Merlin Dealclincher Takeover — 25% off Orro road bikes, 38% off DT Swiss wheels, 70% off Sportful, 57% off Kask Castelli, Pirelli + more

Another week, another stunning collection of deals in the latest Merlin Dealclincher Takeover! This week we’ve got a fantastic bike from British brand Orro with their Venturi Evo 105, a massive 70% off colourful Sportful Jerseys and 50% off Castelli kit to see you through the changeable weather we’re having at the moment.

We've also got DT Swiss providing this week's best wheel deal with their ER 1600 Spline Disc Wheelset, Kask protecting your head and Giro suppling the shoes you need to get those pedals spinning. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at all these great offers...

Orro Venturi Evo 105 Aero Road Bike - £1,875.00

For just £1,875 you get an aero race bike with full Shimano 105 groupset, a pair of Fulcrum Racing 800DB wheels with clearance for 28mm tyres and a Deda finishing kit. Orro design their own frames and have created their own moulds, so this is no off-the-shelf frameset. It's quite an investment, especially for a relatively small brand, but the benefits certainly show in the overall ride experience you get from the Venturi Evo.

The Venturi has the looks and feel of a race bike in terms of how it responds to power input. It's a proper point-and-shoot kind of bike that repays you for riding it hard. Point it at a hill and get out of the saddle and you aren't going to be faced with any flex around the bottom bracket area or the huge down tube section. Out-of-the-saddle efforts while yanking on the bar sees this thing fly down the road – it really is great for just getting out for a blast.

We loved this bike back in 2020 when we had it in for review, summing it up as a “fast and fun aero bike that delivers huge levels of performance at a competitive price”... and that was at full price!

Buy it now with 25% off >

DT Swiss ER 1600 Spline Disc Wheelset save - £329

If, like me, you tend to ride on some pretty poor road surfaces and smash through the odd pothole or two on the way, or you like to venture a little off the smooth stuff, then these super tough wheels from DT Swiss will be just the ticket at £329. Merlin have only got the Shimano freehub options with centre lock disc mounts, but if that works for you, then take a look at the spec.

A high-end welded aluminum rim with a huge cross-section laced to wide aero spokes leave you with nothing left to desire. And don't be fooled by the classy looks and a silky smooth Ratchet System hub, because the ER 1600 SPLINE 32 really is all about hard riding and reacting to power coming from the strongest calves.

This is quite possibly the most sensible set of wheels for the UK roads right now, and at 38% off a great deal.

Buy it now with 38% off >

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Tyres - £51

£51 for a World Tour-winning bike tyre looks like a great offer to us. This was the tyre used by Mitchelton-SCOTT and Trek-Segafredo for their pro teams, and the best performing tyre ever developed by Pirelli at the time. Unfortunately we cannot guarantee it will make you ride like a pro, but at least you'll have the same tyres as one! We rated it highly summing it up as a” fast, grippy and durable tubeless road tyre for your money.”

The P ZERO Race TLR is designed to pack all the benefits of tubeless technology, grip, rolling and handling into a race-ready all-rounder to outperform anything that came before it, tubulars included.

Merlin have got you covered with three size options, so if you’re rocking enough clearance they have 30mm tyres for £56. If you prefer 26mm or 28mm though they're £51 each.

Buy them now with 28% off >

Castelli Entrata Short Sleeve Jersey - £37.50

For those you heading somewhere warm or hoping that summer finally arrives in the UK, then we have a Castelli Entrata VI Short Sleeve jersey for £37.50 in three colours: red, ivory and light black.

While this is an entry-level jersey from Castelli, they haven't skimped on the spec. It’s made from four-way stretch Air Mesh fabricl and the unhemmed sleeves are elasticated to fit all arm shapes and sizes.

They have used a stretchy fabric that offers just the right amount of warmth and moisture management while preventing you from overheating. It even provides UPF 30 sun protection, so if that sun does come out you’ll be covered for 97% of UV rays. The rear offers the classic three-pocket arrangement with large reflective details.

All this should cost a reasonable £85, but right now Merlin are offering you 58% off, so grab one now for when the sun does eventually arrive.

Buy one now with 56% off >

Sportful Escape Supergiara Mens and Womens Short Sleeve Jersey from - £25

Okay, so now we come to the biggest deal of the week. We have both men's and women's Sportful Escape Supergiara jerseys at incredible prices. Seriously, £25 for the women's and £36 for the men's Supergiara jerseys? That's 77% and 70% off respectively. WOW!

Even better, it looks like Merlin have great stock of multiple colours and sizes in both versions, so come and get yourself something a little different for a total bargain price. The Escape Supergiara jersey is designed to carry all your stuff wherever you are heading. It features not three, four or five but six rear pockets... now that really is the N+1 of the cargo jersey pocket world!

Made from a lightweight polyester fabric, the short-sleeve jersey is highly breathable and moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable for the duration of your adventures and it features reflective elements to keep you visible through dusk and into the night.

The only question is, do you buy 1 or 2?

Buy the men's jersey with 70% off >

Buy the women's jersey with 77% off >

Castelli Pro Thermal Mid Long Sleeve Jersey - £62.50

Thankfully Merlin have got your back for what has to be one of the coolest spring bank holidays I can remember. Perfectly timed for those grey chilly morning rides, we have the Pro Thermal Mid Long Sleeve Jersey at half price. Yep, £62.50 gets you a very smart dark grey or classy pro red jersey in plenty of sizes, but be quick... these won’t hang around long with our current weather.

The jersey is made from mid-weight Warmer X-Stretch fabric throughout. The fabric has a touch of Lyrca in it to make it stretch, so it has a close-to-body aero fit without feeling restrictive. It is lighter than other thermal jerseys, but this makes it ideal for when a short-sleeve jersey feels like a bit of a push. This makes it absolutely perfect for the chilly conditions outdoors at the moment

Need any more reasons to buy it? Well It is also a subtle, smart-looking jersey that won't clash with your kit, and has Castelli’s traditional drop three-pocket design with reflective details at the rear.

Buy one now with 50% off >

Giro Cadet Road Shoes - £70

If you’re looking for a new pair of cycling shoes with a supple, breathable one-piece bonded upper, single BOA adjustment and a stiff carbon reinforced sole in black or white, then look no further. Merlin have got Giro Cadet Shoes at £70, that’s a crazy 57% off!

The Cadet offers a medium arch supportive footbed with an anti-microbial treatment for a comfortable fit, and the BOA adjusts in 1mm increments so you should be able to find a comfortable fit. Our reviewer found them to to offer “a secure and comfortable fit, a usefully stiff sole, and they're easy to get on and off...and with large grey logo’s that reflect headlights well".

The Cadet also offers two-bolt or three-bolt cleat mounting which might be very useful for some. Merlin have sizes from 41-48 in three colours.

Buy a pair now with 57% off >

Kask Wasabi WG11 Road Helmet - £115!

A £270 Kask Wasabi WG11 helmet for just £115, available in six colours and in multiple sizes is a brilliant offer from Merlin. Kask have packed this helmet with a lot of tech, and the Wasabi offers an adjustable airflow vent allowing you to prevent brain freeze or boiling over, as well as Merino wool padding which keeps you cool and dries out quickly.

The Wasabi offers a floating cradle design which delivers a perfect fit for any shaped head, so no more worries about whether it will fit. It also come with a hypoallergenic and washable chinstrap to prevent sweat build up and skin irritation (as long as you wash it).

Kask say the Wasabi is designed for all seasons for road, gravel and cyclocross, so there is no better time to buy a super top-end helmet from Kask.

Buy one now with 57% off >

Castelli Arenberg Gel 2 (Black) Mitts - £19

If you've ever watched Paris-Roubaix and seen the state of some of the riders' hands at the finish, you’ll be keen to know more about these Arenberg Gel gloves from Castelli. Naming these gloves after one of the hardest sections of the cobbles in one of the hardest races on the planet is quite some statement! Castelli claim their anti-damping system used in the palm will help tame the relentless buzz and increase control, and therefore comfort.

I'm not sure I’ll be riding the Arenberg just yet, but if your roads are as bad as mine then these mitts might be the solution; plus, they will be ideal for a lot of dirty gravel riding. Surely, then, they're absolutely worth a go for £19. Nice one Merlin, that's a cool 57% off!

Buy some now at 57% off>