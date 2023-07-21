Merlin Dealclincher takeover — 42% off Orro Terra C GRX, 38% off De Rosa SK Pinifarina and Felt's AR Advanced + big discounts on Ridley frames, Castelli jerseys + more!

The Tour de France has reached its final exciting weekend, with one huge mountain stage to go before we hand over to the sprint teams for the final flat stage into Paris. It's been an incredible watch, not just for the battle between Vingegaard and Pogacar but also for some emotional wins for Bilbao and Poels. Will Paris deliver one last epic sprint?

Whatever happens, it’s been a roller coaster of a ride and hopefully has you all revved up to get out and smash your local climbs. So, if you’re looking for an aero machine to record a few KOMs or personal bests, Merlin have an amazing 38% off deal on DeRosa’s SK Pininfarina Force AXS E-tap. How about that for a touch of Italian class?

If that's just a little too rich for you, then there is 38% off of the Felt AR Advanced 105 road bike in the gorgeous Starry Night finish. If you prefer your excitement a bit rougher an dirtier, then we have Orro’s Terra C GRX 810 with a whopping 42% off.

Perhaps you's rather build your own bike? If so then Merlin have 36% off the Ridley Helium SLX Disc Frameset. If that's just not quite fast enough, then how about 41% off a Ridley Noah Fast Disc Frameset? There will be no excuses riding either of these as long keep your tyres properly pumped up; and luckily Merlin have 50% off the Zefal Profil Max FP30 floor pump to help here!

If you're looking for some sharp new kit to brighten up your wardrobe, then what about a huge 63% off a Castelli’s Grimpeur Short Sleeve Jersey, or 55% off of their Prologo 7 Short Sleeve Jersey and 50% off a pair of Entrata V Gloves? They all come in a selection of great colours.

Obviously you'll need a new helmet to go with those jerseys, and that's no problem because Merlin has 30% off the excellent Abus Aventor Road Bike Helmet in a range of designs to match.

That’s enough chit chat, let's get into the deals...

Orro Terra C GRX 810 Gravel Bike for only £2,150

Orro’s Terra C is a bike that road.cc has liked in all its versions. We rated it as a bargain at full price in its Shimano 105 guise and excellent in its GRX 800 spec. The model we have here on offer from Merlin is, as you’ve probably worked out, the highly rated Shimano GRX 810 11-speed version and a great offer at 42% off its original £3,700 price tag.



That money will buy you a great gravel bike that you can also use on the road with a comfortable all-day riding position, that still manages to be pretty aero should you need to hunker down in the drops. The frame is Orro full carbon disc matched to an Orro carbon disc fork, while the groupset is full Shimano GRX 800.

Build spec:

Full Shimano GRX 810 1X11 Groupset

Shimano 11-40T Cassette and 40T chainring and 812 Rear Derailleur

Fulcrum Rapid Red 300 Wheelset

WTB Venture 40 TCS - 700x38c

Deda Zero 2 Stem and Gravel 100 Flared bars,

Orro Seatpost and Bostal Saddle

Oh, and did we mention this is a 2023 bike? Yep, this is a very much an on-trend bargain.

Available in the South Downs Chalk colour in 46, 48, 51, 54 and 58cm sizes

De Rosa SK Pinifarina Force AXS E-tap for only £4,999

Fancy a design masterpiece from two of Italy’s most iconic names? Merlin are offering 38% off the De Rosa SK Pininfarina Force AXS. The SK Pininfarina is an aero bike that embodies De Rosa know-how in the construction of frames: the family craftsmanship, the passion for innovation, the continuous research of high performance, and the attention to detail.

The result is a 950g carbon Aero frame with a flat geometry, developed in the wind tunnel. The SK Pininfarina DISC is a lightweight, aerodynamic bicycle with clean lines and technological perfection. The SK Pininfarina is the choice for speed lovers that demand a fast bike, responsive and performative.

Build spec:

Sram Force AXS 12Spd Groupset

Vision SC40 Carbon - 700c Wheels

Vittoria Rubino Pro TR G2.0 25mm Tyres

FSA Energy ACR Alloy handlebars and FSA NS ACR Stem

De Rosa Seatpost

Selle Italia SLR Manganese saddle

Available in Stealth Opaque in 50,52, 54 and 56cm sizes.

Felt AR Advanced 105 Disc Aero Road Bike for only £2,299

Felt’s AR Advanced road bike is designed with one purpose in mind, going fast!

Whether you're looking to smash out a local TT or you just like the look and feel of an aero bike, this Felt AR Advanced has quite some pedigree behind it. A certain David Millar rode the original in his Slipstream Garmin days, but this is version 3.0 and isn't just faster, but better in every way; especially now that it's 38% off at Merlin!

Felt built the AR from scratch. Starting with a blank slate, they took the performance data from the existing AR, knowing just how fast it is, and elevated the importance of ride quality and handling to ensure that the total package is simply the fastest and best aero road bike they have ever designed. The AR 3.0 is a whopping 9% faster than the previous AR depending on the conditions!

Build spec:

Shimano 105 7000 11Spd groupset

Devox Wheels RDS.A1 With Shimano hubs

Continental Grand Sport Race tyres

Felt Carbon Sprint stem & Aeroroad IL2.0 seatpost

Devox DBar.C0 Aero bars

Prologo saddle

There are no excuses for not getting that KOM now!

Available in the Starry Night colourway in 48, 51, 54,56,58 & 61cm sizes

Ridley Helium SLX Disc Frameset for only £2,199

If you're looking to build yourself a super light bike for best days, Ridley's Helium SLX Disc is just the ticket.

Perfect for conquering climbs like a real pro, this incredibly lightweight, disc brake-equipped bike weighs in at just 780 grams for the frame (size M). Fully built, it can easily drop below 7kg. Wow! That's pretty impressive at full price, but Merlin has it here at £2,199. That's 36% off, and an absolute bargain for a frame this light.

It’s no noodle though, being the frame of choice for Thomas De Gendt with his famous 500-watt blasts to break away from the peloton time after time. The ultra-thin seatstays provide comfort without sacrificing a single watt, and thanks to the ingenious F-Steerer Technology, full integrated cable routing can be achieved. Both Thomas (and now you) can gain 15 watts without even having to pedal thanks to the aero benefits.

You do have to grow a beard to ride one like De Gendt, though. Mine is coming on fine...

Available in four colour schemes with sizes ranging from XXS - XL

Ridley Noah Fast Disc Frameset for only £2,699

The Noah Fast Disc is an evolution of the original Noah models from right back when Robbie McEwen was the custodian of the Green Jersey.

This version has been built from scratch with every feature reimagined, and Ridley have focused on integration in an effort to give riders the most tuneable position possible. Ridley only use the best quality carbon available, sourced from Toray, to produce not only the stiffest but also the most comfortable Noah yet for all-day riding.

If it’s speed you need, then the Ridley Noah Fast Disc frameset should be right up your street… but you’d better be quick, as Merlin are currently discounting this down from £4,600 to £2,699.

This being Ridley, you get a lot of colour choices: eight in total with sizes from XXS - XL

Castelli Grimpeur Short Sleeve Jersey for only £35!

Merlin has got some crazy offers on Castelli kit this month, and first up is the Grimpeur Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey for only £35. That’s an enormous 62% off the £95 RRP!

The Grimpeur is a vintage-inspired bold coloured version of Castelli’s Competizione 2 model, the ideal all-around jersey offering comfort in training and speed in fast group rides.



Features:

Strada micromesh ventilated stretch fabric on front and back for great fit and moisture management

Tailwind dimpled stretch fabric on sleeves, side panels, and pockets for perfect fit

Anatomic side panels that wrap around to back

Full-length YKK® Vislon® zipper the easiest-sliding zipper available

Silicone gripper elastic at waist prevents jersey from riding up

Temperature: 18°C - 38°C

Available in Moss Green, Mulberry, Mustard and Light Aqua colours in sizes XS - 3XL

Castelli Prologo Short Sleeve Jersey for only £45

Next up in our Castelli bargain offer list is the excellent Castelli Prologo 7 Jersey for a mad £45, down from an RRP of £100!

The Prologo, now in its seventh version, has attractive bold colours and will look great while keeping you comfortable, whether you’re relishing a long ride, training or taking part in a club session. It offers a neutral fit, excellent moisture management and complete sun protection.



The high stretch of the body, coupled with an elastic waist and raw-cut sleeves so soft that you’ll forget they’re there, ensures that the Prologo 7 will complement all shapes and sizes while allowing you to move freely. It’s an airy, practical and flattering jersey that will promote your ride enjoyment, especially on sunny days.



Features:

Micro-piqué polyester knit body wicks moisture and has a UPF 50 rating

Raw-cut Velocity Rev2 fabric sleeves are light, stretchy and have a UPF 30 rating

Full-length YKK® Vislon® zipper with neck protector

3 easy-to-reach rear pockets with reflective details on both sides of the pockets

Silicone gripper elastic at waist

Weight: 130g (M)

Available in Savile Blue, Azzuro Italia, Fiery Red and Saffron colours and sizes XS -3XL

Castelli Entrata V Gloves for only £18

Our final highlighted Castelli offer this week is the Entrata V Gloves at £50% off, that's only £18 per pair.

The Entrata V Gloves provide great fit, comfort and grip. The back is made from an excellent moisture-managing fabric to help keep your hands dry, and has a micro suede thumb for when the pace picks up and you need to wipe away sweat.

The palm has medium-density foam to reduce bulk and the Castelli Damping System (CDS), a unique construction that distributes pressure away from the median nerve to eliminate any numb feeling in the hand after hours in the saddle. The glove has a Velcro closure for easy on and off.



Features:

Synthetic palm with medium density foam padding

Microsuede wipe on thumb

Velcro closure

Moisture-managing fabric on the back

Castelli Damping System (CDS) palm

15˚ – 32˚C / 59˚ – 90˚C

Weight: 66g (Pair)

Available in Light Black, Savile Blue and Fiery Red to match the Prologo jersey above. Size range from XS-2XL

Abus Aventor Helmet now only £79.99

Time for a new helmet to match the colour scheme of your new bike? Take a look at this fantastic offer from Merlin on the Abus Aventor Helmet for only £79.99.

The Aventor offers a combination of innovative design, the latest technology, outstanding functionality, maximum ventilation and a low weight, making it a real all-rounder.

The Aventor is the perfect helmet for cyclists who need a cool head for riding in high temperatures, delivering high levels of protection, ideal ventilation and great comfort.

Features:

In-Mold for a durable connection with the outer shell with shock-absorbing helmet material (EPS)

Ponytail compatibility: Helmet good for people with long hair

Half-surrounding plastic ring connected to adjustment system

Lower edge protection: Provides the helmet with additional protection from external influences

ActiCage: Structural reinforcement integrated into the EPS to optimize stability

Zoom Ace: Fine adjustment system with handy dial for personalized fit

Weight: 240g

When we reviewed it we thought it was very good at its original full price of £140, but now at just 79.99 with this deal from Merlin it's a fantastic bargain.

Available in eight colours in sizes S, M & L (colour dependant).

Zefal Profil Max PF30 Floor Pump for only £19.99

Okay, so hands up if you wished you had bought the Zefal pump in the last deals round-up but were too late! Luckily the folks at Merlin are giving you a second bite at the cherry, and this time it's the Zefal Profil Max PF30 Floor pump that has 50% off the full price at the moment.

Features:

Composite base and steel barrel

Z-Switch system which is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves

Large clear pressure gauge with a magnifier as well as easy-to-read numerals and is redlined at 160psi, which is quite frankly, enough for anyone. Long 43” hose and with an interlocking hook to keep it tidy

Ball and Bladder attachments

If you don't own one already, now is the time to take the backache out of pumping up your tyres.

