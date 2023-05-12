Merlin Dealclincher Takeover, the Giro special edition! 39% off De Rosa road bikes, 77% off Sportful, better than half price on Fulcrum, Kask, Castelli + more

We’ve got an Italian-themed Dealclincher takeover from the folks at Merlin this week to coincide with the madness that has been the first week of the Giro d'Italia, and boy are there some crazy offers to match the crazy first week of racing!

Fancy a sparkling new De Rosa 838 Rival AXS road bike at 39% off? Or if SRAM isn't your thing then how about a Willier Garda Ultegra in Astana colours with 20% off? Or if you'd like a little extra help on your commute or endurance rides, then Merlin have got 32% off the Willier Triestina Hybrid GRX e-bike!

If you want a component upgrade, you can get 22% of Campagnolo's Ekar gravel groupset. Also in this week list of super deals are Fulcrum Racing 6 wheels and Pirelli tyres, Castelli and Sporful jerseys and fantastically colourful Sidi Shot 2 shoes, plus Kask's Wasabi WG11 helmet.

That’s enough of the waffle, let’s crack into the deals...

Wilier Triestina Hybrid GRX E-Bike - £2,500

Yep that's right, £2,500 buys you a fantastic e-bike for endurance rides on terrible road surfaces, be that your daily commute or weekend exploring.

Wilier have specced the Mahle Ebikemotion hub drive which means that you can barely see this is an e-bike from the side, as the 40Nm drive unit is hidden in the rear hub with the battery inside the downtube.

It’s a really elegant and natural-feeling system that allows for standard cranks to be used, and offers a 'normal' feeling when you're spinning at over the 25km/h limit. This bike comes with a Shimano GRX 600 groupset and FSA finishing kit, and is all yours at 32% off the RRP.

De Rosa 838 Rival AXS Road Bike - £3,000

Phwoar! What a looker this De Rosa is and Merlin are offering 39% off. You could be riding one around the lanes pretending you’re in the Giro for only £3,000, which sounds like a bargain to me.

The 838 Disc is one of De Rosa’s latest models with clean lines, a slightly sloping 900g frame with an Integrated headtube and super slim seat stays and an elliptical BB for comfort and power transfer. As you would expect in 2023 the 838 can take 32mm tyres, so you don’t have to suffer looking good out there on the road.

Get one now before they are all gone. 56cm please!

Wilier Garda Ultegra Road Bike - £2,500

Fancy getting hold of a Wilier road bike? Well for £2,500 Merlin have got the Wilier Garda Ultegra in three sizes and a couple of different colour options.

The Garda has been redesigned with more tyre clearance, 32mm in fact, and features a Stemma S handlebar stem which allows for full internally routed cables which looks super smart on this entry level carbon race bike. The groupset is full Shimano Ultegra R8000 with Wilier Alloy wheels and FSA finishing kit.

Whichever one you choose you are going look fast pretending you’re Cav. Hopefully he'll have a chance to add to his phenomenal win tally over the next two weeks.

Merlin have S, M, L and XL sizes available.

Campagnolo Ekar 13 Speed Gravel Groupset - £1,150

If you’re looking to upgrade your gravel bike, what about going 13-speed for £1,150 in shape of a Campag Ekar groupset? Campag's Ekar sprung onto the scene during the pandemic, and we really rated it when we had a chance to test it back in 2020. It scored a fabulous 9/10 and here was the verdict: “Superb gear range and mostly excellent shifting that is very fast and accurate”. That's quite the return to off-road form from Campagnolo.

Merlin have got 172mm Crank versions in stock so go on, treat yourself to a bit of Italian class on your gravel bike! You can read the full review from Matt here.

Fulcrum Racing 6 DB Wheelset - £160

Merlin have got 53% off some great all-round road wheels from Fulcrum at the bargain price of £160! The RRP is £340.

If you’re looking for a versatile set of wheels for winter riding, training, commuting or simply as a do-it-all wheelset, you can’t go wrong with these. Fulcrum say they’re even good for a spot of gravel riding on your road bike. That versatility is further underlined by the fact they come with Fulcrum’s 2 Way Fit system so they can be run tubeless. The 20mm internal rim bed also means you can run wider rubber for increased comfort too. Nice.

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Tyres - £51

£51 for a World Tour-winning bike tyre looks like a great offer to us. This was the tyre used by Mitchelton-SCOTT and Trek-Segafredo for their pro teams, and the best performing tyre ever developed by Pirelli at the time. Unfortunately we cannot guarantee it will make you ride like a pro, but at least you'll have the same tyres as one! We rated it highly summing it up as a” fast, grippy and durable tubeless road tyre for your money.”

The P ZERO Race TLR is designed to pack all the benefits of tubeless technology, grip, rolling and handling into a race-ready all-rounder to outperform anything that came before it, tubulars included.

Merlin have got you covered with three size options, so if you’re rocking enough clearance they have 30mm tyres for £56. If you prefer 26mm or 28mm though they're just £51 each.

Castelli Entrata Short Sleeve Jersey - £37.50

For those you heading somewhere warm or hoping that summer finally arrives in the UK, then we have a Castelli Entrata VI Short Sleeve jersey for £37.50 in three colours: red, ivory and light black.

While this is an entry-level jersey from Castelli, they haven't skimped on the spec. It’s made from four-way stretch Air Mesh fabric, and the unhemmed sleeves are elasticated to fit all arm shapes and sizes.

They have used a stretchy fabric that offers just the right amount of warmth and moisture management while preventing you from overheating. It even provides UPF 30 sun protection, so if that sun does come out you’ll be covered for 97% of UV rays. The rear offers the classic three-pocket arrangement with large reflective details.

All this should cost a reasonable £85, but right now Merlin are offering you 58% off, so grab one now for when the sun does eventually arrive.

Sportful Escape Supergiara Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - £25

Next up another spring/summer winner from Sportful in the shape of the Supergiara Women’s Short Sleeve jersey currently on sale for £25 down from £110. Sportful has a reputation for producing top quality, well thought-out kit at real world prices, so a £110 jersey from them would usually be the equivalent of something a lot pricier from some of their rivals, and to get one for £25 looks like a stonking bargain. That money buys you a lightweight jersey with full length (YKK) zip, six cargo pockets (so leave your panniers at home) and reflective elements on the shoulders, side and back. Sportful describe the pattern as “a hazy dream… that turns our dreams of escape into reality”. Nice.

Anyway it comes in a plethora of colours, our personal fave is Red Rumba, and all sizes from S through to XXL are available in various colours.

Sidi Shot 2 Road Shoes - £225

Sidi are THE name when it comes to performance cycling shoes, and the Shot 2 certainly deliver when it comes to performance. All that power transfer usually comes at a very high price, but Merlin currently has them on offer for £225, that’s a huge 45% off the £410 RRP.

These are the limited edition versions too in three eye-catching colours (put me down for deep teal). At the heart of the Shot 2 is Sidi’s all new C-Boost SRS carbon sole, which not only offers greater stiffness and lighter weight than Sidi’s previous offering, but also has better ventilation and 5mm more cleat adjustability too. The micro fibre uppers feature Sidi’s Double Tecno-3 Push Flex dial closure system plus a host of other innovative features designed to boost your pedalling performance and comfort.

Merlin have sixes 40-48 in various limited edition colours

Kask Wasabi WG11 Road Helmet - just £115!

A £270 Kask Wasabi WG11 helmet for just £115, available in six colours and in multiple sizes is a brilliant offer from Merlin.

Kask have packed this helmet with a lot of tech, and the Wasabi offers an adjustable airflow vent allowing you to prevent brain freeze or boiling over, as well as Merino wool padding which keeps you cool and dries out quickly.

The Wasabi offers a floating cradle design which delivers a perfect fit for any shaped head, so no more worries about whether it will fit. It also come with a hypoallergenic and washable chinstrap to prevent sweat build up and skin irritation (as long as you wash it).

