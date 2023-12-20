Merlin's festive Dealclincher — get in just before Christmas with 45% off Castelli's Alpha Ultimate jacket, 40% of socks + caps, 54% off Cannondale wheels + much more

So here we are, 2023 is coming to a close. It's been a fantastic year for amazing deals on bikes, parts and accessories from Merlin Cycles, and they haven't finished yet. Merlin brings us one last collection of deals, and if you're luck perhaps you'll find one of these things under the Crhistmas tree? There's still just about time with expedited delivery!

There's a huge 45% off Castelli’s Alpha Ultimate Insulated Jacket, now a bargain at only £215. Merlin have also got your head and feet sorted with Quindici Soft Merino socks for only £12 and a Merino Bandito Cap for £24. How about Kask’s Mojito 3 helmet for only £75? And if you suffer from cold hands during the winter months, Merlin have Sealskinz Upwell Waterproof Heated Cycle Gloves on offer at £139.

That’s enough gifts for you, what about gifts for your bike? There's 41% off Shimano’s fabulous 105 Disc 12-speed mechanical groupset, now £575, and a huge 54% off Cannondale’s HollowGram 45 SL KNØT Carbon Clincher Disc wheels, yours for £849. And don’t forget to give it a proper clean this winter - Merlin have got the Silca Ultimate Bicycle Spa Box Sets on offer, down to £140.

If you really don't know what to get for your cycling-mad loved one, Merlin also have e-gift vouchers starting at just £5.

Whatever you're up to, we hope you find time to get out on the bike and enjoy some festive spirit with friends over the Christmas period. Let's dive straight into the last big Merlin deals of 2023...

Castelli Alpha Ultimate Insulated Cycling Jacket: now just £215

With winter just around the corner, this jacket from Castelli is the perfect big ticket gift designed to work with temperatures from -5˚ up to 12˚ - ideal for UK winter riding conditions. Thanks to Merlin you can now get one for just £215, a huge 45% reduction on the £390 RRP.

The Castelli Alpha Ultimate Insulated Jacket takes the well-loved Alpha RoS 2 cycling jacket and makes it 30% lighter, stretchier and even more comfortable to wear, while retaining the same levels of warmth, breathability and protection.

Features

Fully windproof, effectively waterproof in normal riding conditions

With a protective outer made from waterproof Polartec®, NeoShell® 4-way stretch fabric

Inner formed from warm, breathable Polartec®, Alpha® insulation

The 2 x layers have separate double-opening zips, so you can open one, both or neither to regulate the ventilation and temperature

External seam taping for near waterproof status, while no-sew bonded hem seals out wind

Anatomically shaped cuff integrates with gloves

3 x rear pockets, secure zippered side pocket

Reflective areas at lower back, shoulders and around wrists

Weights: 371g (large size)

For use at temperatures from -5 - 12C

Available in sizes S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL in most of the four colours, Grey/Black, Military Green/Black, Rose Red/Black & Sulplar/Black

Buy one now and save 45%

Castelli Quindici Soft Merino 15 Socks: now just £12 with 40% off

The Castelli Quindici Soft Merino 15 Socks are made from a warm wool blend that will keep you cosy when it's cold out. Merino wool is also great at wicking, so no matter how hard you cycle, your feet will stay dry and fresh. Add in an arch-support band and a reinforced heel and toe, and you have a rugged sock that will safeguard your foot health as you ride.



Features:

Merino wool blended cycling socks

Full-length protection and breathability

15cm cuff

With arch support

Heel and toe reinforced with nylon

Available in four colours: Black, Dark Blue, Dark Green and Vivid Blue in sizes S/M, L/XL and 2/XL in most colours.

Buy a pair now and take 40% off

Castelli Bandito Cap: now down to £24

Another perfectly-timed offer from Merlin, Castelli’s Merino Cap is one of those items that once you've got one, you’ll wonder how you ever managed to ride in sub-zero temperatures without it.

The Bandito combines the natural properties of merino with the strength of polyester. Warming and naturally high wicking merino makes the Bandito cap ideal for cold days on the saddle. A jersey liner covers the forehead and extends down over the ears for a super soft, luxurious feel, even when you’re on the rivet. A reinforced peak provides cover from the elements.



Features:

Traditional style cycling cap with technical construction

Merino wool/polyester mix for outer layer

Jersey liner for ears and forehead

Reinforced visor

Available in one size and one colour, which makes things easy for everybody

Buy one now with 40% off

Kask Mojito 3 Road Cycling Helmet: just £75 with 46% off

Looking for a new lightweight helmet to go with the rest of your kit? Merlin have got a great deal on five colours of Kask's Mojito 3, designed using their exclusive ergonomic Octo Fit retention system and premium Blue Tech helmet padding. The Mojito offers the rider precise fit and comfort while weighing just 230g.



Octo Fit:

Rubberised Micro Dial adjuster provides improved finger grip. Floating cradle contact points combine internal gel pads for optimum comfort. These supports are designed to oscillate freely through 180° allowing a perfect fit on any shaped head. The Skeletal Brackets of the cradle have been designed and refined to provide the best fit and support whilst being as light as possible.

Safer than ever:

​The Mojito 3 passes the KASK WG11 test and surpasses European safety standards by 48%, providing a significant improvement in front, rear and top impacts over its predecessor.

Available in a choice of five colours and in three sizes in most colours from £75.

Buy one now for 46% off

Sealskinz Upwell Waterproof Heated Cycle Gloves: now £139 with 21% off the RRP

If you suffer from cold hands on the morning commute, then these insulated and heated gloves from Sealskinz might be just the ticket. They pack a rechargeable battery, making them easy to recharge and are very waterproof, as are all SealSkinz products.



Features:

Waterproof - three-layer construction for warmth, durability, and waterproofing

Heated - Integrated heating element provides additional warmth

Added Visibility - Stealth reflectivity detailing increases low-light visibility

Control - Bonded liner and membrane on palm and fingers prevent movement, liner pull out and enhances control

Grip and control - Goatskin leather palm provides a natural feel, excellent durability, and control

Rechargeable battery - 4v 2200mAh Polymer battery provides up to 5-6 hours of runtime

Insulated - Primaloft Gold insulation provides excellent thermal protection & breathability

Integrated Controls - toggle between power modes to select the most comfortable setting for the conditions

Available in Black in sizes S, M,L & XL.

Buy a set now and take 21% off

Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive Road Saddle: now half price and down to £200

When we reviewed the alloy-railed version of this saddle, we said it was brilliant but expensive at £250 without carbon rails. Now, Merlin is offering the top of the line Evo 00 version complete with carbon rails for only £200. If you get on with the Antares shape, put this one your Christmas list!

Fizik say: "A revolutionary high performance bike saddle with 3D-printed padding, a high-modulus full carbon shell and carbon rails offers a new level of comfort and support on your rides."

Features:

ADAPTIVE: Carbon® Digital Light SynthesisTM 3D printing technology, offering seamlessly engineered zonal cushioning

VERSUS EVO: full channel design for pressure relief on soft tissue area

00: a combination of a high module full carbon shell and a carbon rail for ultimate stiffness and lightness

MOEBIUS RAIL: (7 x 10mm) patented closed loop design for a balanced weight distribution

Specification - Regular

Dimensions: 274 x 139 mm

Weight: 168 g

Height at 75mm width: 54 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 151 mm

Buy one now and save 50%

Shimano 105 R7120 Disc 12-speed groupset: now down to £575, that's 41% off

Shimano have launched a new version of their 12-speed 105 R7100 groupset, adding mechanical shifting. The new Shimano 105 R7100 Mechanical 12-speed groupset, which is compatible only with hydraulic disc brakes, is considerably cheaper than the electronic alternative – by nearly £700, costing £987 in total normally. But hold your horses, Merlin are offering it for just £575, which is an absolute bargain

Groupset includes:

Chainset: Shimano 105 FC-R7100 with a choice of rings and crank lengths

Bottom Bracket: Shimano (Choice Of Option's).

Cassette: Shimano 105 CS-R7100 (Choice Of Ratio's)

Chain: Shimano - 12 speed

Front Derailleur: Shimano 105 FD-R7100

Rear Derailleur: Shimano 105 RD-R7100

Disc Brakes/Gear Levers: Shimano 105 ST-R7120 Hydraulic disc brakes

Rotors not included

Buy this great groupset now and take 41% off

Cannondale HollowGram 45 SL KNØT Carbon Clincher Disc 700c Road Wheelset: now only £849!

Everybody loves a good set of wheels on their bike, and this set from Cannondale is a perfect upgrade for your machine. Not only are they available with 54% off the RRP right now through Merlin, but they’re also lightweight, feature a 45mm rim depth and they are also designed to work with modern tyres up to 38mm wide, making them a sensible upgrade for the future.

The Cannondale HollowGram 45 SL KNØT Carbon wheelset is designed for all-around speed and performance across various riding conditions, no matter where you ride: flats, rollers, climbs or descents, these are the wheels for you.

Features:

Rim: Carbon HallowGram, Clincher, Tubeless Compatible

Depth: 45mm, Width: 21mm internal and 31mm external

Hubs: Centerlock, Front: 12mm, Rear: 12x142mm, Freehub: Shimano HG - 11/12 Speed

Spokes: Front 20 / Rear 24, Spokes: Aerolight, Bladed

Weight: 1540g per pair

Recommended Tyre Size: 28-38mm

Tubeless Valves NOT included

Buy a pair now and save a huge 54%

Silca Ultimate Bicycle Spa Box Set: now down to £140

We’ve tested all four of these bike care products from Silca, and all of them are great! Our reviewer was very impressed with the " incredibly effective" drivetrain and brake cleaner, the bike wash was powerful and left no residue, the Graphene spray was easy to apply and left a 9H hard finish and the Ceramic Waterless Wash was super smooth to apply, buffed easily, was free of harmful chemicals and protects your paint.

All of these are high-end products, and purchased separately would cost you £156 - but now with Silca’s Spa box and Merlin’s discount, you can pick up a box with cleaning extras for £140.

Features:

Contains 4 x 16oz bottles containing the full Bicycle Spa Cleaning System:

Ultimate Brake and Drivetrain Cleaner

Ultimate Bike Wash

Ultimate Graphene Spray Wax

Ultimate Ceramic Waterless Wash

Eco-friendly and less harmful formulas

With 2 x bonus microfibre towels

Includes foam applicator block

2 x Silca stickers

Buy a pack now and take 10% off

Merlin gift vouchers (email delivery) from just £5

Last but not least, if you've run out of ideas for what to get your partner, family member or Secret Santa cyclist at work, then these gift vouchers from Merlin are perfect. You don't need to know their size, favourite colour or whether they're riding Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo this season, you can leave that all up to them. Just pick the amount you want to spend and let them do the choosing.

Merlin gift vouchers:

Various values

Despatched via e-mail, printable by you!

Can be redeemed at any time for any goods

Never expire

Vouchers to be used on-line, in-store or via telephone orders

Please note you cannot use any offer codes for the purchase of vouchers, any orders for vouchers will only be processed at the voucher face value.

If you wish to purchase vouchers with other goods and wish to use an offer code please purchase on separate orders as there are no postage costs.

Perfect for picky cyclists.

Buy a voucher now from as little as £5