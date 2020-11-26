2020 Black Friday Live Blog - All the best cycling bargains

This is a handy one if you're looking to grab a wheel upgrade and go tubeless at the same time.

Wiggle has 35% off both the disc-brake and rim-brake version of Prime's RR-50 V3 carbon wheels.

The bundle gets you a pair of wheels, along with a pair of 25mm Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance tubeless-ready tyres and the sealant that you'll need to add. The wheels come pre-installed with tubeless take and you get tubeless valves too.

Both the disc-brake and rim-brake version are down to £499.99.