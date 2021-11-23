What’s in Santa’s sack? Perfect gifts for cyclists this Christmas

This video includes paid promotion from Specialized, Edco, Upgrade, Outdoor Provision, Restrap, Sigma Sports, ZyroFisher, MyoMaster, Veloskin, Paligap, Silverfish, Hammerhead and Unior.

What do you get for the cyclists in your life? We've curated this great guide with gifts for cyclists from just over £20 right up to a grand. Whatever your budget, we've got you covered!

Specialized Recon 1.0 MTB Shoes, £99.99

Specialized has packed a lot into these affordable two-bolt compatible dirt shoes for both on and off the bike performance. You’ve got the brand’s Stride toe-flex technology; basically the nylon outsole has a TPU injected forefoot for natural movement off-bike, while still providing a stiffness index of 6.0 for pacing it in-the-saddle. SlipNot rubber tread should provide traction off the bike and Specialized has also lifted the heel so it’ll feel a little more natural when you’re walking about.

Edco FOUR-8 Wheels, £999.99

Featuring a newly designed oval profile for outdoor conditions, these wheels are 21mm wide internally in order to maximise tyre width for smaller tyres. A 23mm tyre becomes 25mm and so Edco says you can use lighter tyres but still have a wider ground patch with the aero benefits too.

Dexshell Ultra Weather Gloves, £40

Designed to keep you warm, dry and comfortable in all winter conditions, Dexshell’s glove offering is made with PrimaLoft’s Gold thermal layer and waterproof breathable Porelle Ski-Dri inserts and also features anti-slip reinforced palms for grip in wet conditions. Also, perhaps most importantly, touchscreen thumb and forefinger tips allow you to unlock your phone to take mid-ride selfies!

Effetto Mariposa Torque Wrench, £110

A very small, non-ratcheting head makes this 1 to 8Nm torque wrench a great option for operating in tight spaces, for example with some seat clamps, for professional mechanics and cycling enthusiasts alike.

Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL Front Bike Light, £85

Now available in a cool Neo Metallic colour, this remote-compatible rechargeable front light provides up to 1000 lumens of output in its Daylight Flash mode (for a claimed 1hr 30 mins) - there are seven other output modes to choose from too and up to 87 hours of runtime if you opt for the 15 lumen Femto setting. With its MOR (Maximum Optical Reflection) lens, Lezyne says the light output is optimised and evenly dispersed.

Outdoor Provision Gift Pack, £27

Outdoor Provision produce all-natural energy provisions in a range of tasty-sounding flavours including ‘cherry bakewell aka cherry and almond’, ‘choc Kendal mint aka cocoa and mint’ and ‘almond, date, sea salt’. This gift pack is filled with eight energy bars and eight nut butter sachets in a mix of flavours.

Restrap Canister Bag, £44.99

Handmade in Restrap’s Yorkshire workshop, this spacious yet compact bar bag with elasticated side pockets is a good one for carrying tools and extra layers on rides. It also has a handy loop for attaching a front light so you’re covered for early morning or evening rides.

Vel 50 RL wheelset, £749

With a wide internal rim width of over 20mm these are designed for working with wider tyres to enhance comfort and grip by allowing lower pressures to be run. Straight pull Pillar Wing spokes have been assembled in a two-cross pattern for power transfer and you’ve got corrosion-resistant brass nipples for reducing the risk of seized spokes.

Buy it here (Code 'ROADCC100' extends the Black Friday offer of £100 off the wheelset until 31st December)

Vel CO 2 Starter Kit, £49

Filled with everything needed for repairing a puncture, re-inflating a tyre or making adjustments while out on the road or trail, this large saddlebag is all ready to go. For protection against the element it has a waterproof ripstop construction and a water-resistant zip and inside you’ve got a CO 2 head and 16g threaded cartridge, three tyre levers, multi-tool and patch kit.

Buy it here (Code 'ROADCC20' extends the Black Friday offer of £20 off the CO2 kit until 31st December)

Altura Electron Jacket, £190

With built in SCILIF Sunfibre Lighting System, Altura says this provides visibility up to a distance of 3 kilometres and thanks to a mini 250 mAh it’ll work for up to 50 hours, and then charged up again via USB. This relaxed fit style jacket also has a stowable hood, one zip chest pocket and two zip hand pockets for securing valuables while riding.

Tifosi Kilo Sunglasses, £69.99

Featuring a lightweight and durable nylon Grilamid TR-90 frame, hydrophilic adjustable rubber ear and nose pieces, these are designed for all-day comfort. Complete with three polycarbonate lenses (smoke, red and clear) you’ll have options for different riding conditions and the vents in each should also prevent fogging.

Camelbak H.A.W.G. Commute Backpack, £150

Packed with 30 litres of capacity, a separate laptop compartment with a weatherproof sleeve, a helmet sleeve and side pockets for bottles and a U-lock, this bag has lots of features that are ideal for commuters. Camelbak’s Air Support Back Panel should also help with ventilation and a light can be clipped on for added visibility too.

Bryton Rider 15 Neo, £64.99

Coming with a 2in display screen that’s backlit for nighttime riding, this IPX7 waterproof rated bike computer can be paired with speed, cadence and heart rate monitors for pacing your ride. It features a built in barometer for accurate altitude readings and the battery life-wise, Bryton says you’ve got 16 hours of use.

LOOK Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Pedals, £190

Instead of using a standard steel retention system a carbon blade lever is used in these range-topping performance clipless pedals as this blade lever system is 20% lighter. Also, featuring ceramic bearings, Look says these have a lifespan that’s four to six times longer than those using standard steel bearings.

MyoMaster MyoPro Percussive Massage Gun, £349

Get a deep muscle treatment at home with this 14mm depth massager that has a choice of five speeds. The percussive massage interjects pain frequencies to reduce soreness after working out and it also increases flexibility and mobility by stretching muscle tissue and fascia.

VeloSkin Turbo Bundle, £28

VeloSkin’s soothing Chamois Cream and its Smoothing Recovery Gel for easing post-ride aches and pains are included in this bundle. For longer more comfortable rides, VeloSkin’s patented Chamois Cream contains vitamins, minerals and amino acids, as well as natural ingredients to soothe and keep harmful bacteria away, while the Recovery Gel has anti-inflammatory properties for reducing swelling and speeding up the recovery process so you can get back on your bike.

Ale Iridescent Reflective Jacket, £200

Suited for those riding in poor light or changing conditions, this jacket has a reflective chameleon finish that “lights up” when illuminated by headlights for enhanced visibility. This main fabric is windproof and mesh side panels are also included for temperature regulation.

Stans No Tubes Dart (£25) and Sealant (£20)

This Dart can be used to repair large punctures and slices, and it does so by reacting with Stan’s sealant to form an instant, airtight permanent seal. Its laser-cut shape is also optimised to contour to the shape of different punctures, maximising the surface area to increase the sealing reaction.

Goodyear Vector 4Season Tyres, £59

Using Goodyear’s new Dynamic:Silica4 compound which is designed to enhance grip in wet conditions, reduce the rolling resistance and wear, these look to be a great option for performance all-year round. A layer of puncture protection is included under the tread belt, but Goodyear says this still allows the tyre to remain supple for comfort when riding.

Peaty’s Wash Degrease Lubricate Cleaning Kit, £26.99

Containing a 1L LoamFoam, 500ml Foaming Degreaser and 120ml LinkLube, this starter pack is designed to get you race ready, and it’s cheaper than buying each of the separate items individually.

Hammerhead Karoo 2, £359

Packed with great features including a ‘live Strava segment’ overlay and a handy ‘% of time in HR/power zone’ graph, as well as all the usual performance metrics, this cycling computer is a go-to for its training and navigational capabilities combined. Its 3.2inch screen is large enough for viewing lots of data fields as well as the map in detail.

Unior Home Toolkit, £274.99

This compact tool case is packed with 34 carefully selected Unior tools for more than just basic maintenance and it also has additional space for growing to your specific needs. The set includes a set of 9 ball-end hexagonal wrenches, pro socket handle, crowfoot pedal wrench, chain tool (compatible with 11 and 12-speed chains), chain wear indicator, crank cap tool and chainring nut wrench, and much more.