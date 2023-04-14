Merlin Dealclincher Takeover — 38% off Wilier road bikes, 55% off Castelli, Fulcrum, De Rosa + more

Welcome to the latest edition of the Merlin Dealclincher Takeover. This time out we’ve got a couple of really excellent Italian road bike bargains, some cool wheels at cool prices in carbon and aluminium and as the weather flick flacks between sun and showers, some clothing bargains for those typically British conditions and some that will set you up for summer too. So, let’s cut to the chase…

38% off Wilier Garda Ultegra Road Bike –£2,499

£2,499 (down from £3,999.99) buys you this very elegant 2023 carbon road bike from Wilier, who’ve thrown the entire ‘on-trend’ form book at this one (okay, they skipped the page on electronic shifting, but this is a £2,499 bike). That money buys you a beefy head tube matched to a muscular down tube and bottom bracket for stiffness, efficiency and power transfer.

Out the back it’s skinny dropped stays and a seat tube that tapers up from the bottom bracket, both of which should add some cushion to the ride. Further plushening (is that a word? It is now!) comes courtesy of the 28mm Vittoria Zaffiro tyres sitting on Wilier’s own RS171 Disc wheels. Oh, and this disc brake version can run up to a 32mm tyre if you want to max out on road comfort and your contact patch.

All that, and the frame is also fully internally routed with all the control cabling going through FSA’s integrated Barra and Stemma… handlebar and stem, (man, they really put in the hard yards at those FSA product naming meetings). AND you get a full Shimano R800 groupset with flat mount disc brakes, which is a peach of a groupset. There certainly aren’t many better mechanical groupsets.

38% off DeRosa SK Pinifarina Force AXS – £4,999

Next up it’s another Italian bike, this time of the aero road variety. The DeRosa SK Pinifarina Force AXS is a collab between legendary Italian bike builders De Rosa and equally legendary Italian styling studio Pinifarina, both famous for their strikingly elegant designs. In fact this is their second collaboration, the first version of this bike having been launched back in 2016.

This time round they optimised for aero even more by taking material out of the flattened top tube and winged wheel cut out on the seat tube. Frame and fork weigh a fairly impressive 990g and 370g respectively, and the latter features a tapered steerer as you’d expect.

Like the Wilier, the De Rosa’s bars and stem are by FSA and again feature integrated cabling. This time it’s the Energy Alloy bars, and the NS Alloy stem. The rest of the finishing kit comes from Vision: SC 40 carbon wheels, Vittoria Rubino Pro tyres in a ‘you say old skool/we say classic’ 25mm width, and a Selle Italia SLR Manganese saddle. Oh, and of course it’s got a full SRAM eTap AXS wireless electronic groupset. Nice!

41% off Ridley Noah Fast Disc Frameset –£2,699

If it’s speed you need, then the Ridley Noah Fast Disc Frameset should be right up your street… but you’d better be quick, cos Merlin are currently discounting this down from £4,600 to £2,699.

Yep, they’ve lopped another £100 quid off the price since its last appearance in our DealClincher Takeover, a nice marginal gain for you. The Fast is Ridley’s evolution of the original Noah aero road bike, and it’s a complete makeover from the ground up with every part of the original Noah being redesigned.

With this bike Ridley, have focused on integration in an effort to give riders the most tuneable position possible. For the last decade or so Ridley have been keen on reducing drag by using disruptive surfaces in key areas of the frame and fork, and that continues here with their F-Surface tech on both the frame and fork. You’re getting a lot of tech for your money, and this being a Ridley you also get a lot of colour choices too… check out the iridescent purple!

48% off Fulcrum Racing 3 Disc Brake Wheelset - £329

The good news is these are a cracking set of do-it-all disc brake road wheels reduced down from £629.99 to £329 that will run an 11 or 12-speed hub, and while the 19mm internal width isn’t the widest it’ll still take a 28mm tyre and you can run them tubeless or clincher.

The bad news is… the Shimano version is already out of stock! But of course, that’s not necessarily bad news if you’re running Campagnolo or SRAM set ups on your bike. When Stu Kerton reviewed these back in 2019 he praised their excellent ride quality, durability and looks, and was also impressed with Fulcrum’s use of a 2:1 spoke pattern which delivered a strong, stiff wheel while keeping the spoke count down. The only thing not to like is that the Shimano version has sold out… soz!

46 % off Token RoubX Prime Gravel Bike Wheelset – £595

If you like your wheels carbon and on trend (note to self – must stop using that phrase), then the Roubx from German carbon-meisters Token are for you… and they’re currently £595 at Merlin. Designed to be the one wheel to rule them all whether you ride XC, CX or gravel (clearances allowing) we’d defo run ‘em on a road bike too.

The Roubx is a light (sub 1500g) strong wheel, and a spoke count of 24 front and rear underlines their performance nature. The freehub is Shimano/SRAM compatible, and by all accounts you get that satisfying click too. Thru axles are 12mm (as you’d expect these days) with a 142mm spacing at the rear, and they’re tubeless ready (natch). Oh yes, and they’re definitely available for Shimano builds… okay, they’re only available for Shimano builds.

45% off Northwave Core Plus 2 Road Shoes – £60

If you’re looking for a budget pair of road shoes for commuting, training or… well, because you’re on a budget, then at £60 the Northwave Core Plus 2s are worth checking out. What we particularly like about these shoes is that they’re both traditional three-bolt road compatible or two-bolt spd compatible. So if you’ve already got some SPD shoes and you’d like to try something with more of a road look and road levels of stiffness, you could do it on in these without the need to fork out for new pedals. You would need the cleat plate (about a fiver), but given the saving you’re making that shouldn’t be a problem. You wouldn’t want to do much walking in them, mind.

And the rest of the shoe, I hear you ask? Well, Northwave rates them as an 8 for stiffness, so stiff then without being too stiff. The sole is nylon and the closure system is a combo of strap and dial. It’s got five vents to help stop your feet from overheating and the seamless construction of the upper is claimed to help prevent hotspots. It’s also worth saying that Northwave rate this as a spring/summer shoe. Merlin currently have them available in a wide range of colours and sizes.

54% off BBB BSG-52 Impulse Cycling Glasses – £29.99

BBB have long had a reputation for making good looking durable glasses at a good looking price… which looks even better when Merlin lops more than half off it. If you want some cycling sunnies that look the part and do the biz you won’t go wrong with the BSG-52 Impulse especially for £29.99.

The shape should suit most faces, and while they might not be the all over your face statement pieces that seems to be the fashion among top end cycling sunnies at the moment, not everyone wants that, or wants to pay those sort of prices. For a tenth of the price of some cycling glasses the BSG-52 gives you 3 easily interchangeable lenses. All frames come with an extra yellow and clear lens, and all lenses give your eyes 100 per cent protection from UV rays. They also have a built in air flow system… or as we say, holes at the top of the len for extra cooling. Anything else? There’s an adjustable rubber nose piece and the grillamid should be plenty durable. Oh, and you get a carry case too.

55% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Vest – £65

They say ‘vest’, we say ‘gilet’... either way versatility is the name of the game with Castelli’s Perfetto RoS Vest. As with the other garments in Castelli’s Rain or Shine range: the Gabba, and the Perfetto Jersey the Vest is designed for riding in changeable conditions – so basically anyone riding in the UK ever. It’s designed to be worn over a jersey either long sleeved, or short with arm warmers, and it’s wind and water resistant and also breathable too, so you’ll stay warm but not too warm. Like the rest of the RoS range it combines a number of fabrics: GoreTex Infinium for the front panel Nanoflex Light for the rear.

You get two rear pockets with an integrated pump sleeve too and the tail is slightly dropped. The usual RRP is £165, but Merlin are currently offering them for £65 in a range colours: black, red, blue, green, fluro yellow and orange, and a good range of sizes too.

50% Sportful Neo Gloves – £17

Here’s your chance to get your mitts on, and in, a bargain with these Sportful gloves slashed in price from £34 down to just £17. The Neo is a good all-rounder glove for rides on warmer days and has all the features you’d want in a summer glove: mesh back, padded synthetic palms with micro perforations for increased air flow, flat stitching for increased comfort, and there’s a Velcro closure but they are designed to slip on and off with finger and wrist tabs. Oh, and of course there’s a sweat wiping area on the back. Merlin currently have them in a range of sizes and colourways: black and white, red and black, blue and black, and fluro yellow and black

50% off Northwave Fast Bib Shorts – £50

These Northwave bibs are another bargain to help you get set for summer down from £100 to £50 and featuring some excellent features for the money, and Northwave say their K130 pad uses the highest load bearing foam on the market to give you maximum support. The Biomap construction is designed to move with you as you pedal, and the material is both compressive – the idea being to reduce muscle fatigue – and highly durable, always useful in a garment that will have to deal with perspiration and a high level of rubbing against the saddle as you pedal.

Another nice touch is the raw cut leg panel. You still get grippers so the shorts won’t ride up, but it’s just much more comfortable and something you normally see on higher-priced bibshorts. You can have any colour so long as it’s black, and Merlin have a good range of sizes available too.

