Merlin Dealclincher takeover — 46% off Felt AR Advanced, HUGE 42% off Shimano 105 Di2 + big Ultegra discounts, half-price Niner Gravel e-bike, Orro Gold STC reduced + much more

After an incredible World Championships in Scotland and some hugely impressive performances, especially for team GB, hopefully you're all revved up to get back out there spinning your own cranks, be that on the road, gravel, trails or track! Whether you’re in need of a new bike, looking for some upgrades or just new kit, take a look at this week's Dealclincher takeover from Merlin to help you get back to enjoying the feeling of wind in your hair, rain in your face, and hopefully, sun on your back.

Merlin have pulled out all the stops for this week's incredible selection of deals. If you're looking to get yourself a new bike then they have analogue options from Felt with a huge 46% off their aero AR Advanced Ultegra road bike, and Orro with 30% off the Gold STC Ultegra Carbon Road Bike. Or, if fancy a little bit of assistance on the gravel then there's 49% off Niner’s RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike.

If you like the challenge of building your bike or are just looking to upgrade to electric shifting, Merlin has Shimano’s 105 Di2 Disc groupset with a huge 42% off, the Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset discounted by 33% and the awesome Dura-Ace Di2 Disc groupset with 30% off. Match any of those groupsets with the impressively light and super fast Ridley Noah Fast Disc frameset at 42% off plus the Fulcrum Racing Wind 400 DB Carbon Disc road wheels, and you'll have yourself a real beauty of an aero bike.

Maybe you’ve taken advantage of some of these deals before and all you want now is some new kit to wear. No problem! Merlin have got Castelli Free Aero RC Kit Bib Shorts at 52% off and the retro 70s-inspired Grimpeur Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey with a whopping 66% off.

That’s enough from me, let’s dive into this weeks deals...

Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike for £2,999

Described by Niner as a shape shifting, multipurpose e-gravel bike for any adventure, the e9 RDO is based on Niner’s successful RLT bike but updated to accommodate a Bosch Performance Line Speed drive and a 500wh battery in the downtube. The frame and fork are both carbon and the battery is designed to be easily removable foe easy charging.

Tyre clearance is huge with 700x50mm tyres fitted as standard, and the e9 RDO geometry is suspension corrected should you fancy upgrading the fork. The frame is also dropper post compatible if you want to get a little lower on the descents, and you can even run it with a flat bar if you so choose. There is even ample provision for overnight adventures with a multitude of cargo mounts on the frame and fork, so what's stopping you?

Build spec:

Bosch GEN4 Performance Line CX Motor

Bosch Powertube 500Wh battery

Bosch Purion display

Shimano GRX 800, 600 and 400 drive train and braking

Praxis Bosch cranks

Stans NoTubes Arch 700c wheels

Schwalbe G-One Bite Evo TLE 700x50c tyres

Niner Stem seatpost and saddle

Easton EA50 bar

Available in Electric Moss in 50, 53, 56 and 59cm sizes

Buy one now with 49% off

Felt AR Advanced Ultegra Disc aero road bike for only £3,099

Felt’s AR Advanced road bike is designed with one purpose in mind, going fast! Whether you are looking to smash out a local TT or just like the look and feel of an aero bike, this Felt AR Advanced has quite some pedigree behind it. A certain David Millar rode the original in his Slipstream Garmin days, but this is version 3.0 and isn't just faster, but better in every way. Especially now that Merlin have knocked 46% off the RRP.

Build spec:

Shimano Ultegra R8020 11-Speed groupset

Reynolds AR58 DB Custom 700c Wheels

Continental Grand Prix 5000 700x25mm tyres

Felt Sprint UHC Advanced carbon fibre stem & AeroRoad IL 2.0 carbon seatpost

Devox DBar.C0 aero handlebars

Prologo Dimension 143 T4.0 saddle

Pedals: Not included

Available in White in sizes; 51, 54,56,58 & 61cm sizes

Buy one now and take 46% off

Orro Gold STC Ultegra Carbon Road Bike - Limited Edition for £2,099

If you’re in the market for a big distance performance bike you won’t go wrong with this Orro Gold STS Limited Edition machine, especially at the bargain price of £2,099. Orro bikes have consistently done well in road.cc reviews and the Orro Gold is no exception scoring a huge 9/10 with the verdict - An excellent gran fondo bike: quick and responsive with the assurance of hydraulic disc brakes. The full review is here.

For the money you get an STC carbon frame and fork (STC stands for Spread Tow Carbon) chosen for its combination of lightness and stiffness.

Build spec:

Shimano Ultegra R8020 11-speed groupset

Fulcrum R500 DB 700c wheels

Continental Grand Sport Race - 700x28mm

Deda Zero 1 handlebars and stem

Orro Alloy seatpost

Prologo Kappa RS

A very cutting-edge bicycling bargain available in Black/Rose in S, M, L, and XL sizes.

Buy one now with 30% off

Shimano 105 R7170 Di2 Disc 12-speed groupset for £999

A Shimano 105 Di2 disc groupset for only £999, are they mad? Merlin have got three fantastic deals for Shimano Di2 groupsets but this 105 option is clearly the most enticing for those yet to join the electronic shifting revolution.

Not much needs to be said about Shimano’s Di2 set up. It’s not quite fully wireless but its sublime shifting feel makes up for that. When we reviewed the new groupset this time last year we thought its shifting and braking performance was excellent and virtually the same as Ultegra. The only grey mark was the price, which Merlin have kindly lowered for you here.

You’ll need to be quick with this one as some of the options are limited, so its first come first served.

Buy this groupset now with 42% off

Shimano Ultegra R8170 Di2 Disc 12-speed groupset for £1,599

If you’ve slightly deeper pockets and you fancy a little more bling with even better shifting and braking performance, Merlin has got the perfect all round racer's dream groupset: the Ultegra R8170 Di2 Disc groupset is now on offer with 33% off the recommended retail price.

Ultegra is most definitely the sweet spot in terms of performance and value for money. When we reviewed in last year it scored a perfect 10! Highlights were: amazing shift quality, better rotor-to-pad clearance and app integration for the user. You can read that stunning review here.

Buy this groupset now with over a third off the RRP

Shimano Dura Ace R9270 Di2 Disc groupset for only £2,599

Merlin’s third amazing groupset offer this week is the Dura-Ace R9279 Di2 12-speed groupset, the very pinnacle of performance shifting and braking from Shimano. It’s most commonly seen on pro race bikes in the peloton, and the top-of-the-range bikes in any bike brand’s line up. So, if you're looking to build the best bike you can, this is the one for you. Especially now that Merlin is selling it with 27% off.

If you are after the best possible performance and trying to shave a few grams off your Sunday bike, then look no further.

Buy the best now and take 27% off

Ridley Noah Fast Disc frameset for only £2,649

If you're thinking about any of those groupsets above and are looking for a frame to hang one on, then you cannot go wrong with one of these: the Noah Fast Disc. This is Ridley’s top-level aero model which has evolved from their popular and proven Noah that featured in the pro cycling peloton over the past few seasons.

This version has been built from scratch with every feature reimagined, and Ridley have focused on integration in an effort to give riders the most tuneable position possible. Ridley only use the best quality carbon available, sourced from Toray, to produce not only the stiffest, but also the most comfortable Noah yet for all-day riding.

If it’s speed you need, then the Ridley Noah Fast Disc frameset should be right up your street… but you’d better be quick, as Merlin are currently discounting this down from £4,600 to £2,649. You get a choice of colours across five sizes XS - XL

Buy on now with 42% off

Fulcrum Racing Wind 400 DB Carbon Disc road wheelset for £749

Well isn’t this handy, Merlin has thought of everything... a perfect set of wheels from Fulcrum to go with that new frame and groupset!

The 400DB wheels are identical in spec to the 40 DB Carbon Disc wheels we’ve reviewed in the past. Our reviewer thought they looked classy, and with their rounded profile focusing on aerodynamics they feel fast too, no doubt helped by their 1,620g weight.

And we said all these things about them at their full price of £1,099, so at £749 they are a very good option for anyone looking for a wheel for multi-discipline road use.

Buy a set now with 32% off

66% off the Castelli Grimpeur jersey: just £32.50!

Last but not least, especially considering the size of the discount Merlin is offering on each item, we have some Castelli kit at crazy discounts. First up is the Grimpeur Short Sleeve Jersey for only £32.50. That’s an enormous 66% off the £95 RRP!

The Grimpeur is a vintage-inspired bold coloured version of Castelli’s Competizione 2 model, the ideal all-around jersey offering comfort in training and speed in fast group rides.

Available in Moss Green, Mulberry, Mustard and Light Aqua colours in sizes XS - 3XL

Buy one now at a huge 66% off

Castelli Free Aero RC Kit Bib Shorts SS23 for £83.50

The Castelli Free Aero RC Kit Bib Shorts are almost identical to the brand's top racing bibs, but with an added splash of colour in the form of a printed graphic on the back and thighs to match your favourite jersey.

When we reviewed them we thought they were excellent at the full price of £175, awarding them 9/10 and a road.cc Recommends award with the following verdict: “Castelli's updated Free Aero RC bib shorts are its best ever, combining a superb level of comfort with plenty of support and some neat features. Plus, the Progetto X Air seamless seat pad is among the best out there.”

High praise indeed, especially considering how many shorts we review on road.cc. Now you can get your hands on a pair for only £83.50, which is an enormous saving.

Grab a set before they are all gone, available in four colours and sizes from XS to 3XL

Buy a set now and take 52% off