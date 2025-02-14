road.cc Dealclincher takeover: £1,000 Off Van Rysel and Cannondale bikes, carbon wheels for £590, big Contintenal GP5000 tyre discounts, up to 88% off Universal Colours cycling kit + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

This week's round-up of some of the best cycling deals from around the internet and beyond includes bikes, clothing and wheels galore. We've found discounted replica team bikes, gravel bikes, winter jackets, deep-section carbon wheels and gravel wheels, so there's something for every type of rider and every budget. Let's get into the deals!

Save £1,001 on Van Rysel's RCR Pro Dura-Ace Di2 Team Replica

Van Rysel's RCR Pro is their flagship race bike designed to be "the perfect balance between lightness, stiffness and aerodynamics".

The pro team replica version sold out within minutes when it launched in April last year. Now, it’s available with a £1,001 discount, bringing the price down from £9,000 to £7,999.

In terms of the spec, it's built up with a top-level Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, paired with a power meter and Swiss Side Hadron Ultimate 500 wheels wrapped in Continental GP5000 tyres.

Buy now for £7,999 from Decathlon

DT Swiss Gravel LN Disc Wheelset with WTB tyres and rotors for just £299

For just £299, this Merlin Cycles bundle offers incredible value. It includes the DT Swiss Gravel LN wheelset (RRP £499), two WTB Vulpine TCS Light/Fast DNA 40mm gravel tyres, two Shimano MT800 centerlock rotors, 500ml of Stans tubeless sealant, and 40mm tubeless valves

That’s a huge saving on a solid gravel setup, whether you're upgrading your current wheels or going tubeless for the first time.

Save 59% on this bundle at Merlin Cycles

Save £100 on a pair of Continental GP5000 AS TR Tyres with Stans Tubeless Sealant

Continental's Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres are a more robust version of their performance range, designed for year-round riding. Scoring an 8/10 in their road.cc review, Stu said they offer "great grip and impressive rolling resistance, and seem very durable".

These tyres normally retail at £89 each, but you can now get a bundle for £110 down from £220, which includes a pair of tyres and 500ml of Stan’s Tubeless Sealant.

The Continental GP5000 S TR Folding Road Tyres With Stans Tubeless Sealant are also heavily discounted down to £110 from £179.99.

Buy the Continental GP5000 AS TR Tyres with Stans Tubeless Sealant for £119.99

The Giant SLR 2 50 Disc Carbon wheelset is now over £300 off at Balfe's Bikes

The Giant SLR 2 50 Disc WheelSystem is a hookless, tubeless compatible wheelset, and is a decent 22.4mm wide internally and 30mm externally.

Giant’s SLR disc brake wheelsets come in various depths, and within the 50mm range, there are two tiers: the SLR 1 (£1,198.98) and the SLR 2, which normally retails for £899.98.

Right now, you can save over £300 and pick up a set for just £590.

Buy now for £590, down from £899.98 at Balfe's Bikes

Sportful's Hot Pack Easylight Cycling Jacket is 61% off, down to £35

The Sportful Hot Pack Easylight Cycling Jacket is a stowable option for early starts, late finishes, descents, or unexpected weather changes. Made from water-repellent fabric, it helps keep windchill and light showers at bay.

A rear pocket provides storage for essentials and also doubles as a stuff sack, allowing the jacket to pack down small. Sportful claims it will "easily fit into a jersey pocket. It's now reduced from £90 to just £35, saving you 61%.

Get the Sportful Hot Pack Easylight Cycling Jacket for £35 from Merlin Cycles

The Cannondale Topstone Carbon 4 gravel bike is now £1,699, down from £2,800

With the release of Cannondale's new SuperX gravel bikes, there are now some great deals on older models. For example, the Cannondale Topstone Carbon 4 is currently 39% off at Sigma Sports, bringing the price down to £1,699.

Designed to "deliver performance at a great value," the Topstone Carbon 4 features Kingpin rear suspension, multiple mounting points, and a Shimano GRX 400 drivetrain. It also comes with WTB wheels fitted with 47mm tyres.

Buy now for £1,699 from Sigma Sports

Muc-Off's 8-in-1 bike cleaning kit down to £30 at Certini

The Muc-Off 8-in-1 Cleaning Kit is now just £30, down from its £49.99 RRP - the best price we’ve found right now.

The kit includes Muc-Off's Nano Tech Cleaner, protector spray, a microcell sponge, washing brushes, a detailing brush, claw brush and two-prong brush, plus a tub to keep it all in. Keep your pride and joy gleaming!

Save 40% on Muc-Off's 8-in-1 cleaning kit at Certini

Castelli's Alpha Ultimate Insulated Women Cycling Jacket is better than half price

The Castelli Alpha Ultimate Insulated Jacket takes the well-loved Alpha RoS 2 cycling jacket and "makes it 30% lighter, stretchier and even more comfortable to wear, while retaining the same levels of warmth, breathability and protection", according to Castelli.

Saving you a whopping £236, now priced at £149, the Alpha Ultimate Insulated Jacked is available in military green (pictured above) as well as black.

Buy now for £149 from Merlin Cycles

The Cycplus Cube Mini Pump is now £67.99 on Amazon

At just 97g and 65x46x28mm, the Cycplus Cube Mini Pump is a great thing to have out on a ride, making it easy to top up or reinflate your tyres on the go.

Compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves, it claims to inflate two tyres up to 100psi on a single charge. Right now, you can save 15% on Amazon.

Buy the Cycplus Cube Mini Pump for £67.99 from Amazon

Save up to 88% on Universal Colours cycling kit at Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports has a wide range of Universal Colours kit on sale, with discounts from 8% to 88%. You can grab the women’s Spectrum short-sleeve jersey for just £29 (a 79% saving) or the men’s Chroma 1.0 short-sleeve jersey for £40 (saving 73%).

Their Lightweight gloves are also reduced to £15 (67% off) - great as a single layer for milder seasons or as a liner under thicker gloves in deep winter.

There's lots more too, both in terms of casual and more lycra-tight apparel.

Check out the full range of Universal Colours deals at Sigma Sports

Have you come across any other great cycling deals lately? Let us know in the comments below.