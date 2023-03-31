This week's Merlin Dealclincher Takeover brings together some great deals on a range of kit and bikes: we've got an endurance bike from De Rosa and a great aero road frameset from Ridley, there's also good deals on carbon gravel wheels from Token and some DT Swiss all rounder road wheels. Plus some fantastic shoe, clothing and helmet bargains from Fizik, Castelli, Sportful and Kask…

31% off De Rosa Idol Rival Axs Disc Road Bike

First up here’s a great bike for big rides with a great big discount too. Currently discounted to £3,399, the De Rosa Idol has been one of the iconic models in the Italian brand’s range for a number of years now. It’s a performance endurance bike designed for big days in the saddle, with geometry optimised to get most out of the power you put in while keeping you as comfortable as possible. The latest version comes with SRAM’s 12-speed Rival AXS groupset and the frame is specifically optimised for disc brakes. It’s a looker too. Available in grey (all sizes from 46cm to 56cm) or white (all sizes from 43cm to 53cm)

66% off Castelli Gabba RoS Special Edition Short Sleeve Jersey

Wow! Seventy five quid (down from £220) for an all-time classic of all time jersey… though is it really a jacket, or maybe an evolution of the gilet? No matter, ever since Castelli crossed the DNA of those things in their lab in the foothills of the Dolomites, cyclists (well those of us who ride in all weathers) have been saying thank you. What makes the Gabbba RoS (rain or shine) so special is that it’s a short sleeve jersey with built-in wind and rain protection that’s also highly breathable too when the sun comes out. It’s 9C–16C performance range makes it ideal for changeable conditions for three seasons of the year in the UK – particularly if matched up with a decent set of arm warmers. It’s an extremely versatile piece of kit packing in a lot of the latest performance fabric technology courtesy of its Gore-Tex Infinium fabric. Merlin has the Gabba RoS in a range of colours and sizes to suit most tastes and body types, so do yourself a favour and check ‘em out.

64% off De Rosa King Carbon frameset

Next up a mighty bargain (for smaller riders) on a classic bike from legendary Italian marque De Rosa. Yes, it’s a good week for De Rosa fans on the Merlin DealClincher Takeover.

Like the Idol, this is a bike built for high performance long distance riding, but unlike the Idol this frameset is for rim rather than disc brakes – so speed and comfort for those that like to keep things old skool. Rim brakes they may be, but the King features rim brakes with a twist, so stopping will be more than up to the job. To maximise performance the brakes are direct mount, with the rear actually mounted under the bottom bracket so De Rosa could do away with the rear brake bridge for a cleaner look. The frameset is available in red or black in sizes 42 or 45 for £1299.00

Token RoubX Prime Gravel Wheelset save 46%

Right, that’s enough old skool… (for the moment), if you like your wheels carbon and on trend, then the Roubx from German carbon-meisters Token are for you… and they’re currently £595 at Merlin. Designed to be the one wheel to rule them all whether you ride XC, CX or gravel (clearances allowing) we’d run ‘em on a road bike too. The Roubx is a light (sub 1500g) strong wheel, and a spoke count of 24 front and rear underlines their performance nature. The freehub is Shimano/SRAM compatible, and by all accounts you get that satisfying click too. Thru axles are 12mm (as you’d expect these days) with a 142mm spacing at the rear, and they’re tubeless ready (natch).

37 % off Fizik Vento Stabilita Road Shoes

My feet are big fans of Fizik’s cycling shoes and for £235 (down from £374) your feet could be too. Sitting at the top of Fizik’s Vento range of race optimised products, the Stabilita has a lot of the latest shoe tech packed into its lightweight body. Possibly the most eye-catching is the Dynamic Arch Support 2.0, which as the name suggests matches the arch support to the curve of your foot with a turn of a Boa dial. Fizik reckon that maximum arch support boosts both power transfer and rider comfort. The Stabilita also benefits from the latest generation of Boa dial – the Li2 Dual Zone BOA Fit System configuration “with a smaller control-dial diameter and a lower, more aerodynamic profile”. The outsole is carbon, and Fizik have incorporated plenty of foot cooling features. To further aid your pedalling efficiency (and help your knees) the cleat placement is a touch further back than on more traditional designs. They’re available in some cool colours and with plenty of size options too.

Kask Valegro Road Helmet save 49%

More cool stuff from Italy now in the shape of the Kask Valegro, a light lid for those that like to keep their heads well ventilated on a ride. If you’ve got a small head there’s a Valegro for you weighing as little as 180g. In this week’s Dealclincher takeover Merlin are offering them for £85. There are plenty of other sizes and a whole range of colours too – if you’ve ever wanted an ‘Ash’ coloured helmet this is your lucky week.

So how do they make the Valegro so light? It’s the vents! Thirty six of them to be precise – which Kask reckons reduces head-to-pad contact by 70 per cent - not sure what they’re measuring that against, but we’ll go with it! Speaking of the padded helmet liner, it’s made from high wicking anti-bacterial material so even if 30 per cent of your noggin does get a bit sweaty it won’t stay that way for long. Oh, and coolest of all it’s got an eco-leather chin strap. We love those.

39% off Ridley Noah Fast Disc Frameset

If it’s speed you need then the Ridley Noah Fast Disc Frameset should be right up your street… but you’d better be quick, cos Merlin are currently discounting this down from £4,600 to £2,799. The Fast is Ridley’s evolution of the original Noah aero road bike. It’s a complete makeover from the ground up, with every part of the original Noah being redesigned. With this bike Ridley have focused on integration in an effort to give riders the most tuneable position possible. For the last decade or so Ridley have been keen on reducing drag by using disruptive surfaces in key areas of the frame and fork, and that continues here with their F-Surface tech on both the frame and fork. You’re getting a lot of tech for your money, oh and this being a Ridley you also get a lot of colour choices too… check out the iridescent purple!

34 % off DT Swiss PR 1600 Spline 32 Clincher Wheelset

Here’s another bargain for those riding rim brakes. For £349 you can’t really go wrong with a light set of all rounder wheels, especially if they’re also tubeless ready (rim tape and valves included) and are wide enough to take the latest generation of wider road tyres. All that and you get the performance and reliability DT Swiss have built their reputation on. If you’re riding rim brakes you’re unlikely to have any hub compatibility issues here either - these wheels are compatible with Shimano and SRAM 10 and 11-speed groupsets.

SportFul Bodyfit Pro Air Ltd Bib Shorts save 50%

Get set for spring, or an early season training camp in warmer climes, with these excellent bib shorts from Sportful, the thinking cyclist’s clothing brand of choice. Rated for temperatures from 15° upwards, as their name suggests the Pro Air bibs boast a lightweight construction (195g, we’re assuming for a size medium) and boast all the features you’d expect to find in a top quality pair of shorts built for speed and comfort: flat lock stitching, lie-flat bib straps, a TC Pro pad that is low on bulk and a compressive fit courtesy of the AeroFlow Compress fabric used in the legs. The leg bands on the grippers are seamless, and you also get two radio pockets for that extra pro touch. Merlin has these in either black or a fetching blue on sea blue option, available in all sizes except small. For £70 it’s hard to see where you could go wrong.

