thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments as always...
An actual decent 2020 kit launch
Introducing our new design for the 2020 season!
"The 2020 kit radiates like the light of a thousand stars on our power within, as individuals and as a team. We are strong, brave, vivacious role models—the heroes of our story!" #TakeTheLead
— CANYON//SRAM Racing (@WMNcycling) December 17, 2019
We're liking the new Canyon/SRAM kit from Rapha for the new season, which is more than can be said of the unusual Barney the Dinosaur-inspired kit we featured on yesterday's live blog.
Girona, Spain. Back to #campef this week, as we go to our home away from home to get some essential training miles in and meet new teammates. But don't worry, the team also found some time for a little fun. Who do you think won this sprint? #exploretheworld
— EF Education First Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) December 17, 2019
Rapha are also official kit supplier of EF Education First, and although their new kit hasn't officially been launched it's been teased numerous times in the past week or so, being worn by Logan Owen at the US Cyclocross National Championships at the weekend.
Going to the Netherlands any time soon? Go check out Sunweb's performance centre with all new bike fitting equipment
Sunweb have their own performance centre in the Dutch city of Sittard, and it will now host bike fit equipment from the Shimano-owned bikefitting.com. This includes their full dynamic bike fitting equipment with advanced bike fitting technologies including a 3D Motion Analyser and pedal analysis, which the team will use to monitor riders progress through the season.
Sunweb's Keep Challenging Experience Centre is also open to fans, so if you happen to be in Limburg you can go get the full behind-the-scenes experience. You can also arrange a fitting for yourself through Team Sunweb by emailing bikefitting [at] keep-challenging.com.
Chris Boardman complains of red tape preventing the installation of safer infrastructure
A cheap and fast way of protecting people at junctions used all over the world. But not yet allowed in the UK. WE have to ‘prove the case’ to Government
We spend so much time worrying about the risk of change, and give zero weight to the consequences of not changing. https://t.co/lnsDvTyQ3F
— Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) December 18, 2019
As if to illustrate why roads such as the one mentioned further down the page aren't safer for cyclists and pedestrians, Boardman outlined his frustrations in trying to make the streets safer. Will anything change under the new Conservative majority government? According to this Guardian article by Peter Walker it might be a tall order, with just £1 per person pledged for cycling infrastructure in the Conservative manifesto.
Check out these snazzy (French) leather saddles in (British) racing green
Brooks eat yer heart out... because we think these leather saddles and accessories from French specialists Cycles Berthoud might just be even more classy and luxurious.
The limited edition holiday green items include saddles both with and without cutaways, bar tape and bar ends, with saddles priced between 174 and 254 euros and the calf leather bar tape priced at 74 euros. Check it all out on their website here.
Has the new Giant TCR blown its cover?
In pictures shared on Twitter this week, the brand new 2020 Giant TCR Advanced cmay well have been unveiled at the Team CCC launch with star rider Greg Van Avermaet... full story here.
Chris Boardman and Manchester Council challenged to act fast over danger to cyclists on city centre street
Hey @Chris_Boardman @AndyBurnhamGM - if you're so serious about cycling, why are we having to take matters into our own hands? Why do we need human bollards?
— JenOnTheMove (@JenOnTheMoveUK) December 16, 2019
Campaigners for better cycling infrastructure formed human bollards on Sackville Street in Manchester City Centre to protest the lack of a segregated cycle lane on the busy street. Manchester's cycling and walking commissioner was called out by one of the campaigners, while footage also shown a BMW driver complaining because they couldn't use the cycle lane/painted section of road....
This person was unhappy about not being able to drive in the cycle lane.
— JenOnTheMove (@JenOnTheMoveUK) December 16, 2019
Any immediate changes to the street would of course need approval from the City council, and in the comments Councillor Jon-Connor Lyons said he has personally called for better infrastructure on Sackville Street, but it comes down to the council being "willing to listen."
"Use a van", they said. "You'll get more in it", they said...
— Pedal Me (@pedalmeapp) December 17, 2019
Not quite so, as once again the folks at Pedal Me show just how much stuff you can actually carry using an electric cargo bike that's properly built for the job.
STOLEN BIKE ALERT: 9 high-end bikes stolen in Yeovil, police appealing for info
The robbery happened at 12:30am on Sunday morning at Rock and Road on the Lynx Trading Estate in Yeovil, with nine bikes stolen including Specialized Kenevo and Levo e-bikes and Specialized S-Works Tarmac road bikes, all worth between £3,500 and £9,500 each.
Police a warning people to be vigilant over "too good to be true" bike offers online; if you have any information for the police the reference number is 5219288385.