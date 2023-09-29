Merlin Dealclincher takeover — huge 42% off 2023 Orro Gravel, 36% off Merlin Malt, 29% off Ultegra Wheelset plus 63% off 3T + more!

With all three Grand Tours done and dusted, we can all get back to the serious business of just riding as much as possible before the clocks change. That also means it's nearly time for the winter bike, mudguards, lights and warm clothing.

Luckily, before that it’s time for another superb Merlin Dealclincher. Whether you're looking for a new gravel bike to get away from the traffic this autumn or a perfect commuter bike, Merlin has a couple of fabulous offers for you. First up, there's Orro's 2023 Terra C GRX 810 Gravel in most sizes with 42% off rhe RRP in Chalk White. If that's a little to pricey, what about up to 36% off Merlin’s own Malt G2P Tiagra Gravel bike? It's now back in stock in all sizes and in black and orange colourways.

How about some new wheels? Merlin has 29% off three different Shimano Ultegra 8170 wheelsets this week. They have the lightweight ‘climbers delight’ C36, the ‘jack of all trades’ C50, and the TT and Aero specialist C60 all on the same deal.

How about a cockpit refresh? There’s 44% off FSA’s Energy Compact Road Handlebars with semi-integrated cable routing, and a huge 66% off 3T’s smart Apto Team Road Bike Stem in various sizes.

Merlin also have some brilliant helmet offers for smaller heads. There’s an enormous 62% off the very highly rated Giro Aether Spherical Road Bike Helmet as long as you want a small. There are few more options if you fancy a Met Trenta helmet, with 41% off at the moment.

Let's dive right in to the deals...

Orro 2023 Terra C GRX 810 Gravel Bike, now only £2,150!

Orro’s Terra C is a bike that road.cc has liked in all its iterations. We rated it as a bargain at full price in its Shimano 105 guise, and excellent in its GRX 800 spec. The model we have here on offer from Merlin is, as you’ve probably worked out, the highly-rated Shimano GRX 810 11-speed version. It's currently on sale with 42% off its original £3,700 price tag.



That money will buy you a great gravel bike that you can also use on the road with a comfortable all-day riding position, that still manages to be pretty aero should you need to hunker down in the drops. The frame is Orro full carbon disc matched to an Orro carbon disc fork, while the groupset is full Shimano GRX 800.

Build spec:

Full Shimano GRX 810 1X11 groupset

Shimano 11-40T Cassette and 40T chainring and 812 rear derailleur

Fulcrum Rapid Red 300 wheelset

WTB Venture 40 TCS - 700x38c

Deda Zero 2 stem and Gravel 100 flared bars,

Orro seatpost and Bostal daddle

Oh, and did we mention this is a 2023 bike? Yep, this is a very much an on-trend bargain.

Available in the South Downs Chalk colour in 46, 51, 54 and 58cm sizes

Merlin Malt G2P Tiagra Gravel Bike 2023 - from £699 with 36% off!

The Malt G2 Tiagra is Merlin’s new mid-range gravel bike. This version is the third generation of their versatile gravel bike range featuring tweaked geometry, which delivers more comfort and stability as well as a more inclusive sizing range.



The Merlin Malt G2 can handle a wide variety of terrain, including muddy trails, gravel tracks and green lanes. This flexibility allows you to combine roads with a wide variety of other more challenging forms of terrain.

When we reviewed the original back in 2019 we were very impressed with its performance in the gravel, and its ability to take racks and guards. It’s excellent to see Merlin update the bike.

Now it’s finally back in stock you can grab yourself a bargain.

Build spec:

Lightweight, triple butted aluminium frame with carbon fork.

Shimano Tiagra 4700 groupset with Tektro mechanical disc brake calipers

Merlin RDA-1 DB 700c wheels

Kenda Kwick Gravel - 700x35mm tyres

Uno Alloy handlebars, stem, and seatpost

DDK Saddle

Available in all sizes 47, 50, 53, 56, 59 cm And if you’re quick there is one special deal to be had on a 47cm for £699 That’s 36% off!

Buy one now from 36% off

Shimano Ultegra R8170 C36 TL Disc Road wheelset for only £899

With so many direct-to-consumer factory-built wheels, it's easy to forget that the big guys offer some very smart wheels as well. Take a look at the first of three Shimano Ultegra R8170 offers this week, the C36 TL Disc wheels for example. For only £899 you get super lightweight wheels delivering lively acceleration and performance every road rider and climber will delight in.

With the speed and efficiency of tubeless tyres, the everyday performance of a shallow, aero profile carbon rim, and the convenience of 11 and 12-speed compatibility, the new ULTEGRA R8170 C36 wheelset is an upgrade for any road bike.

Spec:

Full carbon clincher TL-ready rims with 21mm internal width, external width 28mm, and depth of 36mm.

Front axle: 12mm; rear axle 142x12mm

Freehub: Shimano 11-12 Speed

Centrelock rotor mount

Bladed 24 Front / 24 rear spokes

Front 657g / rear 787g

Supplied with tubeless valves

Buy a set now with 29% off

Shimano Ultegra R8170 C50 TL Disc Road wheelset for only £899

Looking for a set of wheels to do everything well? Merlin has Shimano’s Ultegra R8170 C50 TL Disc wheels on offer at only £899. The C50 is designed to do everything well, from summiting climbs, carving descents or cruising the flats. They are the jack-of-all-trades among the new Ultegra R8170 wheel lineup.

Balancing aerodynamics, weight, and affordability, the C50 wheelset is sure to inspire action on your group ride with its all-new tubeless carbon rim featureing a 21mm internal width that pairs nicely with wider, modern tyres, and updated, 11 and 12-speed compatible hub.

Spec:

Full carbon clincher TL-ready rims with an internal width of 21mm, external width of 28mm and depth of 50mm.

Front axle: 12mm; rear axle: 142x12mm

Freehub: Shimano 11-12 Speed

Centrelock rotor mount

Bladed 24 Front / 24 rear spokes

Front 698g / rear 872/ pair 1570g

Supplied with tubeless valves

Buy a set now with 29% off

Shimano Ultegra R8170 C60 TL Disc Road Wheelset for only £899

Our third and final Ultegra wheelset deal this week is one for the TT or aero specialists, looking for the highest speeds possible to smash their PBs. The Ultegra C60 uses a carbon rim designed to work with modern tyre widths and is the same profile as the Dura-Ace set, but is compatible with both 11 and 12-speed cassettes for a more inclusive option.

Featuring Ultegra hubs with their instant engagement freehub for immediate response and wide flanged hubshell to produce a very stiff wheelset, the C60 wheels spin on cup and cone bearings with double contact labyrinth seals and borozon coated races for super smooth longevity.

Spec:

Full Carbon Clincher TL-ready rims with an internal width of 21mm, external width of 28mm and depth of 60mm.

Front axle: 12mm; Rear axle: 142x12mm

Freehub: Shimano 11-12 Speed

Centrelock rotor mount

Bladed 24 front / 24 rear spokes

Front 738g / rear 911g / pair 1,649g

Supplied with tubeless valves

Buy a set now with 29% off

FSA Energy Compact Road handlebars wth 44% off, now only £69.95

If you're looking for some new handlebars at a fantastic price, then take a look at these Energy Compact handlebars with 44% off. FSA have pushed aluminium technology as far as it can go, with an approximate weight of 285g. Using cutting-edge manufacturing allows FSA to form and manipulate high-strength 7050 aluminium tubing, varying the wall thicknesses and diameter throughout the bar.

There’s even an ergonomic flattened section on the tops, either side of the generous central bulge that gives plenty of room to mount accessories. A shallow drop and short reach are ideal for riders looking for a less aggressive riding position. The finish is sandblasted black on the taped areas for grip, and stylish polished anodising either side of the stem.

Available only in 42cm width



Buy a set now and take 44% off

3T Apto Team road bike stem, now just £30

Wow, only £30 for a great looking 3T Apto stem! That’s crazy. The Apto stem combines a beautiful shape and a lightweight, stiff and strong structure. The reversed steel bolts clean up the faceplate, while their wide spacing increases the connection to the handlebars and the double titanium steerer bolts securely hold the stem in place.

For those running am out-front head unit, the sculpted 3T faceplate logo is removable to reveal the attachment slot for your preferred head unit.

Specification:

Clamp Diameter: 31.8MM

Bolts: Steel bolts (for faceplate) and Ti bolt (for steerer)

Stack: 40mm

Steerer Diameter: 1-1/8"

Weight: 154g (110mm)

Angle: ±6°

Merlin have got a huge 63% off the 3T Apto Team stem this week in three sizes: 110, 120 and 130mm

Buy one now with 63% off

Fabric Scoop Elite Gel Radius Saddle for only £20!

What about a new saddle for the winter bike, or perhaps you're in need of a little more comfort back there? Merlin have a massive 60% off the comfy Fabric Scoop Elite Gel this week!

Fabric say the innovative Scoop saddle replaces the traditional hard, stretched cover, with a bonded design to create a saddle of supreme comfort, lightness and durability. The gel inserts super-charge this support for premium comfort on your ride.

When we reviewed it we had to agree with Fabric, finding it super-comfy, well-made, sleek and good value, awarding it a 9/10... and that was at its original full price of £50!

Merlin has the black version only for £20.

Buy one now and save 60%

Giro Aether Spherical helmet: now just £10, a huge 62% off! (size small)

If you're lucky enough to have a small head then Merlin has a fantastic deal for you. Check out the Giro Aether Spherical road helmet in three finishes with a whopping 62% off.

When we reviewed it, we said it was a fabulous helmet offering an excellent level of ventilation, plenty of comfort and the then new MIPS Spherical technology. The only downside in the 9/10 review was the original asking price of £259.95! Well, that's been fixed thanks to Merlin.

Available in Matte Black / Reflective, Matte Black and Matte Black Fade /Highlight Yellow.

Buy one now and take 62% off

MET Trenta Road Bike Helmet for only £129.99

Another fabulous helmet offer, this time on the MET Trenta, a helmet that was designed to celebrate MET’s 30th anniversary. Trenta means 30 in Italian, if you didn't know!

The Trenta has graced the pro scene in various versions over the years, and when we tested the original 3K version, which uses the same mould, fit and finish as this version, we found it was very comfortable and lightweight. It felt cool in use and offered a potential aero advantage over a traditional lid. As with the Giro above, the only negative in the 9/10 helmet review was the price.

Merlin have five colours available in limited sizes but covering all the bases.

Buy one now with 41% off