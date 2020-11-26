2020 Black Friday Live Blog - All the best cycling bargains

- News
I don't think it will be visible enough for NZ Vegan Rider.
I think you're joking on this point - but it is getting this farcical. Its usually the work of a few hours max to prove a witness is unreliable -...
Just to be clear, I am a cyclist through and through. However the van vs cargo bike map does not take into account the return journey to base. Even...
"Limited temperature range on its own" - that can't be criticized - it is what it is. Great colour
https://www.wiggle.co.uk/sportful-fiandre-ws-lrr-short-sleeve-jacket...
Zwifts great, as an addition to proper rides. Don't understand the extreme negativity towards it occasionally see - its not perfect, its not that...
A bit too philosophical for my tastes.
It was about SRAM historically having trouble with their front mechs generally, and reducing the size of the chainrings let them get away with an ...
Some people on here must be fitter and more dedicated than me! High average HR over a long period on an e-bike?! I find that 140+ is unattainable...
I hope it comes with someone to do the pedalling for me