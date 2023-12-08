Merlin Dealclincher — HUGE 57% savings on Castelli, Northwave bib tights and Token Wheels, massive 48-55% savings on Felt boxed bikes + super-low Ultegra cassette price!

Here we are again for another fantastic Dealclincher from Merlin, with some truly awesome offers selected by them for you to lust over.

We've Felt boxed aero bikes at 48-55% off! Plus what I’m reliably assured is the cheapest UK price for an Ultegra cassette of £54.99. How about some stunning new kicks for when the sun finally comes out? Merlin has 50% off Northwave Extreme GT4 and Pro 3 Shoes and that’s not all, with 50% off — how about an excellent pair of Sportful Fiandre Gloves now only £55? Most definitely a well-timed offer given conditions here in the UK.

That’s just the start of this week's crazy offers from Merlin, how about the 57% off a pair Token C45 wheels, or 57% off Northwave Fast Polar Men's Bibs, or a pair of Castelli Sorpasso ROS Womens Bibs for £95? And for those of us riding gravel, they've got 53% off Schwlabe's G-One Evolution tyres in 700x38mm, one of the best gravel tyres out there in fast conditions.

Enough of the waffle, let's take a closer look at each of this week's offers...

Shimano Ultegra HG800 Cassette 11 Speed - 11/34T now only £54.99

If you’re running a wide-ratio Ultegra set-up then this is most definitely of interest, whether you need it today, or you put in the garage for later. Merlin has the Shimano Ultegra HG800 Cassette 11 Speed 11/34T with 42% off. (PS don’t forget to check out Merlin's chain offers as well).

The Ultegra HG800 cassette is built on a rigid alloy sprocket carrier. This helps improve shifting performance while reducing weight. The Ultegra HG800 cassette ensures accurate and quick shifts, even with the most demanding of gear changes.

Features:

Hyperglide EV sprockets have been designed to ensure accurate shifting and reduce wear

Hyperglide EV sprockets enable the cassette to be lighter

Wide gear range to meet the demands of all riders, from road to gravel

Designed for use with 11-speed HG-EV chains

Ratios 11-13-15-17-19-21-23-25-27-30-34T (HG-800)

Felt AR Advanced Ultegra Road Bike - BOXED and UK only for £2399!

Okay this one's a little bit special. Merlin has increased its discount to 48% on the Felt AR Advanced Ultegra bikes, but it is only available to UK customers only. So if that’s you, take a really good look at this bike now for only £2,399.

Felt’s AR Advanced road bike is designed with one purpose in mind — going fast! Whether you are looking to smash out a local TT or just like the look and feel of an aero bike, this Felt AR Advanced has quite some pedigree behind it. A certain David Millar rode the original in his Slipstream Garmin days, but this is version 3.0 and isn't just faster, but better in every way. Especially now that Merlin has knocked 48% off the RRP.

Build spec:

Felt AeroRoad 3.0, UHC Advanced + TeXtreme carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra R8020 11-speed groupset

Reynolds AR58 DB Custom 700c Wheels

Continental Grand Prix 5000 700x25mm tyres

Felt Sprint UHC Advanced carbon fibre stem & AeroRoad IL 2.0 carbon seatpost

Devox DBar.C0 aero handlebars

Prologo Dimension 143 T4.0 saddle

Pedals: Not included

Boxed Bike:

Buying a boxed bike means your bike will arrive... well, boxed... and will need to be fully assembled by a mechanic before it's ready to ride. If you need any assistance or have any questions during the assembly, Merlin asks you to not hesitate to reach out to the customer service team.

Available in white in sizes 54, 56, & 58cm.

Felt AR Advanced 105 Road Bike - BOXED and UK only for just £1639

Okay this here is the second of these special UK-only offers and this one is even more eye-catching! Merlin has increased its discount to 55% on the Felt AR Advanced 105.

The AR Advanced is the bike you need if speed inspires and delights you. Whether you are in the hunt for personal records, KOMs or Strava segments, the AR is built to get you to your finish line. Not just faster but better in every way, the AR is designed with performance in mind. The AR is a whopping 9% faster than the previous AR, a bike that remains a reference point for racers and much of the cycling industry depending on the conditions.

Not content with just the aero advantage the new Advanced offers, Felt elevated the importance of ride quality and handling to ensure that the total package is simply the fastest and best aero road bike they have ever designed.

Build spec:

Felt AeroRoad 3.0, UHC Advanced + TeXtreme carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano 105 R7020 - 11-speed groupset

Devox WheelRDS.A1 700c Wheels

Continental Grand Prix 5000 700x25mm tyres

Felt Sprint UHC Advanced carbon fibre stem & AeroRoad IL 2.0 carbon seatpost

Felt Sprint, UHC Advanced carbon fibre handlebars

Prologo Dimension 143 T4.0 saddle

Pedals: Not included

Boxed Bike:

As with the previous offer, your bike will arrive boxed and needs building by a mechanic. Be sure to reach out to Merlin's customer service team with any questions you may have.

Available in Starry Night in sizes; 48, 51, 54, 56, & 58cm.

Northwave Extreme GT 4 Road Shoes now only £124.99

How about a pair of these adaptive super-cool shoes for when those sunshine-filled rides return? These Northwave Extreme GT4 shoes now have 50% off, making them an absolute steal at £124.99.

With their Morph Carbon 12 AAS sole, as well as a 100% carbon fibre insert in the pedal zone and a stiffness index of 12.0, these are just that little bit more comfortable than the Pro-level shoes offered below. They feature NW’s exclusive Anatomical Arch Support® in TPU which enables the shoe to adapt perfectly to the foot arch, making it an ideal solution for all types of feet.

Features:

Compatible with an NW Speedplay/Wahoo adaptor to reduce the distance between the foot and the pedal

Double SLW3 dial the only one with step-by-step release which allows for micrometric pressure adjustment when fastening.

The double dial means that the user can act on two different areas, guaranteeing comfort and performance.

Regular performance footbed for extra bow-arch support.

The mesh insert prevents overheating even in the hottest summer weather.

Perforated upper for optimal ventilation

Available in black or white in a good range of sizes from EU39 - 46.

Northwave Extreme Pro 3 Road Shoes now just £157.50

Just take a moment to read this: “This is Northwave’s top-of-the-range shoe. It’s got a full carbon fibre one-piece sole and is the stiffest shoe that Northwave makes with a stiffness index of 15. Filippo Ganna uses this shoe – he was second in Milan-San Remo this year and he also used these shoes to break the hour record". Sold? You guessed it, you can buy this shoe from Merlin, now with 50% off, making it an absolute bargain at £157.50.

What are you waiting for? Get a set now for spring and channel your inner Pippo...

Features:

Powershape Carbon 15 sole is made entirely from unidirectional carbon fibre with a stiffness index of 15 and a Powershape system that provides the bow arch with support and complete power transfer to the pedal.

Compatible with an NW Speedplay/Wahoo adaptor to lower stack height between the foot and the pedal.

Upper with ARS (Anatomic Reticular Support) structure and an outer PU skeleton which wraps the foot, transferring every watt of power to the pedal.

Double SLW3 dial the only one with step-by-step release by use of a single button.

The mesh insert prevents overheating even in the hottest summer weather.

A double different-density footbed for a faultless customised fit (3mm and 5mm thick)

Perforated upper for the utmost ventilation.

Available in black or white in a good range of sizes from EU39 - 46.

Sportful Fiandre Gloves for just £55

Here’s a great deal for this time of year, a pair of Sportful's excellent Fiandre gloves with a Polartec® membrane on the outside and fully-taped seams to keep water out, and a fleece liner that ensures warmth. The glove closes with a neoprene cuff to make sure no water or cold air gets in.

When riding in harsh, wet, and cold weather, protecting extremities is essential to performing at your best and staying comfortable. Used by the pros, the Fiandre Glove will keep you warm and dry.

Features

Polartec® membrane on the outside and fully taped for total protection

Neoprene cuff seals tight to skin to keep water out

Fleece lining

Synthetic palm with injected silicone grip zones

Curved bar-gripping shape

Available in black and red in sizes S, M, L, Xl & 2XL.

Token C45 Resolute TBT Carbon Wheelset - 700c now only £649

Yes, that’s right, Merlin is offering a huge 57% off Token C45 Resolute TBT Carbon wheels, a competitively priced and weighted non-disc carbon race wheelset for caliper brakes that delivers on both performance and style (and that’s at their full price of £1500).

Using Token's new Conti-Fibre structure using their TGX compound for better performance under high-temperature conditions they are built with straight-pull aero spokes in a diametric spoke pattern for stiff, light, durable, all-round race wheels. The hubs feature TBT bearings made with ceramic balls and extremely hard races for very low rolling resistance and long-lasting performance. The rims are both wide and tubeless-ready, so all you need to do is add some sealant and a pair of tubeless tyres and you’re ready to go.

Features:

Rim: Carbon fibre, clincher, tubeless ready

Rim height: 44.5mm width: Internal 19.2mm / external 25.6mm

Brake surface: Carbon

Hub axle: Zenith, quick release

Freehub: Shimano 10/11

Bearings: TBT ceramic, sealed cartridge

Spokes: Straight pull, Aero; front 20 / rear 24

Includes: Skewers, carbon-specific brake pads, tubeless valves

Recommended tyre size: 700x23c -28c

Schwalbe G-One Evolution Super Ground TLE Folding Gravel Tyre - 700c just £28.99

The Schwalbe One family provides the perfect tyre for the latest gravel bike trend. The smooth rolling G-One profile and tubeless-easy technology make it a pleasure to ride over forest paths and rolling fields.

This is a fast tyre make no mistake about it, on road or gravel. When we reviewed the original we said they “aren’t just fast for a big tyre, they were fast full stop and on most off-road surfaces they still offer fantastic levels of grip [...] a fantastically capable all-rounder tyre for roads, ruts and rocks"

Features:

MicroSkin/SnakeSkin technology

Super Ground Compound

TL-Easy

Weight: 400g (700 x 35mm)

Available only in one size: 700x38mm

Northwave Fast Polar MS Bib Tight for just £62.50

How about a pair of supremely warm and windproof bib tights to get you through the chilly next few months? Merlin has Northwave’s Fast Polar MS bibs at 57% off this week, yours for just £62.50.

The Fast Polar bib tights have been created to protect you from cold, wind, splashes and rain, ensuring excellent insulation, greater comfort and breathability. The front panels are in Polartec® Wind Pro® with DWR treatment to protect the body from the impact of the wind and air. The Polartec® Hardface® treatment increases resistance and protects from atmospheric agents without compromising the softness and breathability of the fabric.

Features:

Maximum-support K130 pad with reverse technology guarantees record-breaking breathability

The BioMap construction positions seams for the most ergonomic fit

Miti Checkmate basketweave fabric retains body heat and improves moisture management

Carvico Vuelta napped fabric on the side panels and lower legs increases freedom of movement

The napped Miti Thermodream hollow-fibre fabric on the bib provides maximum insulation with minimum weight

4.5cm elasticated cuff for maximum grip around the ankle

Reflective YKK ankle zips for easier on/off wear

Thermo range: +5/+15 °C

Available in sizes: M, L, Xl, 2XL & 3XL

Castelli Sorpasso RoS Women's Bib Tights now just £95

The Sorpasso RoS Women’s Bibtight from Castelli is made for long rides in the widest range of conditions. The tight features the ultra-stretchy, warm and water-repellent Nano Flex 3G fabric. The fabric uses the third generation of Castelli’s nanotechnology fabric treatment that adds a high level of water repellency without affecting breathability, stretch or warmth. The fabric also offers a compressive fit that moves with you for all-day comfort.

On the thighs and rear of the tights there are panels of Nano Flex Xtra Dry fabric to provide a bit more wind protection and warmth, as well as protection from any road spray.

It’s not only about the fabrics. Anatomical patterning gives a bend at the knee and the hip, while seamless bib straps lie flat and hold the tights and seat pad perfectly in place so you can concentrate on your efforts. Multiple reflective panels keep you visible and YKK® Camlock® zippers at the ankles make for easy on and lock and a secure closure.

The Bibtight uses Castelli’s women’s specific Progetto X2 Donna seat pad, ideal for long hours in the saddle. This pad features two isolated layers that work in tandem with your body and saddle to eliminate friction while still offering substantial cushioning where it’s needed most.

Features

Nano Flex 3g fabric for the ideal mix of warmth, stretchy compression, softness and water repellency

Nano Flex Xtra Dry fabric panel on upper front and thigh for extra warmth

Anatomic cut to hips and knee

Reflective inserts for maximum visibility from behind

Lie-flat elastic bib straps

YKK® Camlock® zippers at ankles

Progetto X2 seamless Donna seat pad for long hours in the saddle

0˚ – 12˚C / 32˚ – 54˚F

Weight: 296g (Small)

Available in three colours; Savile Blue and Silver Reflex, Black and Night Shade and Silver Reflex. And in sizes; XS, S, M, L & xL in most colours.

