2020 Black Friday Live Blog - All the best cycling bargains

Click for the biggest and best deals. We have bikes, components, clothing and accessories with exclusive deals just for road.cc readers.
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 17:41
18:10
Free year of Wahoo SUF training subscription with every trainer purchase
2020 Wahoo KICKR V5 -5.jpg

Wahoo is giving a free year of Wahoo SUF training to everyone that buys one of their bike trainers.

There are no discounts to be had on the trainers themselves and you have to buy from the Wahoo website, but a freebie is great if you were going to buy one anyway.

Check out the range of indoor trainers here
18:00
35% off Prime RR-50 V3 Tubeless Wheelset bundles
Prime RR-50 V3 bundle 2

This is a handy one if you're looking to grab a wheel upgrade and go tubeless at the same time.

Wiggle has 35% off both the disc-brake and rim-brake version of Prime's RR-50 V3 carbon wheels.

The bundle gets you a pair of wheels, along with a pair of 25mm Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance tubeless-ready tyres and the sealant that you'll need to add. The wheels come pre-installed with tubeless take and you get tubeless valves too.

Both the disc-brake and rim-brake version are down to £499.99.

You can get to both sets right here
17:26
Ooo la la. 61% off Pinarello Gan Disc Frameset
Pinarello Gan Disc Frameset

Buried within the Merlin Cycles frameset sale that we just showed you is this b-e-a-utiful Pinarello Gan Disc Frameset.

It would be perfect for building up into a super-fast general riding bike, sportive machine or even a weekend racer.

There is a range of colours available, but sizes are pretty limited, though check the Pinarello sizing chart as they measure their bikes slightly unusually.

Click here to check it out
16:07
Merlin Cycles Frameset Sale
Wilier Cento 10 Air Frameset

At the heart of any bicycle is the frameset and should you be wanting to build yourself the perfect bike for your riding, then the best way is often to build from the frameset up.

Merlin Cycles have a range of great framesets from the likes of Wilier, Pinarello, Ridley, 3T and many more.

So, if you're after a winter project then you can save on the most important part.

Click here to see the sale
16:01
It's on, like Donkey Kong!

Hello and welcome to our 2020 Black Friday live blog.

Here, you'll find all of our Black Friday deals. We've got some exclusive discount codes, massive savings on road.cc kit, and all of the best savings from around the web.

Seen a deal that you think others should know about? Please paste a link in the comments below.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

