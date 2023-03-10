Merlin Dealclincher Takeover — 70% off Ineos team jersey, 55% off Look power meter pedals + De Rosa, DT Swiss and more

Another week, another batch of great deals in the Merlin DealClincher Takeover! This week we’ve got 30% off a great endurance bike from De Rosa, wheels from DT Swiss and Vision, Graphene-enriched tyres from Vittoria, another great helmet from Kask, huge discounts on the Ineos team jersey plus clothing for a range of weathers from Castelli (definitely check out the Perfetto RoS) and a whole lot more. Right! Let’s deal some deals…

30 % off De Rosa 838 Rival AXS Road Bike

Want an endurance bike with a performance edge and some Italian flair at a bargain price? You’re in luck! Here comes the 2022 De Rosa 838 at the eye-catching price of £3430 down from a full list price of £4900. So what’s it like.

“A bike that goes straight to the heart and is like an old Italian song, a poem that is easy to read but makes you dream like a child,” say De Rosa, (put me down for two).

We say, it’s got a light, stiff semi-compact carbon frame and fork – the frame weighing a claimed 900g. Cable routing on the frame is fully internal and the whole thing is designed to look clean and purposeful, stiffness comes courtesy of an elliptical bottom bracket and a beefy downtube while out back the skinny dropped seat stays minimalist chain stays add in compliance - as does the bikes ability to take anything up to a 32mm tyres.

That frame is built up with Sram’s Rival AXS-12 speed disc brake groupset with a 35/48 chainset pulling a 10/36 cassette. Wheels are the reliable Fulcrum Racing 800 DBs shod with Vittoria’s highly rated Zaffiro Pro Graphene 2.0 tyres in a 28mm. Finishing kit is all top notch too from the likes of FSA, Selle Italia and De Rosa themselves. A mile-munching bargain currently available at Merlin in 46, 50, 52,54 and 56cm sizes.

42% off DT Swiss E 1800 Spline 32 Disc Wheelset

If your’e in the market for some good quality training or commuter wheels then at £219 you really can’t got wrong with this DT Swiss E 1800 Spline 32 Disc Wheelset. DT Swiss have a well-earned reputation for well built, reliable wheels whatever the price point.

The ’32’ in their name refers to the rim depth, and these E 1800s are tubeless-ready and come with Shimano freehubs and Centrelock disc rotor mounts. Thru-axles are 12mm as you’d expect these day and spokes are DT Aero Comp, straight pull and the all weight is a claimed 1,820g.

55% off Look Exakt Single Side Power Meter Pedals

Most people consider power measurement and data a crucial part of any training plan for performance cycling. The two most common ways of getting on bike performance data are power measuring cranks or the relatively newer on the scene power measuring pedals like these Exakt Single Side Power Meter Pedals currently selling for £349 (down from £780) at Merlin.

The big advantage of pedal-based systems is that you can more easily swap them between bikes. The Exakts are also impressively light, not that much more than a pair of Look’s Leo 2 Max Carbon pedals.

This single-sided set up (the power meter is only in one pedal) doubles up the power from one leg. All the electrical gubbins are well sealed inside the chromoly pedal spindle and the Exakts are rated to IPX 7, so should be safe from even the foulest weather. Connectivity to your smartphone or computer is via Bluetooth or ANT+ and claimed run time between charges is 100 hours. A powerful bargain indeed.

44% off Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Folding Tyres 25mm X 2 (Including free inner tubes)

Cutting edge tyre technology, in a classic width, at a cutting edge price courtesy of the Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Folding Tyres are on offer this week at Merlin for £72.50 for a pair (+ inner tubes) down from £130.

What sets the Cross G2.0s apart from the rest of the crowd is the Graphene Vittoria used in their construction. The wonder material is claimed to bestow 19 per cent more rolling resistance than previous versions of the Corsa while also increasing grip and puncture protection – claims reviews seem to bear out.

Puncture protection is further enhanced by the Corespun K 320 TPI casing incorporating Kevlar threads in the sidewall. Merlin currently has availability of the Corsa G2.0s in the black and transparent colour way with free inner tubes with either 60mm or 48mm valves. Check ‘em out!

Castelli Perfetto RoS Light Short Sleeve Jersey save 62%

When Castelli launched the Perfecto Light 2 Short Sleeve Jersey back in 2018, it was hailed as a game changer and a must have garment for riding in typical autumn/winter/spring British conditions due to it’s combination of wind proofing, water resistance and breathability.

The Perfetto RoS Light takes that versatility and performance a stage further still with the incorporation of Gore Infinium for the front of the jersey upping the level of rain protection. This combined with the Nano Flex Light material used for the back of the jersey adds up to a garment that is thinner than the original, making it even easier to layer under a jacket if needed, while offering more weather protection.

Wear it as a top layer, mid-layer, with or without arm warmers as conditions dictate. The only downer on the Perfetto RoS is that all that fabric technology means it normally sells for £170. That doesn’t apply this week cos Merlin are selling it for £65 in a range of colours: black, orange, yellow, and red and in sizes ranging from small up to XXXL.

Castelli Competition Kit Bib Shorts save 46%

Looking for a good all-rounder pair of bib shorts at a great price? Then look no further than the Castelli Competition Kit Bib Shorts, which seek to combine as many features as possibly from Castelli’s top end performance shorts at a more affordable price… now even more affordable as Merlin have lopped 46% off them this week to bring them down to £59, bringing comfort to your rear end and your wallet too.

These shorts incorporate Castelli’s KISS Air2 pad which they rate as the most comfortable in their performance pad range. This is teamed up with mesh straps and Vortex BLC fabric on the legs for an aero boost (it all helps). The legs also have raw edges with silicone band grippers for extra comfort. Oh, and don’t forget the flat lock stitching either. Currently available in multiple colour ways – all majoring on black with the alt colour in the detailing – and most sizes too. So if you want to slip into something more comfortable for the weekend crack on!

56% off Castelli Prima Womens Bib Shorts

These summer women’s bib shorts are light comfortable and extremely breathable. You’ll breather easier at the price too – just £50 in this weeks Merlin DealClincher Takeover.

Centrepiece of the Prima bibs is the KISS Air2 pad – the same as used on the Castelli Kit men’s bibs – that combines performance with comfort, Castelli rate it as the most comfortable pad in their performance range. These are a slightly more entry-level garment than the Kit Bibs, but that doesn’t mean they’re that basic either, made ffrom ultra breathable Pro Dry Soft matte Lycra.

That breathability is further boosted by mesh straps while the anatomic construction and Giro3 flat leg band ensure a good fit. Currently available in Black/Dark grey, Black/Skylight, Savile Blue/Bright Pink and Forest Grey/Sulphur colourways and sizes ranging from Xsmall through to XLarge.

70 % off Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Aero Race 61 Short Sleeve Jersey

Next up, a jersey for those that want to be as aero efficient as possible between 35 and 50kph while looking like a pro (well, you would anyway) or more specifically an Ineos Grenadier pro.

This team editiion of Castelli’s Aero Race 6.1 cycling jersey is also extremely financially efficient at Merlin’s price of £37.50 for such a technical jersey with a usual RRP of £125. Designed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) this jersey uses a combination of high tech materials in different areas all with the aim of making you as aero efficient at high speed as possible (descending like Tom Pidcock, maybe?) including Airflow shoulder construction and a 3D mesh back for breathability.

74 off Sportful Escape Womens Jersey

Next up another spring/summer winner from Sportful in the shape of the Supergiara Women’s Short Sleeve jersey currently on sale for £29 down from £110.

Sportful has a reputation for producing top quality, well thought out kit at real world prices so a £110 jersey from them would usually be the equivalent of something a lot pricier from some of their rivals so to get one for £29 looks like a stonking bargain. That money buys you a light weight jersey with full length (YKK) zip, six cargo pockets (so leave your panniers at home) and reflective elements on the shoulders, side and back. Sportful describe the pattern as “a hazy dream… that turns our dreams of escape into reality”. Nice.

Anyway it comes in a wide range of colours. Our personal fave is Red Rumba, and all sizes from XS through to XXL are available

57% off Vision SC40 Carbon Clincher Disc Wheelset

As ever the minds behind Merlin’s DealClincher Takeover are alive to the sage advice of the Merton Parkas – you need wheels if you wanna make deals! This week’s wheel deal is the Vision SC40 Carbon Clincher Disc Wheelset which Merlin are selling for a head-spinning £499.

These clincher wheels are tubeless ready and are handbuilt with 24 aero bladed spokes front and rear, centre lock rotor mounts, and 12mm thru-axles. Rim depth is 40mm – making them a good all round option. As you’d expect it’s sealed cartridge bearings for the hubs – 2 front, four rear. Combined weight (minus thru-axles) is a claimed £1590g. If your bike is running a Shimano 10 or 11-spd disc brake groupset and you’re in the market for a wheel upgrade, these would really hit the mark.

Zefal Z-Light Ultralight Saddle Bag save 50%

Saddle bags are a super-useful accessory for any cyclist, and the Zefal Z-light Ultralight Saddle Bag is a super range of bag currently on offer at super range of price from Merlin – starting off at just £6 for the XS version.

Extra small it maybe, but if you’re packing in an ultra minimalist stylee (and this thing only weighs a claimed 35g) there’s still room in its 0.3L capacity for a spare tube and tyre lever, and we’d definitely be able to squeeze a gel or an energy bar in there too.

Moving up and the Small Z-Light moves the capacity dial up to 0.5L giving space to add a multi tool for an extra 5g weight penalty (we’d take that). The Medium Z-Light takes things up to 0.9L, enough to add a repair kit and inflator. Finally the Large Z-Light boats a (relatively) whopping 1.4L capacity… they don’t say it, but we’d be bunging a fair-sized slab of fruit cake into that extra space.

All the Z-Lights are made from 420D Ripstop fabric are water repellent and feature reflective logos. Price range from £6 for the Xsmall through to a far from whopping £11.86 for the Large, so bag yourself a bargain.

