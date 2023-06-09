Merlin Dealclincher Takeover — 40% off Orro, 41% off Ridley, huge Shimano and SRAM discounts + more

It’s Merlin Dealclincher time again, and boy have they got some brilliant deals on Ridley frames this month! So, if you’re a Thomas De Gendt fan and you're watching the Dauphiné this week, you could get yourself a Noah or Helium frameset at 41% and 36% off respectively. Maybe gravel is more your thing? Take a look at the deal on the Orro Terra-C Ekar, with a huge 40% off in all sizes.

If you do go for a Ridley frame or you’re looking for a groupset for your own bike, stop right there and check out the top-of-the-range SRAM Red eTap groupset at 34% off. If you prefer gravel, then there's the Shimano GRX 810 groupset at 36% off.

Having grabbed yourself a frame and a groupset, you’ll need somewhere to build it safely... not a problem, as we have Merlin’s Pro Folding Workstand for just £40, a whopping 65% off the RRP.

Wrapping up this week's offers, we have a pair of Giro Cadet shoes for your feet and a Kask Valegro Helmet for your head, so you’ll look sharp whatever you’re riding.

41% off Ridley Noah Fast Disc Frameset: only £2,699

The Noah Fast Disc is an evolution of the original Noah models from right back when Robbie McEwen was in the Green Jersey. This version has been built from scratch with every feature reimagined, and Ridley have focused on integration in an effort to give riders the most tuneable position possible. Ridley only use the best quality carbon available, sourced from Toray, to produce not only the stiffest, but also most comfortable Noah yet for all-day riding.

This being a Ridley you also get a lot of colour choices too. Check out the iridescent purple!

If it’s speed you need, then the Ridley Noah Fast Disc frameset should be right up your street… but you’d better be quick, as Merlin are currently discounting this down from £4,600 to £2,699.

36% off Ridley Helium SLX Disc frameset: just £2,199

If you looking to build a superlight bike for best days, Ridley's Helium SLX Disc is just the ticket. Perfect for conquering climbs like a real pro, this incredibly lightweight, disc brake-equipped bike weighs in at just 780 grams for the frame (size M). Fully built, it can easily drop below 7kg. Wow! That pretty impressive at full price, but Merlin have it here at £2,199. That's 36% off, and an absolute bargain for a frame this light.

It’s no noodle though, being the frame of choice for Thomas De Gendt with his famous 500-watt blasts to break away from the peloton time after time. The ultra-thin seatstays provide comfort without sacrificing a single watt, and thanks to the ingenious F-Steerer Technology, full integrated cable routing can be achieved. Both Thomas (and now you) can gain 15 watts without even having to pedal thanks to the aero benefits.

You do have to grow a beard to ride one like De Gendt, though. Mine is coming on fine, so a Blue Fade in Large for me please!

40% off Orro Terra C Ekar Gravel Bike: yours for £2,400

Let's start with a bike that road.cc rated as a bargain at full price in its Shimano 105 guise, the Orro Terra C Ekar. As you’ve guessed, it comes with Campagnolo’s highly rated Ekar 1x 13 speed groupset. For £2,400 it’s most definitely a bargain.

That money will buy you a great all-round bike on road or gravel with a comfortable all-day riding position. It also still manages to be pretty aero should you need to hunker down in the drops.

The frame is Orro's full carbon disc, matched to an Orro carbon disc fork, while the groupset is full Campag Ekar. So that’s 13 gears spread over a 9/42 cassette with a 40T chainset. The wheels are Fulcrum Rapid 300s for disc brakes, running WTB 700x38 Venture tyres. It’s a lovely looking bike too, with semi-integrated cabling at the front.

Oh, and did we mention this is a 2023 bike? Yep, this is a very much an on-trend bargain. The sizes available are: 46cm, 48cm 51cm, 54cm and 58cm.

34% off Sram Red eTap AXS Electronic Wireless Groupset: down to £1,599

A SRAM Red AXS groupset for only £1,599 sounds like a fantastic partner for one of those Ridley framesets. When we reviewed it at launch, we summarised it like this: "A radical new groupset that impressed with its wide range, smaller cassette gaps and overall quiet operation." We also said it was "jolly expensive”... but luckily Merlin have fixed that bit for us!

SRAM Red AXS offers wider range and closer shifting, so you’re always in the right gear. A quiet, secure and smooth ride, whatever the terrain. A system that does exactly what you want, when you want. And it’s still wireless.

The Merlin Groupset Includes;

Red eTap AXS HRD Shift-Brake-System left front / right rear with Post Mount calipers - 2x12 Speed

Red eTap AXS rear derailleur - 12 Speed

Red eTap AXS Front derailleur - 2x12 Speed

2 x AXS Batteries

2 x Centerline XR 6 Bolt Rotors - 160mm

Charger

36% off Shimano GRX 810 Gravel Groupset: just £699

If you have worn out your gravel groupset, or just fancy upgrading to the super slick Shimano GRX 810, then this crazy good deal from Merlin should improve your gravel experience no end.

When we reviewed the lower level 600 version of GRX, we said: “With typical Shimano attention to detail it's delivered a groupset that works brilliantly in any weather or terrain…. with excellent braking and shifting in the grottiest of off-road conditions plus compatibility with many other Shimano products.”

Perfect for your local byway excursions, or scratching that little itch that might make you want to head off for a gravel adventure in Tuscany...

Merlin's groupset offer includes:

GRX 810 Gravel Chainset

RS500 Pressfit BB or Ultegra BBR60 Bottom Bracket available (+£3)

105 CS-R7000 Cassette - 11 Speed - Silver / 11-34 - More option available

CN-HG601 11 Speed Chain - More option available

GRX 812 Rear Derailleur

GRX Dual Control Hydraulic STI Disc Brake Lever (pair)

Rotors not included

25% off Restrap Bar Bag Small: down to £82

Restrap’s rackless bar bag connects securely to your handlebars for bikepacking, touring or commuting. It uses no mounts or screws, the ‘bag’ attaches in seconds to any bike via a simple strap and buckle system. The set up consists of a holster that you fit a 14-litre dry bag into. The double ended opening of the dry bag makes packing simple on or off the bike and it is secured inside the holster with a hard-wearing buckle that’s easy to adjust, even whilst wearing gloves.

We really rather liked it at full price when we reviewed it giving it an almost perfect 9/10 and summing it up as “Rugged, practical, easily mounted and made in the UK – a great choice for bikepacking/touring” and now even better value at £82

57% off Giro Cadet Road Shoes: discounted to just £69

If you’re looking for a new pair of cycling shoes with a supple, breathable one-piece bonded upper, single BOA adjustment and a stiff carbon reinforced sole in black or white, then look no further. Merlin have got Black and Red Giro Cadet Shoes at £70, that’s a crazy 57% off!

The Cadet offers a medium arch supportive footbed with an anti-microbial treatment for a comfortable fit, and the BOA adjusts in 1mm increments so you should be able to find a comfortable fit. Our reviewer found them to to offer “a secure and comfortable fit, a usefully stiff sole, and they're easy to get on and off...and with large grey logo’s that reflect headlights well".

The Cadet also offers two-bolt or three-bolt cleat mounting which might be very useful for some. Merlin have sizes from 40-48.

49% off Kask Valegro Road Helmet: yours for £95

More cool stuff from Italy now in the shape of the Kask Valegro, a light lid for those that like to keep their heads well ventilated on a ride.

If you’ve got a small head there’s a Valegro for you as there are lots of sizes, and it also weighs as little as 180g. In this week’s Dealclincher Takeover, Merlin are offering them for £95. There are plenty of other sizes and a whole range of colours too. If you’ve ever wanted an ‘Ash’ coloured helmet, it's your lucky day!

How do they make the Valegro so light? It’s the vents (thirty six of them to be precise) which Kask reckons reduces head-to-pad contact by 70%. Speaking of the padded helmet liner, it’s high-wicking anti-bacterial, so even if 30% of your noggin does get a bit sweaty, it won’t stay that way for long. Oh, and coolest of all: it’s got an eco-leather chin strap. We love those.

65% off Merlin Pro Folding Work Stand - down to just £40

What every home mechanic needs is a secure place to fettle with their pride and joy. Step forward the Pro Folding Workstand from Merlin, now just £40! It's the ideal solution and means no more hanging your bike from rafters or inner tubes in the garage.

The user-friendly folding design is suitable for all bikes, big or small. The 360° grip helps you to hold you bike at any angle to help make repairs easier. The telescopic workstand should suit all home mechanics, and it also includes a helpful tool tray so you can keep your favourite tools at arm's length. The Pro version features four study legs for extra support, making this perfect for big travel bikes.

Stop messing around asking your mate to hold your bike whilst you fiddle with the gears. Get one of these now and upgrade your home workshop experience to Pro level!

64% off EVOC Seat Bag Tour: just £9.95

Where should you put your tubes, multi-tool and tyre levers when you’re out on a local rip around the lanes? Your back pocket is one solution, but I prefer to ride with empty pockets, and so the trusty seat/saddlebag is essential. Step forward this amazing offer from EVOC, just £9.95 for the medium and £11.95 for a larger size!

There’s no excuse now for having lumpy pockets when you got out now. Fit one of these even if it rains, and your repair kit should remain dry due to the highly water repellent material used. I can get my money, card and keys in as well so all I have to carry is pump. But that’s on the bike right?

Go grab one now, or even two for that price!

