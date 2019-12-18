A new survey from branding and customer experience agency I-AM has found that almost three quarters of consumers would be happy to wait longer for deliveries if the method of delivery was more sustainable.

In two notable examples of big companies embracing sustainable deliveries, Co-Op are already trialling online shopping delivery by cargo bike in some parts of London, and DPD have recently bought a fleet of four wheeled e-cargo bikes - and the research found a lot of planet-conscious consumers would approve of deliveries by bicycles or greener vehicles... 65% even said they would be happy for their order to be handled by a drone or a robot.

It does appear money eventually talks though, as while 92% back greener deliveries, only 50% would be in favour if it meant higher costs. A third said the ideal amount of time to receive products ordered online would be within 24 hours; and if the Co-Op's claims that they can cut their delivery time down to two hours using e-cargo bikes that are more convenient to park, sustainable deliveries could actually cut delivery times.

Would you pay more, or potentially wait longer, if you knew your shopping and Amazon bits weren't been delivered by a Diesel-guzzling thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments as always...