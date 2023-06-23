Merlin Dealclincher Takeover — 30% off Cav's Wilier 0 SLR Astana frameset, 40% off Fizik Shoes, 57% off Kask helmets, 36% off Ultegra + much more from Deda, Selle Italia and Castelli

Bonjour Dealclincher fans! It’s one week to go before the greatest cycling event of the year, the Tour de France, kicks off from Bilbao. There is a lot of excitement surrounding Mark Cavendish, and if he can add to his huge tally to become the most prolific - and greatest - Tour de France stage winner of all time. What I can confirm is that Merlin have some brilliant deals for you, some of which might have a little bit of a nod towards Cav...

If you fancy riding around on the frame Cav himself will use for his attempt to surpass Eddy Merckx for the most number of Tour stage wins, then we have the Wilier 0 SLR team Astana frameset for you at 30% off. If you'd prefer a complete bike, then Merlin have the Wilier Garda Ultegra Disc at 27% off, also in those lovely Astana colours.

What about a new pair of Sunday best race shoes? Merlin have the truly awesome (and road.cc recommended) Fizik Vento Stabilita Road Shoes at 40% off. And, if you're going to have fancy shoes you’re going to need a fancy lid to match... so how about a Kask Wasabi at 57% off?

Maybe you want to treat your old frame to full rebuild? Not a problem, because Merlin have got a full Shimano Ultegra 11-speed groupset with 36% off, plus they can help out with the Deda Superzero Bar and Stem at 40% and 47% off respectively. There's also a super smart and flexible Selle Italia SP-01 Superflow saddle at 47% off, and if you're looking for your first road clipless pedals we have the Shimano RS500 SPD-SL at 34% off.

Finally, to help you look the part, how about a super smart Castelli Classifica jersey at 53% off, available in four colours.

Wilier 0 SLR Team Astana Road Disc Frameset: yours for £3,500 with 30% off the RRP

This is a great deal if you want to go full pro on a really cool, cutting-edge bike as used by Cavendish, Dombrowski, Sanchez etc. The Wilier 0 SLR Team Astana Disc Frameset is light, stiff and fully cable integrated.

It’s certainly a great-looking bike in those Astana colours, which really complement the design. It's not just a pretty face either, because this frame is super lightweight. Wilier say the 0 SLR weighs 800g for a medium frame, and the Astana version is claimed to be 20g lighter. The fork adds another 340g, and 6.5Kg for a full bike is perfectly achievable; however, you can build it anyway you like of course.

What else? Well, the chainstays are asymmetric which Wilier say improves the pedalling efficiency, and they’ve also designed a whole new seat clamp just for this bike that works via an expander bolt inside the top tube for “ultimate aesthetics and aerodynamics”.

Let’s just hope Cav gets a chance to add one more victory to overtake Merckx at Le Tour!

Sizes available: S, L, XL, XXL.

Wilier Garda Ultegra Disc Road Bike for only £2,299!

Fancy getting hold of a super stealthy Wilier road bike? Well now you can, and for just £2,300. That's £200 off last month's offer!

Merlin has the Wilier Garda Ultegra in sizes S, M, or L and in either black/red or black/Astana colourways.

The Garda has been redesigned with more tyre clearance, 32mm in fact, and features the Stemma S handlebar stem which allows for full internally routed cables. It looks super smart on this entry-level carbon race bike. The groupset is full Shimano Ultegra R8000 with Wilier Alloy wheels and FSA finishing kit.

Whichever one you choose, you are going look fast and (hopefully) ride fast too.

40% off Fizik Vento Stabilita Road Shoes: just £224.99

Okay, these kicks cannot come highly recommended enough. As a recipient of our golden road.cc recommends award, this Fizik shoe was deemed an excellent buy at the full price of £374.99! Merlin are offering you this amazing shoe at 40% off, which is a bargain considering it's right towards the top of Fizik's extensive range.

Fizik describe it as: "A racing shoe that prioritises foot stability through the use of a fully adjustable plantar support system, our Dynamic Arch Support 2.0, which adapts to an individual rider's anatomy for next-level performance."

We said “The Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon road shoes are one of the most innovative, adjustable, and comfortable pairs of shoes we have used, they also deliver exceptional stiffness from the carbon sole, for excellent power transfer. The price is high, putting them at the top end of the market, but the performance is excellent."

Merlin have Silver, White and Black colourways available in a range of sizes from 36-47, so there should be something for everyone.

Don’t hang about with this one though, as they are sure to sell out fast.

Kask Wasabi WG11 Road Helmet for only £115

This Kask Wasabi WG11 helmet is usually £270, but thanks to this great offer from Merlin you can get it for just £115.

It's available in six colours and in multiple sizes, and Kask have packed this helmet with a lot of tech. The Wasabi offers an adjustable airflow vent allowing you to prevent brain freeze or boiling over, as well as Merino wool padding which keeps you cool and dries out quickly.

The Wasabi offers a floating cradle design which delivers a perfect fit for any shaped head, so no more worries about whether it will fit. It also comes with a hypoallergenic and washable chinstrap to prevent sweat build-up and skin irritation (as long as you wash it).

Kask say the Wasabi is designed for all seasons for road, gravel and cyclocross, so there is no better time to buy a super top-end lid from Kask.

36% off Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset: just £699

If you don’t want to (or can't afford to) go down the electric groupset route, then this offer is for you. For £699 Merlin are offering a full Ultegra 8000 11Spd Mechanical groupset.

Shimano describe the groupset as” pro-proven" as it is a direct trickle-down from its top-end Dura-Ace groupset. When we reviewed it at launch we were hugely impressed, saying: “The latest iteration of the Shimano Ultegra groupset, R8000, offers a huge leap in performance and aesthetics over the previous 6800 version which makes it an absolute joy to use.”

We were staggered by how good the dual pivot rim brakes were, calling them phenomenal, and thought the whole groupset excellent in both shifting and braking.

The Merlin Groupset Includes:

Ultegra R8000 Chainset

Ultegra BBR60 Bottom Bracket

Ultegra CS-R8000 Cassette

Ultegra XT CN-HG701 Chain

Ultegra RD-R8000 Rear Derailleur SS or GS (GS is £5 extra)

Ultegra FD-R8000 Front Derailleur

Ultegra R8000 Road Bike Gear Levers (11 Speed)

Ultegra BR-R8000 Brake Calipers

Deda Superzero Aero Alloy Road Handlebars for just £54.95

Merlin are offering their more affordable aluminium version of the Carbon Superzero handlebar with a huge 39% discount, so you can feel the ergonomic comfort of that flattened top section and benefit from the reduced drag when doing your club 10 on Sunday morning.

Using an innovative mechanical forming process that allows Deda to obtain the exact aero shape of the carbon version, the design ideally matches the modern philosophy of racing bikes, designed to be aero as well as light and stiff.

The Superzero alloy handlebar also features the modern RHM shape for an incomparable grip on the drops, and is fully compatible with DCR cable routing (up to four cables) internally routed through the bar and exit into the stem (not included) and of course traditional external cable routing.

Sizes available: 40, 42, 44, and 46cm

Deda Superzero Alloy Stem for £69.95

Merlin is offering the Superzero Alloy stem in four lengths in the best colourway, polish-on-black, for £69.95. That's a huge saving off the £115.99 RRP.



The Deda Elementi SuperZero stem is a lightweight, 3D-forged aluminium stem offering the perfect combination of stiffness, lightness and aero. The flat top section of the stem has better aero performance results, while at the same time guaranteeing stiffness. It's also supplied with an aero top cap to match.

Sizes available: 90, 100, 110, and 120mm

Selle Italia SP 01 Boost TM Superflow Road Saddle for £72

If you're looking for a short split saddle with a large pressure relief area, then this one from Selle Italia could be just the ticket with 47% off the RRP.

This SP-01 saddle is the perfect combination between comfort, performance and aesthetics. It features an adaptive rear frame divided into two independent parts which adjust to the movement of hips, thus guaranteeing greater freedom of pedalling, lateral flexion and shock absorption. This should result in greater comfort for longer durations in the saddle.

Available in 250mm ‘short-fit’ lengths and two widths (130mm for a small and 146mm for the large) it weighs in at 213g and 218g respectively. To summarise, the SP 01 Boost TM Superflow provides high levels of comfort and ergonomic fit with almost no weight penalty, plus it looks pretty amazing.

Shimano RS500 SPD SL Pedals: just £38.50

If you are just starting out on your clipless road pedal journey, you cannot go wrong with Shimano's single-sided RS500 pedals. We said they require lower exit and entry force compared to other SPD-SL pedals, making them more suitable for riders who are new to clipless pedals. If that sounds like you, then grab a pair now for £38.50 (including cleats) and start your journey to a more engaged riding experience.

They feature:

Easy step in, easy step out

Lighter spring tension optimised for beginner riders

Larger entry target for easier engagement

Trickle-down features from top-tier systems

An extra-wide platform transfers pedalling power efficiently

Durable stainless steel body plate reduces flex and pedal body wear

53% off the Castelli Classica Short Sleeve Jersey

If you're looking for a bold coloured training top for long rides this summer which is excellent value for money, then the Castelli Classica is a perfect choice.

When we reviewed it, we said this jersey offered both a comfortable fabric and fit and said it was also pretty lightweight. The front zip has a decent size zip pull so is easy to adjust, and there's a rear zipped pocket for your keys so you don’t lose them when you grab your gilet. We though it was good at full price, but Merlin are offering you a 53% discount which makes it even better.

Available in multiple colours and sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL & 3XL

